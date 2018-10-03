Applied DNA Sciences Could Be Set For A Significant Rally

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) has rallied from its lows near $1.15 in the last few weeks and this hints at a significant bottom in the stock. With recent funding secured, new contracts and a product that is targeting the high-flying cannabis industry, APDN is a potentially rewarding opportunity into year-end.

The recent price rally hints at a bottom

APDN had rallied from a low near $1.15 to a high of $1.84 in the last two weeks. Although the price closed lower, this may be an opportunity to get in ahead of a strong move higher.

The recent gains from the $1.15 level are significant because this level was the low in 2017 and led to a price run up to a high of $3.45 and this provides a potential bottom in the stock that could target the same level by year-end.

With recent funding secured, earnings could move into the green

Applied DNA Sciences uses biotechnology as a forensic foundation to create unique security solutions targeted at a wide-range of industries including military, retail, agriculture, industrials and cannabis.

The company adds that the goal of their products is “…to help establish secure and flourishing environments that foster quality, integrity and success.”

APDN are ISO:9001 approved and an example of their products is the SigNature® molecular tag, where raw materials, packaging or finished goods are tagged at any stage of a supply chain or lifecycle. Signature DNA is being used by retailers to tag clothing with dye packs to act as a deterrent for theft. Banks in the United Kingdom have also used the technology to protect paper money stocks with dye to prevent robbery. Textiles, valuable assets and other commodities can also be tagged securely.

In a recent development, APDN announced the placement of $1.65 million private placement of secured convertible notes. The notes carry a coupon of 6% and are convertible at $2.50 per share. This is not a big issue for APDN as the company had zero debt on its balance sheet.

Dr James Heyward, the company’s Chairman and CEO commented on the deal: “This first investment enhances our balance sheet and supports our pursuit of pre-commercial revenue opportunities in the synthetic textile, pharmaceutical and legal cannabis markets that we believe will further diversify our revenue streams beyond our core cotton market. Having demonstrated success in penetrating large and developing markets with substantial issues with supply chain security, such as the U.S. cotton supply chain, our growing penetration of non-commodity markets offer a path to revenue growth”.

On the revenue and earnings front, aside from a small dip in December 2017, the company’s earnings are on an upward trend, whilst the earnings per share are following suit. EPS has moved 10c higher from December 2016 to March of 2018 and on a similar path, the company would be earnings positive by September 2019.

(Source: Reuters, author)

Therefore, if APDN can secure its current earnings path and move further into additional industries, this timeline for positive earnings can be brought forward.

One positive announcement regarding this goal was news of a two-year contract extension with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) with the potential for a further one-year extension.

In the company’s third-quarter earnings report, APDN reported a net loss which was $2 million less than nine-months’ prior. This was helped in part with a $340,000 improvement on a bad debt expense. This will be negligible by the next quarter. The company had $2.54 million of cash on hand and the three-month period provided $1 million of revenues versus a $252,000 COGS.

APDN still has its concerns with year-on-year EPS being flat and a fall-off in product revenues being helped by a doubling in service revenues and a squeeze on administrative costs. As the company moves forward it will need to ramp up its sales efforts and/or find a high-growth sector or use-case to speed up the growth plans.

APDN are moving further into the high-flying cannabis sector

One high-growth opportunity could be the company’s move further into the cannabis sector. Cannabis stocks have seen a speculative rally in recent months as the market digests the potential of further legalization of cannabis for private and medicinal purposes.

APDN’s CertainT® supply chain system aims to deliver a true end-to-end tracking compliance program. This could be an important issue in the cannabis sector if the market’s belief that “big-pharma” will move into this sector. A tracking system could provide a niche opportunity for forensic verification of a cannabis shipment’s origin and authenticity, which would be needed for medical use to improve product integrity and patient safety.

The company’s marketing director noted that, “With rigorous tracking on top of everything else, CertainT will give dispensaries reassurance that the product went through extra testing and what they’re purchasing is above board.”

MG magazine reported on the issue and stated that APDN had, “Developed a type of controversial plant-tracking program that has law enforcement groups and regulators licking their chops while growers and other cannabis industry operators watch with caution.”

The rally in APDN has been spurred by news on September 25th, that the company are now targeting large growers for their security tagging solutions.

APDN’s Director of Cannabis Development commented on the move, following a recent show in San Jose: “The tremendous interest that came following the show has really accelerated our expansion of tagging solutions to meet the varied cannabis market conditions, including size of grower, indoor, outdoor or hybrid grow, or even the size of plants that justifies the expansion of our tagging equipment solutions.”

The risks to this investment thesis surround the lack of a strong revenue growth, which makes the valuation vulnerable, however we may start to see more revenue coming on line due to the company's recent focus in new areas. The products they produce seem like they would have a multitude of uses and potential clients, so there may be issues regarding their sales teams or campaigns. However, the current price, earnings trend and the lack of leverage on the balance may mean that the company is moving from a base level.

With the cannabis industry, Applied DNA Sciences may have found their niche in a key market at the early stages of a revolution and this, coupled with steady finances, and a potential bottom in the stock price makes this a good speculative long opportunity for a 12-month period. The initial target would be an approximate 100% gain to the $3.50 highs of one year ago. Beyond that level, the 2015 highest close of $5.10 would be targeted and that represents a 200% improvement on current prices.

