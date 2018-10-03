Wall Street Targets 90 Champions, Contenders, And Challengers As Dividend Stars For October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield CCC stocks showed 2.29% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Champion dividend stocks sustain 25 or more annual dividend increases; Contenders show 10-24, Challengers have 5-9. WallStar selections all show .05% or higher price target upsides.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Project 17.8% To 39.8% Net Gains For Top Ten CCC WallStar Stocks Come October 2019

Three of ten top dividend-yielding CCC WallStar stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. So, this month, the dog strategy for the CCC WallStars graded out with 30% accuracy.

The following probable profit-generating trades were based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. Those dividends and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 1, 2019, were:

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $397.82 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) was projected to net $277.83 based on a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $267.52 based on a median target price estimate from four analysts combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $258.05 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% more than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $213.42 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $202.79 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) was projected to net $191.64 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts plus dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $182.13 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% more than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) was projected to net $178.58 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $178.04 based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.48% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Top 30 Champions, 30 Contenders, and 30 Challengers Represented all 11 Sectors For October

Results from drip investing listed as of 9/28/18 sorted by yield (dividend/price) calculated from here 10/1/18 for ninety stocks from all eleven Morningstar sectors contributed to the various actionable conclusions discussed in this article.

The U.S. Dividend Champions were dutifully maintained by Dave Fish of Moneypaper's DirectInvesting.com, whose articles appeared here on Seeking Alpha. Too soon, and sadly, Dave Fish has passed away. His Champions, Contenders, and Challengers will live on, however. Champions are selected based on "25 of more straight years of higher dividends." Contenders show "10 to 24 straight years of higher dividends" and Challengers have "5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends." The list as of 9/28/18 provided the subjects for this article. Numeric calculations for the list were made as of 10/1/18 from YCharts data.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

Top 30 Dividend Champions

U.S. Dividend Champions were selected based on "25 or more straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Top 30 Dividend Contenders

U.S. Dividend Contenders were selected based on "10 to 24 straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Top 30 Dividend Challengers

U.S. Dividend Challengers were selected based on "5 to 9 straight years of higher dividends." Their ranking by yield is shown on the left side chart below and their ranking by price target upsides is on the right.

Actionable Conclusion (12-21) Dividend Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top CCC Stocks

Top ten Champion/Contender/Challenger Dividend stocks selected 9/28/18 showing top yields as of 10/1/18 were two contenders and eight challengers representing five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) consumer defensive [1 listed], (2) real estate [3 listed], (3) energy [3 listed],(4) utilities [2 listed], (5) industrial [1 listed].

Tops was the lone consumer defensive sector representative, a contender, Vector Group Ltd (VGR).

In second place was the top of three real estate firms, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [2], while the other real estate representatives claimed the seventh and ninth slots, Select Income REIT [7] and Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) [9].

Energy firms claimed the third, fourth, and eighth positions: Sunoco LP (SUN) [3], Sprague Resources (SRLP) [4], and PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) [8].

Two Utilities including the second contender on the list placed fifth and tenth by yield, AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [5] was the second contender and Pattern Energy Group Inc. [10] was the eighth challenger to complete this list for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten CCC Stocks Showed 11.54% To 21.08% Upsides, While (32) None Showed Downsides To October 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Estimated A 2.29% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced CCC Stocks To October 2019

Ten top CCC WallStar Dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten dividend CCC stocks selected 9/28/18 showing the highest dividend yields as of 10/1/18 accounting represented five sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield CCC (33) Delivering 15.29% Vs. (34) 15.64% Net Gains by All Ten by October 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 2.29% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The sixth lowest priced CCC dividend stock, Select Income REIT, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.75%.

The five lowest-priced CCC dividend stocks of October 1 were: Lexington Realty Trust, Vector Group Ltd, New Residential Investment, Hoegh LNG Partners, Pattern Energy Group Inc., with prices ranging from $8.12 to $19.68.

Five higher-priced CCC dividend stocks for October 1 were: Select Income REIT, PBF Logistics LP, Sprague Resources, Sunoco, and AmeriGas Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $21.39 to $39.34.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

