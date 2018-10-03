Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Omeros Positive, Five Prime's Milestone

However, the somewhat negative reaction seems like an overreaction, given the exploratory nature of the trial.

Omeros's OMS721 shows positive effect in Phase 2 trial of IgA nephropathy

Yesterday, Omeros (OMER), which is a stock we have extensively covered, announced results from a phase 2 study of OMS721 in corticosteroid therapy-naive patients with immunoglobulin A (IGA) nephropathy. The company said that the results are positive, but certain aspects of the data, coupled with some negative analysis published on some websites, took the stock down on the immediate aftermath. Post-market, however, saw the stock recover and gain more than 20% from where it had started its fall.

The key aspect of the confusion is a failure to understand the statement from the company that the "treatment effect, reductions in urine protein levels, was on par with that observed in IgA nephropathy patients on steroid therapy." From the press release:

"Reductions in protein levels in urine collected over a 24-hour duration (the "gold-standard" in assessing proteinuria) in this steroid-free OMS721-treated group were of similarly large magnitude to those seen in the earlier cohort."

To understand what is going on, recall that steroid therapy has a very poor safety profile. Steroids increase the risks of serious adverse events by a large margin. Here's a selection of research you can take a quick look at to convince yourself of this - 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Now, OMS721 is a non-steroid treatment for IgAN. For it to show at par efficacy results with a cohort of patients on steroid therapy (from the other trial conducted by Omeros) is a big deal.

However, what initially confused investors was this statement:

"For the nine evaluable patients, median reductions in proteinuria following the initial 12-week course of treatment were 18.4 percent and 18.0 percent for the OMS721 and placebo groups, respectively."

That told them that OMS721 results must not have been clinically significant because the median reductions were almost the same across the placebo and the drug cohorts. However, one, the company also reported follow-on data which was much more robust; they said,

"The one OMS721-treated patient whose proteinuria level remained elevated after the initial treatment course subsequently reached a 67.8-percent reduction from baseline following an additional course of OMS721 dosing."

And the other aspect is what we already discussed, that the comparison is really with steroid-taking patients, and if efficacy is at par there (steroid is undoubtedly efficacious), then that's a strong achievement. As that sank in, the stock rebounded strongly.

Also, such a small patient population cannot be properly randomized, which could, and did result, in a skewed population where the placebo group seemed to have a subtly robust disease profile than the other (acknowledge contribution of George Crist for this idea). As the company said,

"For the evaluable patients in the OMS721-treated and placebo groups, respectively, median ages at study start were 50 vs 33 years old; median time since diagnosis was 19 vs 9 years; and median baseline proteinuria was 2.9 vs 2.5 g/day. Forty-four percent of these patients had nephrotic-range proteinuria at baseline, ranging from approximately 4.5 to 12 g/day, and most patients had multiple comorbidities."

So, these were very sick patients, and the older, sicker patients with longer term disease and somewhat higher proteinuria ended up in the drug arm.

We should also note that since this was a pretty small trial with only 9 evaluable patients and was not sufficiently powered to detect anything except indications of drug efficacy. For that, a much larger study is required, and such a Phase 3 study, ARTEMIS-IGAN, is ongoing with an estimated primary completion date of May 2020.

Meanwhile, Omidria just received a continuation of its pass-through status on Monday, and the rolling BLA submission for OMS721 ins HSCT-TMA under accelerated/conditional approval is moving along well. Bottom line is, despite the damages in the stock market, we see no reason to abandon ship.

Dosing underway in late-stage study of Five Prime's bemarituzumab in gastric cancer

First patient was recently dosed in the Phase 3 clinical trial of bemarituzumab (FPA144) in patients with previously untreated advanced gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction cancer. The candidate is being jointly developed by Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) and Zai Lab ltd. (ZLAB). The enrollment target for the trial is 550. Overall survival and progression-free survival are the main primary and secondary endpoints of the trial. Additional secondary endpoints include objective response rate and pharmacokinetic measures.

Gastric cancer is among the leading cause of global cancer-related mortality. Even if compared to other global regions, rate of new gastric cancer patients is in decline in North America, it still occupies a significant position by number. According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018 "About 26,240 cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed (16,520 in men and 9,720 in women) and about 10,800 people will die from this type of cancer (6,510 men and 4,290 women)".

According to the same estimate, average age of diagnosis of the disease is 68 and almost 60% of all patients are diagnosed when they are older than 65 years. The global projection for the gastric cancer market is $2.1B in 2026.

