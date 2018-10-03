Book Build Alert: Elastic IPO Shows Strong Investor Demand

ESTC is growing rapidly and has enviable performance metrics. While the IPO price has increased dramatically, the firm has excellent future growth prospects.

The firm provides open source search software and related services and enhancements to enterprises.

Elastic has sharply increased the proposed price range for its IPO.

Quick Take

The Elastic (ESTC) IPO is indicating strong demand according to IPO information service IPO Boutique.

Elastic provides open source search software and related analytics and enhancement services to enterprises.

At an increased expected price range of $33.00 - $35.00 per share, up from an original range of $26.00 - $29.00, the IPO appears to be multiple times oversubscribed.

Background

Mountain View, California,-based Elastic was founded in 2012 to provide software that ingests and stores data from any source, and in any format, and quickly performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Elastic has developed Elastic Stack, previously known as ELK Stack, that enables developers to apply the power of search to their data and solve more complex business problems.

Below is a video of Elastic’s technology used for anomaly detection:

(Source: Elastic)

Elastic provides a significant amount of the open source software free for download and users have downloaded the software several hundred thousand times.

Additionally, the firm has invested time and effort into creating and fostering a community of developers around the software and which is an important part of its marketing process.

As more developers become familiar with the software’s basic capabilities, the firm’s close association with the community enables it to capitalize on that visibility to upsell additional features and functionalities as developers at enterprises need to add on new functions.

IPO Update

According to IPO Boutique’s channel checks,

Elastic N.V. is checking all the boxes in what you would like to see out of an IPO from the technology sector. This company has impressive growth numbers with revenue of $159.9 million and $88.2 million in fiscal 2018 and 2017, respectively, representing year-over-year growth of 81% for fiscal 2018. The deal has had heavy early interest from both institutional and retail accounts and is considered multiple-times oversubscribed. The underwriters and company have capitalized on this demand and have upped the range from $26 - $29 to $33 - $35 — not your garden variety upwardly-revised range! There is not an official price guidance at this point but a $35 - $36 pricing is a near certainty at this point. It is our opinion that this is the "deal of the week" and could and will likely fetch a substantial premium at first trade. Seeing this new issue trade in the 40s on day one is almost a certainty.

Elastic’s new enterprise value at IPO will be approximately $2.3 billion.

Below is an updated summary of the firm’s valuation and pricing metrics:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,362,752,786 Enterprise Value $2,311,681,786 Price/Sales 12.78 Enterprise Value / Revenue 12.50 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -40.39 Earnings Per Share -$0.87 Total Debt To Equity -0.86 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.07% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $34.00

(Source: Registration statement and IPO Edge)

As a group, Enterprise IT IPOs have performed quite well post IPO over the past few years, and I expect Elastic to be no different.

Allocation for the IPO may be difficult to obtain. First-day open market action on October 5 may be quite volatile.

Interested investors without an IPO allocation may wish to follow the open market action for up to several days after the IPO for a potentially lower entry point.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 4, 2018.

