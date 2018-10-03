GE Might Not Reach $10: Larry Culp Means All Bets Are Off

Culp's appointment may be a reason to hold, and maybe buy, but a buy decision does carry the risk of so many uncertainties remaining for GE.

The one caveat I have, is the possible effect of a feeling of déjà vu - CEO replacement, dividend cut, and the inevitable further downgrades to 2018 earnings guidance.

Anyone committed to investing in GE, but waiting for a lower price, might want to reconsider.

Larry Culp's appointment brings a change of heart, based on the three (3) most important things in an investment – Management, Management, and Management.

My article, “GE: Too Little Earnings, Too Much Dividend, Share Price Will See $10 Before $20,” did not anticipate the appointment of Larry Culp as Chairman and CEO.

GE’s Prospects Prior To Larry Culp’s Appointment As Chairman And CEO

As early as February 2018, I questioned General Electric's (GE) ability to meet 2018 guidance in my article, “GE: Keeping Management 'Honest' On 2018 Guidance - Share Price Could Go To $10.” I quoted JPMorgan analyst, Stephen Tusa, who asked in GE’s 4th quarter conference call:

“… with base segment performance being down in 2017, how could 2018 guidance be maintained?”

My observation at the time was:

“Perhaps GE management think like the Chinese in the far-flung provinces, who say, "The Emperor is far away". For GE management, the end of 2018 is far away.”

Since then, as first and second quarter results were reported, I have continued to bring to attention the absurdity of suggesting GE’s industrial operating segments could come anywhere near guidance. The only avenue for meeting adjusted operating earnings guidance would be through gains accruing through sales of GE Capital assets. (Gains from industrial segment assets are excluded, but all of GEC’s operating earnings are included in adjusted operating earnings).

By end of June 2018, John Flannery had given up on his vision, and it was obvious to me there was no way actual FY 2018 results would come anywhere near FY 2018 guidance. That is when I published my article in early July, “GE: Too Little Earnings, Too Much Dividend, Share Price Will See $10 Before $20.”

When I wrote that article, I was certainly not anticipating the removal of John Flannery, and the appointment of Larry Culp as Chairman and CEO. My article in late July, “The Dismantling Of GE” lamented the change in former CEO, John Flannery, from visionary in November 2017, to undertaker overseeing the demise of GE as we know it. I was critical of selling off substantial segments of the business rather than improving their profitability and viability. I stated the sale of Healthcare was prima facie detrimental to shareholders' interests.

Larry Culp’s Appointment As Chairman And CEO Of GE Is a Game Changer For The Company

GE reported on Monday, 1 October 2018, “Larry Culp Jr. Named New GE Chairman And CEO”. Excerpts appear below.

We will be working very hard in the coming weeks to drive superior execution, and we will move with urgency,” Culp said. “We remain committed to strengthening the balance sheet including deleveraging. We have a lot of work ahead of us to unlock the value of GE. I am excited to get to work.” GE also reiterated that it remained committed to establishing its GE Healthcare business “as a separate independent entity and fully exiting its 62.5 percent interest in Baker Hughes, a GE Company, in an orderly manner.”

It Is Highly Doubtful Larry Culp Will Return To Corporate Life To Oversee The Dismantling Of GE, It Would Be Against Every Fiber Of His Being

Here a few quotes giving an insight into Larry Culp's character:

It is a small world. Alula Eshete (HBS ‘17) is a first-generation Ethiopian-American and CEO of The Harbus. Prior to HBS, he spent 4 years working across several divisions of Abbott before joining GE’s Global Growth & Operations group in Ethiopia. His article on Larry Culpappeared in the Huffington Post from which I have taken the following thoughts expressed by Culp:

“Don’t be afraid of opposition or to be alone in your convictions. If you believe it, actively pursue it!” - Larry Culp “It’s not about being the smartest person in the room. It’s not about having a Harvard MBA,” Larry says, “it’s about bringing everybody around a particular objective or goal, having them feel good about it and catalyzing around that action.” Larry describes a culture (at Danaher) where “folks who were delivering and compatible with the culture were recognized and rewarded,” and how it was quite the opposite for those exhibiting “anything close to political behavior,” as he describes it. Balancing the short-term and long-term is one of those challenges, Larry explained, “CEOs are paid to have the longest time horizon of anybody on the team, but CEOs are often the ones who get fired when you miss a couple of quarters”. During Larry’s tenure as CEO, he deployed nearly $25 billion to continue their proven acquisition and DBS deployment strategy. Danaher increased international sales from 40% to 60%, which included growing sales in China from $300 million to $3 billion, building on the early insights gained from the Fluke acquisition.

From this Bloomberg article:

But analysts have long suspected he was the victim of a corporate struggle with the billionaire founders of Danaher --- Mitchell and Steven Rales. They wanted to change course and start splitting up the company. Culp resisted the strategy, and soon he was out.

Having read all of that, does Larry Culp give the impression of someone who will oversee the dismantling of GE? Discount the confirmation of the strategy formulated by John Flannery, even though it may have been overseen by the board. I am sure when Mr. Culp presents his plan for the future direction of the company, he will not feel bound to follow the strategy presented by his predecessor. I doubt there could be any announcement of any change in direction by the company until the new CEO presents his plan, and the Board approves that plan.

GE – What To Watch For Under Culp

Watch for action on the GE dividend

GE’s interest expense (net of tax at 21%) for the 1st half 2018 was $2,038MM. The dividends paid to shareholders in the same period totaled $2,236MM. With earnings and cash flows falling short of guidance, cancellation of the dividend would provide more than sufficient cash to fully cover interest payments.

Imagine the message that would send to nervous lenders and ratings agencies. As I explained in this article, continuation of payment of the dividend has a doubly bad effect on Debt/Equity ratio because it effectively increases the debt and reduces the equity amounts used in calculating the ratio.

Watch for Warren Buffett getting back into the GE mix

I believe a GE, under Culp’s leadership, could cause Warren Buffett to take another look at a company that is highly likely to move towards Buffett’s style of leadership. With 300,000 employees to add to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) ~ 900,000 employees, Culp might just qualify GE for an invite to join their healthcare initiative. Keeping Healthcare and its employees as part of the group might be advantageous in that regard.

Watch for GE to be transformed under Larry Culp

Culp has had time to study the issues, and would not have taken on the role unless he already had a good idea of how he would go about meeting the challenges

The challenge for Larry Culp at GE is enormous and it is more than the Power segment

I don’t think too many people have caught onto the fact that GE’s corporate employee numbers have more than doubled from ~14,000 at end of 2014 to 28,500 at end of 2017. This is almost entirely due to growth in the centralized Global Growth Organization [GGO] which operates as a shared services center. I have found no mention of what caused the 4,500 increase in corporate employee numbers in FY-2017. But Figure 1 below discloses there was a 10,000 growth in GGO employees in the 3 years to end of FY-2016.

More Than Doubling Of Corporate & Other Employees From 14,000 To 28,500 In The Last 3 Years

The content in Figure 1 below includes text to the effect. “How we drive Industrial Margin Expansion” – We move 10,000 industrial functional employees to shared service centers. “How we drive margins” - We move 10,000 industrial functional employees to shared service centers. This reads like a witty comment made up by someone with a sense of humor. I find it incredible no one at GE picked up on the sheer absurdity of this in the review process.

Figure 1

Source: Page 15 GE 2016 10-K filed with SEC

My Conclusions On The Appointment Of Larry Culp To Head Up GE

I have no doubt Larry Culp is the right man for the job. I believe there is a lot of opportunity to improve profit performance of all segments, and Culp will know how to drive this. Culp's biggest challenge will be to manage the necessary reduction in employee numbers, while at the same time bringing about a change in culture, all while ensuring those with mission-critical roles remain with the company.

There is a song that goes, "Start me with ten who are stout-hearted men, And I'll soon give you ten thousand more." Don't be surprised to see Culp bring some of those stout-hearted men he has worked with before, and insert them into GE to bring about cultural change that much sooner.

A final warning note:

The one caveat I have, is the potential feeling of déjà vu - CEO replacement, dividend cut, and the inevitable far worse 2018 earnings result than the market expects. That could be enough to take the stock below $10 for a period.

