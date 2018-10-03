Darden's Indigestion: Time To Bite?

Thus, I have begun to buy this correction, with reasons as discussed below.

The stock surged to $124 and, since then, has collapsed to $107.

Background

The last time I reviewed Darden (DRI), the stock had just surged from a low of about $85 in mid-May to about $109 as of July 3. In that article, Darden: Alpha Thesis Has Worked; Time To Reassess It, I opined that:

... at nearly 20X consensus forward EPS, I find the stock fully priced.

The reasons include slowish likely organic growth and issues with its latest acquisition, Cheddar's.

I remain long some Darden as a solid 'hold'...

Pointing to some warts in the DRI story (mostly problems with the Cheddar's deal), and selling some shares, represented changed views versus my prior DRI article from January 2018, Darden: Alpha Ahead? The Case For A Premium Valuation. Two summary points from that article showed my optimism then:

This article provides evidence of what may be a cyclical upturn in the restaurant sector.

A rationale for a continued long-term bullish stance on Darden as a source of total return alpha is then provided.

DRI was at $98 in January then versus $107 at Tuesday's close. It has acted well against the S&P 500 (SPY) for some time despite the latest $17 drop off the recent all-time high, as shown on a 3-year graph against the SPY:

DRI data by YCharts

DRI also has offered a dividend yield roughly 1 point above that of the SPY (of which it is a member).

My changing points of view were in a sense reflected in a WSJ article on the stock from Sept. 20:

Time to Get the Check at Booming Darden Restaurant operator's revamp four years ago laid the seeds of a great run for the stock, but the good news is priced in. Customers are lining up to eat at Olive Garden and other Darden eateries, but investors should be looking for the exits.

The WSJ article ran the day that DRI reported its fiscal 2019 Q1 earnings, so it was a 'sell the news' reporting and opinion piece. This article was well-timed on a trading basis: DRI opened up on the news at $122.62, peaked at $124 and then dramatically closed at $116.45, down over 1% for the day on seemingly good news. The stock has had no zip thereafter.

What gives? Time to nibble?

I'm looking on the bright side and have changed my view again based on improving fundamentals and a lower stock price despite a market that has gone up further in the past three months.

First, a review of Q1 results is appropriate.

DRI looks good in Q1

The company grew across almost all parts of the business. Here are some takeaways; all comparisons are yoy. Beginning with Olive Garden, which accounts for about 50% of all revenues:

same-store sales up 5.3%, comprised of:

same-restaurant traffic up 1.5%

pricing up 1.9%

menu-mix up 1.9%

total sales up 6.3%

segment profit up 9.6%.

restaurant count 858, up from 847

off-premise sales up 13%.

LongHorn Steakhouse (21% of revenues):

same-restaurant sales up 3.1%, comprised of:

same-restaurant traffic down 0.3%

pricing 1.6%

menu-mix up 1.8%

total sales up 6.4%

segment profit up 10.4%

restaurant count up from 491 to 506.

Capital Grille and Eddie V's, which comprise the Fine Dining segment:

sales up 6.3%

profit up 7.8%.

And finally, all the others:

sales up 7.1%, but

profits down 0.9%.

I'll come back to that, which actually provides a reason to buy this correction.

Finally, profits:

pre-tax earnings up 10% to $176 MM

EPS up to $1.32 from $0.93 (GAAP) reflecting only a 4% tax rate

diluted share count down 1% to 126 MM.

Basically, except for weak profits and declining same-store sales at the Cheddar's division that was acquired in calendar H1 of 2017, these results are strong. How strong, you ask?

DRI continues to perform well

In its PowerPoint Presentation that accompanied the conference call, DRI emphasizes early on (slide 4) that its key franchises again solidly beat their competition in same-store sales growth:

Olive Garden outperformed by 450 basis points

LongHorn outperformed by 230 basis points.

Also encouraging were improvements in pre-tax margins there:

Olive Garden from 20.1% to 20.7%

LongHorn from 15.7% to 16.3%.

Finally, FY 2019 guidance was increased several ways from three months earlier (midpoint of the range):

total sales growth from 4.5% to 5.25%

same-restaurant sales growth from 1.5% to 2.25%

EPS from $5.48 to $5.585

diluted avg. shares outstanding from 125 MM to 126 MM.

The analysts are having none of this lowballing of EPS, and per ETrade are carrying a consensus of $5.64 for FY 2019 and $6.23 for 2020.

Interim summary

Before getting into the most important points I see that were made in the conference call, my overall impression was that except for Cheddar's, this was nearly flawless quarter in continuing difficult times for the industry. Olive Garden has become almost iconic as the Italian restaurant chain in the US and may have international possibilities. Its delivery business (not take-out) is strong and has high margins. All restaurant brands that DRI is running are at least holding their own, or are expanding store count and/or same-store sales. Rising profit margins at Olive Garden and LongHorn are especially welcome.

Why, then, did DRI drop from a high of $124 on Sept. 20, upon the release of earnings, to $107.05 at Tuesday's close?

Maybe the chart provides a hint

It strikes me that DRI has done this sort of thing over and over since its remake:

DRI data by YCharts

Using a semi-log scale to make all perturbations up and down reflect the same percentage changes in price, DRI is revealed to have periodically interrupted its ramp with 10-15% sell-offs. None have done lasting damage. Sooner or later, the company's operating strengths have brought the stock to new highs, while maintaining a dividend payout that has ranged the past two years from about 2.6-3%.

So, the first reason is that DRI does this now and again.

In addition, and please forgive a touch of what I consider realism rather than cynicism, there could be another contributor, to wit:

One headline that flashed across Dow Jones wire may have damped sentiment amongst the noble souls who populate "Wall Street:"

Darden Isn't Interested in Deals for Now -- Market Talk (via ETrade; no link) 11:18 ET - Darden Restaurants isn't planning on adding to its family of restaurant brands in the near-term. CEO Gene Lee tells analysts on the company's 1Q earnings call Darden is focused on Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, the chain that it bought in April of last year. "When that's going in the right direction, we'll pull back, we'll look at our opportunities from an M&A standpoint and we'll decide what we want to do," Lee says.

Maybe the Street follows the Golden Rule and does unto others as it would have others do unto it. And if others don't do unto it, who needs them?

Just an idle thought to try to explain the ferocity of the markdown of DRI shares.

Next, some points that I liked from the conference call.

Cheddar's may finally be shifting out of reverse

From the CEO's prepared remarks: Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen had total sales growth of 6.5%, driven by organic new restaurant growth and franchise restaurant acquisition growth of 10.5%, and offset by same restaurant sales decline of 4%. The original company restaurants were down 2.3% and the formerly franchise restaurants were down 6.7%. We remain focused on rebuilding the operations foundation at Cheddar's and improving execution... we are committed to improving the foundational elements of operations, stabilizing our management teams, ensuring we're hiring and retaining great team members, and developing and executing consistent standards are critical to Cheddar's success...

This is an important acquisition for DRI to get right; the chain has substantial geographic expansion possibilities within the US. Reputationally, Mr. Lee reiterated his and DRI's belief that Cheddar's has a lot of long-term potential, going on to say:

We acquired Cheddar's because it was the value leader in casual dining with tremendous growth potential, and that is as true today as it was 17 months ago. The power of this brand is reflected in its ability to maintain average weekly guest counts of approximately 6,000 per restaurant, even in the face of extraordinary change. There is a significant amount of work ahead, but with the focus and strong leadership we have today, I'm confident Cheddar's is on the right track.

Also encouraging was Lee's response to a question about Cheddar's from David Tarantino:

I think that we're starting to see progress on a daily basis. We measure the number of restaurants every day that are positive. That number is starting to increase... We have got the right strategy for this business... What I'm looking for every single day and I meet with Dave [Dave George, DRI's COO] every day on this, and I get a report, are we getting better day-to-day, week-to-week, and I would tell you that we are seeing that happen right now.

Cheddar's can provide DRI with a few years of improving sales and profit margins. Now, unlike at a stock price of $120 or so, investors can be rewarded somewhat easily for gambling on a continued, demonstrable sales and profit turnaround.

In addition, and important for the longer term, success at DRI with a task that was more difficult than expected will, I believe, pay dividends for the next acquisition, and the one after that, and so on.

Thus, I believe that Cheddar's is more important than one might think, and I liked the reporting from the CEO that he watches it daily and that operations are improving steadily.

CEO sticks to his guns on home delivery

Another detail that I continue to like is that with business humming at Olive Garden, and only so many kitchens available to provide food to the hungry masses, Gene Lee has no interest in making any of Wall Street's investments in home delivery companies successful. When asked about the topic by Matthew DiFrisco, Lee responded forthrightly:

We continue to test with the third-party delivery services of scale. We're monitoring, we're learning as this business starts to mature, but for us there is significant hurdles that we still have to work through. We're not sure that it enhances our brands. We're concerned about how it's executed. We're concerned if they can create incremental growth at scale. We're not happy with the economics. We still have the issue of the data [i.e. that the delivery company learns a lot about their business]... So, for right now, we don't anticipate entering into a third-party delivery space in a meaningful way.

I think that's just the right approach.

Putting aside any snark about disappointing the Street by not making another acquisition until Cheddar's is really and truly fixed, and not planning on giving a lot of business to one or more delivery companies, I would suggest that a more basic reason for the latest $17 sell-off in DRI is the one I discussed three months ago, namely that of valuation and a technically over-extended position.

Valuation looks OK now

We have been in a desert for several years for deep value investors, so I look at DRI as being run as - clearly - a superior restaurant chain but one that is trading cheap to many of them, such as the less diversified leader ahead of LongHorn, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), to other weaker restaurant chains and to the SPY. Given DRI's penchant to beat expectations, and adjusting for its May fiscal year, I am carrying GAAP EPS for DRI for calendar 2019 of $6. That puts the stock at 18X next year's EPS. In contrast, the S&P 500 has consensus EPS of $163 for calendar 2019 using GAAP. That comes to the same P/E of 18X.

So, does DRI, a member in good standing of the SPY, deserve a premium to the market?

Opinions will differ. My take is that if DRI stays on track with its established brands and also remains on track with the Cheddar turnaround, it will deserve perhaps a 10-15% premium to the SPY. At that point, if that occurs, it could be a powerful roll-up company, perhaps with a concept or two that emerges from within DRI. The low-risk nature of restaurants in the first place - technology has not replaced our need to eat - and the low-risk nature of taking an immature restaurant concept and rolling it out nationwide can give DRI a sort of immortality. In other words, when thinking of terminal growth rates when estimating the value of a stock, DRI can roll on and on, so it may have a high terminal growth rate - and that makes big difference to valuation models. As always, there are no guarantees, but we all have different hopes and assumptions, and this idea works for me for DRI if it gets all segments where it wants them to be.

The other reason for a premium is simply that DRI has been a strong operator since Gene Lee became CEO. I see him as a tough, hard-working, involved CEO who demands results and usually gets them.

Risks

As always, risks include market, sector and company-specific risks. Neither EPS nor P/Es match my hopes as a DRI long. Please consider reviewing the company's presentation of its risks in its SEC filings, especially the 10-K; and elsewhere before investing in DRI.

Summary

As I mentioned in my DRI article of three months ago, I thought it was ahead of itself at what turns out to be its current price. In fact, I sold a bit more in the $122 range before earnings when it spiked to that level on a Goldman Sachs (GS) upgrade. Now, I find DRI attractive, given my retiree status, and have bit deeper into this stock again on this sell-off. DRI's current dividend of $0.75, which was raised recently, is in my view likely to be raised to the $0.78-80 range next year. The current yield is 2.80%, and with patience, I look at DRI as a 3% yielder possible within a few quarters, and if not next year, then very likely in 2020; with dividend growth a key reason to plan on holding long term.

Beyond traditional dividend growth investing, I like DRI as a consolidator in a heavily fragmented basic industry. The Cheddar's planning and integration issue is the first unforced set of errors I have seen in the Gene Lee era at DRI, and I like his determination to set things right with the chain. My more conservative goal for DRI from today's $107 level is to reap about 10% total returns on a multi-year basis, based on the potential for an average of at least 6-7% EPS gains plus about 3% dividends. Faster growth and a higher absolute and relative P/E are possible, as well. I do not view fundamental risks at DRI as unusual, but there certainly are several, so I'm taking nothing for granted with this stock.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.