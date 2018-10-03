Eventbrite: Does It Have A Bright Enough Future For Investors?

Eventbrite And The Economics Of Experiences

One way to know that a company has kept up with the evolving definitions of this second decade of the century is the use of certain words. Companies need to "delight" their customers or at least their applications need to be able to delight end-users. Their solutions need to produce "actionable results." And, of course, there is a desire to provide users with "experiences." I think not too long ago, experiences were called performances for which we could buy tickets. But now, we must pay to have experiences. Oh well. Eventbrite (EB) is a platform that sells tickets or experiences if you prefer. The company has experienced rapid growth, much of it from acquisitions, but it isn't quite profitable. And oh yes, it recently had an IPO.

Before proceeding further, it is important to understand Eventbrite is simply not a SaaS software company. It sells tickets to performances. It has some interesting twists on how it acquires tickets and the relationship it forges with what it likes to call creators - but it has economics and metrics that are simply not those of a typical software vendor - because it doesn't sell software solutions. Most investors, and that includes this writer, have invested in software companies over the years because of their unique economics that start with very high gross margins. No matter what else may be true about Eventbrite, the fact is that it will never be a software company and it will never be able to achieve gross margins in the 80-85% range. And because of that basic fact, I am unable to recommend the shares at this valuation.

There will be investors who will choose to invest in this company because of the cachet of what it does sell. I am not about to argue the point of "being in the midst of a societal transformation that prioritizes experiences over goods." And I am not about to deny the importance of experiential marketing or the desire of content owners to extend their monetization. While I personally have never been at the kind of live music events that Eventbrite helps to enable, I am well aware that concerts of live artists are a phenomenon of this era that is mainstream and growing.

And yet. This is still a company that sells tickets to events. And so far as it goes, some of the smaller events that are enabled by Eventbrite, such as wine tastings or seminars would seem to be on a noticeable growth trajectory. I have no doubt that there is a market for Eventbrite services that will continue to grow. But this is a stock and not a cultural movement. And as a stock, with issues in terms of profitability and valuation, at least as I see it, I believe it is best avoided - and for readers who have enjoyed the ride, this might be an appropriate time to thank the driver and get out of the car.

The IPO was priced at $23 and the shares are now selling for $37. Does the 61% appreciation from the IPO price leave current investors with any substantial upside? Does this company have unique IP or some other kind of defensible moat? Is this a category that is important enough for investors to believe they have to participate? My answers to all of those questions are "not really."

The company raised around $220 million in its IPO and another $35 million from its further share allowance to underwriters and now has 76 million shares outstanding. Overall, netting the cash raised, the cash on hand, and the debt that had been on the balance sheet, the enterprise value of Eventbrite is about $2.4 billion. In the first half of the year, including a tailwind from acquisitions, the company recorded $142 million in revenues, up 61% from the prior year. But that growth is not all organic. One thing that may concern reviewers is that there has been a noticeable fall-off in the growth of paid tickets sold through the site. The growth in paid tickets was about 53% in the first half of the year, despite acquisitions, down from about 60% in 2017.

As many readers know, I have far fewer problems with what some consider to be stretched valuation than many other commentators. But I like to see high valuations supported by revenue growth rates that seem to be stable or increasing, and by some evidence that gross margin attainment is either stable or rising. There are issues that I see in Eventbrite that deter me from accepting its valuation.

I am not too sure why this company shows such significant revenue seasonality in Q1 - I might have thought that Q4 would be a time for strong sales of tickets. The company reported a contra revenue amount of $6.3 million out of what otherwise would have been $74 million of quarterly revenue in Q2. The contra-revenue provision was taken because of a theft of consumer data that forced Eventbrite to disable its website for a short period. Had the company not taken the contra revenue and achieved $74 million in quarterly revenue, the growth this past quarter would have been about 64% rather than the 49% actually reported - and organic growth of a bit less than 25% as I calculate that metric.

For the sake of this discussion, I will accept the commentary in the prospectus that this was a one-time event, with no lasting consequences. That sometimes does not turn out to be the case - a "Wanna cry" breach at Nuance (NUAN) a couple of years ago, while remedied speedily, cost the company several quarters of potential growth.

In any event, I think that a reasonable 12-month revenue forecast based on recent history might suggest revenues of about $350 million. Using that revenue forecast and the current capitalization as indicated by the prospectus yields an EV/S of 7X. That would be a bargain if Eventbrite were a high-growth software company in an early phase of its history. Without pushing the point, there are a fair number of high-growth IT vendors of recent vintage with higher organic growth rates and a lower EV/S ratio. But beyond that observation, the issue for this writer is that Eventbrite is really not a software company with the high gross margins that software companies can achieve. It actually has to pay the creators for the tickets it sells, and that makes comparisons with other companies that have a software business model invalid.

This is not the time or place to try to discuss appropriate valuation metrics for hardware vs. software vendors. Self-evidently, in the past week, a recommendation of mine, Nutanix (NTNX), wound up seeing its valuation somewhat shredded, with an analyst unable to readily distinguish between hardware and software - an error that the share price still reflects. A typical valuation for a high-growth hardware company might be seen in the shares of Pure Storage which has consistently grown at rates of near 40% with gross margins of about 67%. And its EV/S is less than 4X.

In the case of Eventbrite, the company has gross margins of about 60%, while a typical software company is able to achieve gross margins in the low to mid 80% range at some scale. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a GAAP gross margin of just greater than 55%, presumably because of the contra-revenue item. In the prior quarter, which appears to be the seasonal high-point of the year, the gross margin was 63% and that compared to 62% in the year-earlier period. It would have been helpful to see more of a discussion of that item in the prospectus.

In any event, the company's organic growth rate is far less than 61% that readers might have seen in some headlines. The company acquired Ticketfly about 1 year ago for $200 million and it bought Ticketea, a Spanish company that sells tickets. The organic growth rate reported in the company's prospectus is 39%. I have tried to deconstruct the number and come up with an organic revenue growth rate in the mid 20% range.

I expect that most initial estimates of Eventbrite's revenue growth from analysts will be in the range of 20-25% range. But I think investors will be looking for more if the story told in the prospectus is one that has longer-term validity. In addition, the company will want to prove that its stumble last quarter when it absorbed a contra-revenue hit of more than $6 million and had to close its website for a few days because of a data breach was a one-time phenomenon.

At least compared to many other newly public IT vendors, the company has a relatively unusual set of operating expense ratios. Product development runs about 15% of revenue, substantially less than many other newly public IT vendors. Sales and marketing costs, at around 23% of revenue, are far lower than most other vendors spend, of course, with a physical product in-hand that is to be expected. Indeed, the company notes that many of its contributors come to the site without intervention. General and administrative costs have been running at over 30% of revenue. Why a company essentially helping creators sell tickets needs to spend that level on general and administrative costs is not easy for me to determine, absent any discussion of that metric in the prospectus.

The company is trying to develop IP to provide it with some kind of differentiation in the market it addresses and 1/3rd its employees are said to be in the development function. Precisely what they have done that has erected a competitive moat for this company is not readily apparent.

Another unanswered question relates to stock-based compensation. SBC fell substantially between Q4 and Q1 - the company says that is a function of the vesting of certain awards to the employees of the acquired Ticketfly company. On the other hand, SBC doubled from Q1 to Q2, to a new high point, without any discussion in the prospectus. SBC last quarter was not an outlier compared to most other IT vendors, but its quarterly change begets a significant level of question.

Eventbrite - What Are Its Growth Prospects

Selling tickets online is not a new phenomenon. Many people have bought tickets for all kinds of experiences online through many vendors for a decade or more. If a reader were to take a ride on a subway train in NYC this afternoon, he/she would most likely see adds for SeatGeek. StubHub is another well-known supplier of tickets along with Vivid, TicketsNow, and, of course, Ticketmaster. And by this time, most venues of any size have their own online sites that offer admission to the events being staged.

Eventbrite is never likely to sell movie tickets or airline seats. It suggests that companies who do sell those kinds of products are not competitors. But what might be the barriers to entry to prevent those companies who sell movie tickets or tickets to sporting events, concerts, and many other kinds of performances from replicating a platform comparable to that offered by Eventbrite. And equally, using common software tools, what is there to prevent creators from "rolling their own" when it comes to websites, promotions, and processing payments. Indeed, interestingly, this company is moving its payment processing activities to Square (SQ) because presumably, SQ has in place a far more pervasive and cost-effective payment processing system linking all kinds of locations. Payment processing can be complex; creating a snazzy website - not so much.

Most of the ticket selling companies were set up in the day of on-premise software that is focused on selling tickets for large-scale, professional events. Their solutions can wind up being high-cost and may involve the commitment of substantial capital in the form of signing fees and advances to secure contracts. It is hard for me to know just how fast the legacy vendors are changing and how successful they will be in competing for creators the way Eventbrite does. There is a certain amount of inertia on the part of legacy vendors who have to disrupt their own business models in order to enter the lists against Eventbrite.

I would be concerned to pay the kind of valuation that Eventbrite shares command in the wake of their post IPO appreciation for a company with a non-software business model, but I am equally concerned that the IP of this company is not as proprietary as is represented by the prospectus. I think a creator could create a pretty attractive website using Wix (WIX) or other tools and wind up spending far less than the hefty fees charged by this company. And Wix certainly offers payment processing for its users. It is relatively difficult to recreate the IP of most enterprise software vendors; it is far easier to create a website that is used to sell a ticket to an event - at least in so far as I am able to determine.

Eventbrite is a company that has focused its marketing on the creators of smaller events rather than traditional sources of tickets. It is an interesting take on how to secure a product from creators. Basically, creators of events, both large and small can access the Eventbrite platform. The creator can essentially use Eventbrite to post their venue on the site. The site has tools that help in the creation of graphics and also help creators by being able to integrate with solutions such as HubSpot (HUBS), Salesforce (CRM), and Facebook (FB).

The company, in its prospectus, quotes a commissioned report that within the top 12 markets in which it operates, 1.1 billion paid tickets were sold, generating $3.2 billion in gross ticket fees, and another 1.0 billion free tickets were distributed. That is an interesting statistic, but not terribly relevant in assessing the TAM for Eventbrite. I think that the overall growth in the market for events is substantial - but perhaps not in double digits, but no one really has anything close to accurate statistics about a market this amorphous. I am not too sure if the TAM being addressed has to do with just creative events or includes sporting venues, seminars etc. The prospectus talks about venues as inclusive as a 10 person cooking class and a 100,000 attendee music festival. But Eventbrite, as it is currently constituted, really doesn't compete for events with large numbers of participants. It would have some serious issues if it tried to grow by pivoting beyond its roots, in my opinion.

If I go to the Ticketmaster site for New York City, I can buy tickets for experiences as diverse as a performance of the Dave Matthews Band, Phish, Disney on Ice and John Legend. I can listen to So So Def and meet the star and heaven forfend, I can meet Michelle Obama on tour. I can't buy a ticket for a 10 person cooking class, or a seminar with a specialty interest.

Going to the Eventbrite website allows me to find tickets for a craft spirits celebration, a career fair, a wine festival, a Church Marriage conference, an Oktober Fest, and a Hip Hop vs. Reggae Katra - not quite sure about that last one. Quite a number of the Eventbrite experiences are free.

Eventbrite uses its platform to promote free events with some expectation that success in that endeavor will provide it with a stream of new customers. The company was able to attract more than 400,000 creators to its platform last year who sponsored free events. The company reports that 17% of the creators who developed free events have gone on to host a paid event within the following 12 months. Freemium models are common, to be sure, within the IT world, but I am given to wonder just how many events and how many creators are really a target for this company.

Eventbrite's biggest competitive advantage at this point is simply that of awareness. Creators have their own communities and are said to be aware of this site either because they bought tickets for another event on the site or through another word of mouth interaction. The company has also marketed its search engine prominence as a tool that helps it drive traffic to its website when creators look for an event management solution. At this point, Eventbrite has been able to avoid massive sales and marketing expenses because 95% of its creators sign themselves up for the site and simply contract online for the service. More than half of the revenues of Eventbrite come to it from creators who signed themselves up. That can happen only when perceived alternatives are lacking. But if this company wants to continue to grow rapidly, it seems to me that it must head up-market where contributors are thick on the ground. Color me a bit skeptical that a premium multiple ought to rest on such seemingly frail differentiators.

Eventbrite probably doesn't compete with Ticketmaster at this point in terms of attempting to secure access to larger events - but that is because Eventbrite deliberately limits itself to the "mid-market" of events, where the average attendance is something like 70 individuals. I am sure from time to time it does actually sell tickets for a 100,000 attendee music festival, but if it were to engage in head to head competition with Ticketmaster on a regular basis, the likely results would be anything but pretty.

Ticketmaster is part of the Live Nation (LYV) these days. Live Nation is a behemoth in the space with revenues of $11 billion. But there are 2 things to note about Live Nation. One is that even at an $11 billion revenue run rate, it doesn't make money - it is supposed to break even next year. The other thing about it is that Live Nation is forecast to have a growth rate of single digits, despite ticket prices that are rising at 5%/year. As a result of that kind of business performance, Live Nation shares can be had for an EV/S of 1X. Most analysts who follow the name recommend the shares and perhaps they are a good buy. I am simply not familiar enough with all the complexities of that business to offer an informed opinion. But I can say, without fear of too much contradiction, I believe that paying an EV/S of 7X for Eventbrite would not be a prudent course when the leader in the industry sells for a 1X EV/S ratio.

Just How Fast Can Eventbrite Grow And What Is Its Real TAM

Much of Eventbrite's growth has not been organic. It bought Ticketfly from Pandora (NYSE:P) last year for about $200 million. Ticketfly's annual run rate revenues when acquired was about $50 million. The company had a gross margin of just 44% since most of what it did was sell tickets without any bells and whistles. The company has also made some smaller acquisitions. Organic growth as I calculate that number would actually be in the low 20% range. If the contra revenue event were added back in, the pro-forma organic revenue growth would be around 25% or perhaps a bit less. The company bought Ticketscript earlier in 2017 and it has bought Ticketea earlier this year. The company paid about 1X revenue for Ticketea. I think it is fair to assume that Eventbrite can grow its business in the high-teens on an organic basis, and EV/S valuation should be set using that kind of a metric.

Eventbrite may be able to find other inorganic revenue sources and it can squeeze costs out of the company's it acquired as was the case with both Ticketfly and Ticketea. Because of the factors cited in this article, trying to determine the TAM and growth runway for this business is fraught. Perhaps because I do not tend to go to events, I write with a jaded pen. That is always a danger for an analyst writing about a business whose products and services he/she doesn't use.

I do get the concept that sales of "experiences" are a growth area - although for me those experiences would tend to be travel more than cooking classes. But I doubt seriously that the revenue potential in the market areas that are really accessible for this company is massive. Eventbrite is not going to sell tickets for a Phish concert anytime soon and is unlikely to sponsor a Michelle Obama meet and greet, either.

Some Thoughts On Profitability And Valuation

Did I mention that Eventbrite isn't profitable and show no immediate signs of reaching profitability. I will have to ignore the June quarter in my analysis, simply because of the contra revenue event. But in the March quarter, which is seasonally the highpoint for the year, the company had a GAAP operating loss ratio of 4%. Constrained gross margins coupled with sky-high general and administrative costs would seem to present what appear to be intractable issues.

The company was able to report adjusted EBITDA in the March quarter, although to do so, it had to dramatically constrain both research and development and sales and marketing expenses that grew materially in Q2. The company has a modest level of free cash flow - it has a substantial depreciation expense.

At this point, there is no indication that Eventbrite will see much in the way of leverage at scale. In some ways, the company business model seems to face an intractable dilemma. To continue to grow, it needs to move upmarket where the real ticket volumes reside. But upmarket lie many huge competitors with long formed relationships with creators. Larger events will simply not be fertile ground for an attempt to raise gross margins. And larger events probably will require more sales and marketing expense as well.

I doubt that establishing a position in a vendor of tickets to experiences is something that will either create positive alpha or represent a requirement for tech investors.

