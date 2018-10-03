The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2018

Photo Source: REUTERS/Aly Song. An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2018.
For the month only 46% of all closed-end funds (CEFs) posted net asset value NAV-based returns in the black, with 45% of equity CEFs and 47% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. Relatively stronger returns from select buy-write and covered-called funds helped the Options Arbitrage/Options Strategies CEFs classification (+0.33%) rise to the top of the equity charts, followed by Global CEFs (+0.25%) and Natural Resources CEFs (0.00%). For the seventh month running domestic taxable bond CEFs posted a plus-side return on average (+0.57%), bettering municipal bond CEFs (-0.89%) but underperforming world income CEFs (+1.52%). The world income CEFs macro-group was propped up by the performance of Emerging Markets Debt CEFs (+3.24%) and Global Income CEFs (+0.72%). In this report we highlight September 2018 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.
