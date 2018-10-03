The Month In Closed-End Funds: September 2018

For the first month in six equity CEFs on average witnessed a loss, declining 0.41% on a NAV basis for September.

Meanwhile, for the first month in five their fixed income CEF counterparts also posted a negative return, losing 0.07% on average for the month.

For September only 17% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 25% of equity CEFs and 13% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Emerging Markets Debt CEFs (+3.24%, August’s laggard) posted the strongest return of all the CEF classifications.

For the first month in five the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a negative return on average (-0.89%), with all classifications in the group witnessing declines for September.