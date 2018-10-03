The Path Out For Stage Stores

Without more aggressive efforts on that front, I can't get bullish on SSI, even below $2 and even with a path to survival and upside.

SSI has been one of the biggest victims of the pressure on brick and mortar retail, with the stock down 90%+ from early 2015 highs.

I've long been a longtime skeptic toward (and occasionally short) retailer Stage Stores (SSI). But since the company acquired off-price operator Gordmans out of bankruptcy last year, I've at least seen a path out for a company that long has looked like it was headed for a restructuring.

The off-price channel continues to show success, and Gordmans might be able to find a niche. In the legacy department store business, profit numbers are ugly, and generally getting worse (with a brief respite guided in FY18, ending January of next year). But there's $476 million in inventory against an enterprise value right at $300 million, and Stage's small-town-focused model seems to position itself to be aggressive with rent reductions.

The problem remains, after what looks like a disappointing fiscal Q2 report in late August, is that Stage isn't moving in that direction quick enough - or maybe at all. And until it does - an outside push might be needed at this point - the stock still doesn't look cheap enough to take on the very real risks here.

The Department Store Business Is Done

source: Stage Stores Q2 earnings presentation

Back in 2015 and 2016 (as I wrote more times than I can count), retail CEOs simply had their head in the sand when it came to the changes in the industry. Comps were dropping across the board while executive after executive blamed the economy, or weather, or elections. Only in the past few quarters have retailers (at least from my perspective) started to understand, and adapt to, the 'new normal'.

To be blunt, Stage Stores management simply hasn't gotten there yet. The core problem with the business is in the slide above: "primarily in small towns with limited brick and mortar competition". Per the 10-K, 61% of stores have 50,000 people or less within a ten-mile radius; another 24% of stores are in markets of 50-150K. That itself is a problem, as rural communities across the U.S. are losing population - particularly in younger demographics. 48% of first-half sales came from women's (38%) and children's (10%) apparel, per the 10-Q. There is a modest, but potentially permanent, demographic headwind against the department store business.

There's also, if anecdotally, a strong likelihood that those markets would be late adopters in terms of e-commerce. And while Stage has an e-commerce business of its own, which is growing "double-digits" per recent commentary, it appears relatively tiny and already cost at least $25 million in capex spend against a current market cap of ~$55 million. It's not close to enough to compete with Amazon.com (AMZN). And I'd note - again, looking at the slide above - that key suppliers are aggressively developing their own DTC business. Nike (NKE) has been pushing DTC for years. Levi Strauss is building its own model. Skechers (SKX) is doing the same.

The pressure can be seen in results over the years:

source: author from SSI filings. 2018 net income at midpoint of guidance; comps are YTD for department store business (-2.5%)

Stage management has insisted the past few years that the oil & gas bust has been the big problem. But I've argued in response - many times on this site - that the shale boom in the beginning of the decade gave Stage a short-lived lifeline. Recent quarters - including Q2 - suggest that indeed is the case. In 2017, comps in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico still fell 2.8%, per the 10-K, amid an oil recovery (and with seemingly easy comparisons, given commentary over the past two years). Same-store sales in the rest of the chain fell 4.5%. YTD, the four states are down another 1.6% - and the balance of stores (~49% of FY17 sales) fell 3.5%.

Even those comps are coming on the back of higher promotional activity, per filings. Simply put, the model isn't working. Stage is trying to arrest the declines with a few strategies. It's added beauty bars to nearly 500 stores which represent almost 80% of sales, per the Q2 call. It's focusing on home, athletic, and outdoor, and trying to ramp private label credit card penetration. E-commerce is growing, but double-digit growth the last two years off what was a small base suggest it is nowhere close to offsetting brick-and-mortar declines (and note that e-commerce sales are including in same-store sales).

But management still is talking up the efforts on both the Q1 and Q2 calls as if progress is being made. Admittedly, Stage is guiding for flat to +2% comps this year - but the growth appears to be coming from Gordmans, which entered the comp base in Q2. The department store business looks headed for another decline by management's own projections - and after a consolidated -1.3% decline in the first half and -0.2% in Q2, that guidance looks a bit shaky at the moment.

Even assuming that guidance is hit, the long-term trend in the department is clear - and the long-term headwinds are intact and likely permanent. The department store business is going in the wrong direction - and Stage closed Q2 with $245 million in net debt while guiding for FY18 EBITDA of $26-$38 million. That is a hugely dangerous combination.

The Path Out

That said, I'm not ready to write Stage off just yet. Net debt should improve by year end as inventory is sold in the second half (particularly in Q4). Free cash flow was -$80 million in the first half of the year. Even the low end of EBITDA guidance ($26 million) less ~$10 million in interest and $35 million in capex (high end of guidance) suggests a burn of about $19 million excluding working capital help. Former CFO Oded Shein said on the Q1 call that working capital would be a source of cash. So net debt should be under $200 million - $175 million seems a reasonable target - by year end, even with modestly disappointing results.

The revolver doesn't mature until late 2021 - so Stage has time. But it needs to start focusing on preserving cash - and paying down debt. Inventories at the end of year probably are in the $430 million range (assuming they're down modestly year-over-year) Start working that down through store closures and better management and it can make enough of a dent in the debt to help Stage get to a 2020/2021 refinancing.

That's not enough - profits have to stabilize. In the department store business, closing the lowest-performing stores can help. Stage already is doing so - and actually has bumped its plan over the course of FY18 from a planned 25-30 coming out of Q4 to a current 30-40. There's no doubt some room for rent reductions: competition for 15-20K square foot boxes in markets of 40,000 is going to be slim (it's pretty much Dollar General (DG) and no one else, at least of size). And then Gordmans needs to grow.

The concept is showing some promise. First-half revenue was $128 million, per the Q, putting the segment on pace for close to $300 million this year. Stage plans to convert 9 stores this year (eight in the second half) and the Q cites a plan to "accelerate" conversions next year. Those projects cost as little as $100K, per the Q2 call. Comps were 11% in the quarter, and inventories are at "planned levels".

Gordman's EBITDA contribution this year is unclear. But it should be able to provide growth going forward. Store count will rise 15% just from the conversions - and should be faster next year. There's a path toward close to $400 million in revenue next year (25% square footage, assuming a 20% increase weighted through the year, and mid-single-digit comps). Get margins into the mid- to high-single-digit range and Gordmans can contribute $30 million in EBITDA next year - perhaps an incremental $10-$20 million year-over-year assuming low- to mid-single-digit margins this year.

Perhaps equally importantly, Gordmans can become an asset that can allow Stage to refinance. As I pointed out after Q1, the four off-price stocks (ROST, TJX, BURL, OLLI) all trade at 1.5x+ revenue. Get Gordmans to $400 million-plus by FY20 and give it a P/S multiple half that and its valuation should cover Stage's year-end enterprise value. Back in 2012, Gordmans did $600 million in sales and $45 million in EBITDA. At margins close to that 7%+, and anything from the department stores, 2021 EBITDA is $40-$50 million - probably enough to refinance what could be less than $200 million in debt by that point. From there, if Gordmans can continue to grow, and the department store business continues to shrink, EBITDA can continue to rise and an attractive deleveraging and re-rating story can play out.

The Two Catches

There are two potential and related issues with the bull case here. The first is the company's operating lease commitments:

source: SSI 10-K

There's $420 million-plus net after this year - which is going on to the balance sheet next year. And that figure is not going to shrink if Stage doesn't get more aggressive about shrinking the footprint. The company will have closed 100-plus stores in four years by the end of 2018 - but still will finish the year with 740 or so. And operating lease commitments beyond the current year actually have risen: they were $364 million at the end of FY14.

Bear in mind that the department store business, at the high end of guidance and assuming that Gordmans is EBITDA-negative, is generating $36 million in EBITDA this year with margins still below 3%. If comps don't stabilize - and they're unlikely to - those margins almost certainly continue to compress. But Stage doesn't have the flexibility to close as many underperforming stores as it would like.

And the second problem, at least per commentary, is that it doesn't necessarily want to close that many stores. Stage's strategy is that of a company trying to execute a turnaround - not trying to maximize cash flow. But capital invested into this business looks like wasted capital. And some of those operating lease commitments are for stores that either now are, or soon will be, unprofitable. Yet Stage is adding to those commitments, apparently because it believes that some of those stores can be saved - or at least stabilized.

That hasn't happened yet, and it seems highly unlikely that it will. And Stage's path is too narrow to waste capital on the department store business or fund operating leases for narrowly or negatively profitable stores. Counting operating lease commitments, Stage owes nearly $700 million. It's generating EBITDA of $28-$36 million this year - suggesting a roughly 20x leverage ratio.

Every dollar matters - either to pay down debt or to fund the expansion of Gordmans, both of which are required to keep SSI stock from ending up worthless. Those dollars can't be wasted on the department store business. As long as they are, the risk of bankruptcy in 2021 stays elevated - and too elevated to bet on SSI just yet.

