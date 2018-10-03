Can Northwest Pipe Compete Against PVC?

Northwest Pipe (NWPX) is a U.S. based manufacturer of underground metal piping. The company has experienced sales losses due in part to a challenging energy environment and competition from other materials in piping. The stock has more than doubled in the last few years and is cheap on a price to book value. For the stock to grow, it must win some large government contracts.

The stock trades for $19.72, there are 9.74 million shares, and the market cap is $191 million. Earnings per share were a loss of $1.24. The stock does not pay a dividend.

Northwest manufactures metal piping for the water and energy industries. It has several factories in the United States and Mexico.

For FY16, sales were $149.4 million, and for FY17, sales were $132.8 million. Sales were $62.1 million for the first half of 2018. Sales shrank from $403.3 million in 2014 but have dramatically fallen since then.

An interview of Scott Hood of First Wilshire in Value Investor Insight is what brought the company to my attention. The article was written back in April of this year. Hood noted that the backlog rose 33% last year to $88 million (the backlog is now $122 million). He believes that at this pace, sales could reach $250 million within three years. At a 9% operating margin, earnings per share would be $1.85. At a price to earnings ratio of 16, the price would be $30.

Everyone bullish on the stock seems to think that water infrastructure is the place to be because our water systems across the U.S. are in bad shape. Look at Flint, Michigan. This is no doubt the truth, but I wonder if this really means that the money will be invested into infrastructure. Many cities that need new plumbing are old and in rust belt areas. They need new piping but don’t have the money. As we all know, something can stay broken for many years. According to a recent earnings call, “Water Transmission gross loss as a percent of sales was 4.3% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to income of 2.6% in the second quarter of 2017”.

The company lists several large contracts that it is bidding on: San Diego, Southern California, Texas, and a few others. What strikes me is that everyone talks about how we need billions of new water infrastructure, but all of the contracts are in areas where the economy is booming and not in areas where the piping is old and needs to be replaced. When there are multi-billion dollar contracts in old industry areas is when you should really get excited.

The balance sheet is enticing. There was $43.6 million in cash (before a recent acquisition), $29 million in receivables, and total assets of $203.3 million. The liability side has no debt and $30 million in total liabilities. That’s nice. The stock has a market cap of $191 million and a book value of about $200 million. Of course, the time to buy the stock was two years ago when it was trading at less than half of where it is now.

I was surprised to learn that investing legend Prem Watsa of Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF) has owned shares as of this year. Fairfax held 180,000 shares but has since sold off many shares.

If you read the 10-K of a company, management is supposed to come right out and tell you what the risks are and challenges facing the company. Northwest faces competition from, “manufacturers of concrete, ductile iron, polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”) and high density polyethylene (“HDPE”) pipe.”

Upon speaking with a person who has been selling plumbing supplies for forty years, I learned that PVC is indeed taking away share from steel and ductile iron. My concern about buying Northwest is that it is in a struggling industry and has been losing market share and revenues. Having stated this, the stock is cheap on a price to book value and may indeed win some big contracts and increase revenues. If this happens, the stock is a buy. It’s tough to evaluate Northwest unless you really know the underground utility industry and the bidding process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own Fairfax debt.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.