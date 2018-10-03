Is October 15 THE Date For Sears Holdings?

Sears Holdings (SHLD) has about $134 million in unsecured notes maturing October 15. Many investors are wondering if the notes will be paid or if Sears will file for Ch.11 instead. (There is no 30-day grace period for paying maturing notes.) Eddie Lampert has made two proposals pending for outside board members to approve - one for asset purchases by Lampert and the other is restructuring of debt.

If it seems neither will be accepted by interested parties, will he throw in the towel and do a formal filing for Ch.11 bankruptcy? Those trading SHLD securities need to be aware of potential payments for "releases" and recharacterization of Lampert's secured debt.

There were a few positive developments recently that were encouraging for investors. The recent quarterly report showed same-store sales were down, but the rate of decline was less than in some prior periods and that the deal with Amazon (AMZN) to sell Sears tires was expanded. In addition, the economy has been extremely strong helping consumer sales. Are these positives enough to keep the company out of court? Not likely.

The statement by Sears in the recent SEC restructuring proposal filing says it all:

Given the current situation, we believe substantial progress must be made on the transactions described in this proposal or any other proposal that Sears may pursue without delay. Courthouse

Does this imply that unless they are getting some positive feedback from various parties involved in these transactions by October 15, Sears will not "waste" valuable cash to pay the $134 million maturing notes and file for Ch.11 bankruptcy?

There seems to be a disconnect between investors trading SHLD debt and those trading the stock. The maturing 6.625%'18 notes (CUSIP 812350AE6) dropped last week from the low 90s to just over 85 and are currently trading at about 88, while the stock has dropped over 30% to the penny stock price of $0.80. One could assert the market is expecting a bankruptcy filing "soon," but it may be after the October 15 notes are paid.

Those SHLD shareholders who expect some recovery under a reorganization plan need to look at what is happening at Pacific Drilling SA (OTCPK:PACDQ) where a shareholder, Quantum Pacific, that owns about 70% of the stock is being allowed to participate in a rights offer/new debt purchase arrangement, but the other shareholders are getting no recovery.

This article will cover critical issues that have not been covered in the many Seeking Alpha articles on Sears, instead of just repeating what has already been covered by other writers.

Potential Payment For Releases-Issue For Put Traders

While it is extremely unlikely that SHLD shareholders receive any recovery under a Ch.11 reorganization plan, there could be payment to non-insider SHLD shareholders for their "releases" under an RSA/reorganization plan that has a new reorganized Sears exiting Ch.11. If, however, the company liquidates, I would not expect any payment for releases. (Releases are basically part of a plan that frees insiders from future civil liability. It stops stakeholders from seeking future damages from individuals/parties released under the plan.)

The SEC in a court filing regarding Rex Energy (OTCPK:REXXQ) stated the importance of releases (docket 696):

Releases have special significance for public investors because they may enable nondebtors to benefit from a debtor's bankruptcy by obtaining their own releases with respect to past misconduct, including violations of the federal securities laws or breaches of fiduciary duty under state law.

Some payments to shareholders are actually part of the recovery in the plan. The payment of 0.0037345 shares of new equity to Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) shareholders, for example, included releases. Perfumania Holdings (PERF) shareholders (see plan page 2) received cash payments of $2.00 per share for their releases, but the payment was not, however, part of the actual plan.

Shareholders were required to file papers to "opt-in" to get payment by a certain date prior to the exit from Ch.11. Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) is another example where shareholders received 0.00896154 new stock and 0.0331054 warrants (total value of about $0.40) for releases. SHLD shareholders should not expect a release payment anywhere near the $2.00 Perfumania amount.

Many buyers of puts are expecting the shares will be worth zero. The pricing of January 2020 $1.00 puts that are trading at $0.60 imply a potential profit of $0.40 if the stock goes to zero prior to/on expiration date. These traders seem to be ignoring the potential payment to shareholders for releases. In addition, bankrupt stocks often trade irrationally during Ch.11 especially just prior to exiting bankruptcy. Seadrill was trading in $0.30s a few days before the company exited Ch.11 compared to the actual market value of their payment of only about $0.08 when trading in the new stock began.

Since Lampert (I use Lampert, but most of his dealings are done via his hedge fund.) has had many financial transactions and purchases of assets over the years, he is open to lawsuits - a lot of them. He could avoid potential liabilities and huge legal fees by paying for releases. Again, if Sears is liquidated, it is extremely unlikely any payment for releases would be made to shareholders. In addition, releases are more common in RSAs made prior to the actual filing for Ch.11 than under a plan developed during bankruptcy. (Current put pricing seems to indicate that traders are expecting a liquidation and no release payments.)

Recharacterization Of Lampert's Secured Debt As Equity

In June 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court granted a writ of certiorari for PEM Entities LLC v Levin (16-492). The court dismissed the writ on August 10, 2017 as improvidently granted because the case was settled already between the parties. The issues regarding this case still remain critical to Sears debt holders. Would SCOTUS be willing to hear a case with similar issues-Sears Holdings?

I am not going into details about the case because I already wrote an entire article on this issue after the writ was issued. The case involves recharacterization by the bankruptcy court of secured loans made by insiders to a company that eventually went bankrupt as equity. The reclassification as equity instead of a secured claim would move it to the lowest priority class and holders of claims (such as unsecured noteholders) with higher priority status than equity would benefit from this recharacterization.

I would expect holders of debt would file objections to classifying some/all of Lampert's secured debt holdings as a secured debt claim. They would assert that it should be recharacterized as equity and that recharacterization by the court is allowed under Section 105a of the Bankruptcy Code.

Again, without going into detail (read my prior article), the issue for the PEM case was if state law or the bankruptcy courts should decide/define what is secured debt and thus, a secured claim in Ch.11 bankruptcy.

The outcome of this issue is critical for Sears debt holders. The bottom line could be this: If some/much/all of Lampert's secured debt is recharacterized as equity, unsecured noteholders could receive some recovery under a reorganization plan. If it is not recharacterized, unsecured noteholders may not receive any recovery because there is just too much secured debt with priority claim status.

Conclusion

Yes, Sears Holdings could decide not to pay the maturing notes and elect to file for Ch.11. The company has effectively been in bankruptcy for a long time. It has not filed in order to avoid huge legal bills and avoid having to get the judge's approval for many business actions.

If an investor is trading Sears debt, they better have a complete understanding of recharacterization of debt by the court and conflict of state law versus the bankruptcy court in defining secured debt. (I would, therefore, not trade the debt because of my inability to forecast courts.)

Put traders and short sellers need to consider the possibility of some payment to SHLD shareholders for releases, especially if Sears tries to exit Ch.11 without liquidating. SHLD is rated a sell at the current price because I think any payment for releases will be worth less than $0.80 - the current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I closed my SHLD short position because of the cost to carry and my naked call sales expired

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.