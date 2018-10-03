Ripple Adds Customers, Driving Price Higher

A very long time ago; several years, in fact, a friend very connected into the tech world convinced me to get involved in cryptocurrencies. The technology was nascent at the time and, honestly, I had never heard of it. Nonetheless, he was adamant I get involved in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and insisted I do it immediately. He never insists on me doing anything within finance since I am the one who works in finance. Along the way, that investment worked out and I learned a few things. The same friend told me later to do the same with another fledgling currency: Ripple (XRP-USD). Without any hesitation, I did as ordered, but, honestly, never even bothered to read the fine print. His first prediction worked out famously; I had nothing to lose with the second one, Ripple. I want to diversify my cryptocurrency basket, so over the past many months I have been feverishly reading up on as many cryptocurrencies as I can. I like some. I love others. Ripple is one that I love tremendously, and it is not because of the fact I've had a decent ride on my purchase. Besides, my friend says he doesn't even really bother with Bitcoin anymore and is going all in with Ripple. Nonetheless, I am adding more XRP into my basket and here are some of the reasons why.

XRPUSD Ripple

Acceptance is key

Currently, and for probably the next couple of years I am going to be traveling around in Central and South America to "see the world" (I am now in Baja California). Both of my personal financial institutions have provided me debit cards to my accounts, however, they are both Mastercard. In America, they are so widely accepted that you never notice. Walk across the border and all of a sudden you start paying attention to these little things; I have had issues with acceptance and now have to pay attention to this.

Without mindlessly regurgitating the information on Ripple's Wikipedia page, I will cherry pick a few highlights that are relevant to this discussion. First, Ripple has purpose aside from being a generic cryptocurrency. Simplistically, the main purpose is for transactions as a settlement system. It also functions as a currency exchange, something that after 27 years of trading currencies I am very interested in. There is also the remittance aspects of Ripple that I like. There are some $500 billion being sent via money transfer centers worldwide that Ripple is building the platform to become a partner with.

Ripple is being accepted more and more by some key financial companies (UBS, Santander and UniCredit as well as a partnership with ZipZap, a direct threat to Western Union). And just today, at the Ripple Swell conference, the companies made an announcement that 3 Companies Are Now Using XRP for Real Payments: MercuryFX, Cuallixand Catalyst Corporate Credit Union. The company, Ripple, is expanding and pushing the cryptocurrency, XRP, into more wide usage. This is key to the success of the cryptocurrency.

The more usage the currency has the more successful it will become. The costs of money remittance via the Ripple platform is negligible, whereas other cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are more expensive. If more companies take advantage fo the cryptocurrency then other companies will need to add the usage to the list of services to accommodate their customer's needs. It almost becomes a snowball effect where one flake at the top of the mountain gathers more and more as it rolls down the hill. The financial world is embracing the idea of blockchain - I am aware that Ripple does not use blockchain, but, instead the ledger system. Ripple does something a little different than Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via its distributed ledger system:

Ripple is based around a shared public ledger, the XRP Ledger, which uses a consensus process that allows for payments, exchanges and remittance in a distributed process. The network can operate without the Ripple company; among its validators are companies, internet service providers, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The ledger employs the decentralized native cryptocurrency known as XRP, which as of September 2018 was the third largest coin by market capitalization.

As more and more companies adopt these technologies and as more and more financial companies pick up Ripple as the more accepted cryptocurrency then tipping point may be reached and XRP will take off to the upside.

What is the difference between Ripple and XRP?

Great question and something that everyone needs to have clarified. Here is a quick breakdown: XRP is a cryptocurrency, a coin. Ripple is the software company that created the coin and, the de facto source for promoting the cryptocurrency. The company is building the software to exchange the coins, xRipple, that banks are using. Here is a further, brief, breakdown of the difference between Ripple, the company, and XRP the cryptocurrency, via the company's website - Ripple:

Volume speaks loudly

Trade volume of XRP is an interesting thing. First, in order to use the cryptocurrency, you must buy the cryptocurrency. That is where the exchanges come into play. Then you can actively rate the cryptocurrency on various exchanges. I could care less about market capitalization; it is nonsensical to equate capitalization with success. To me, success is denoted by usage. But, when it comes to volume traded on the exchanges, XRP already holds top spot on several platforms. What I find most interesting is that volume is equated via the number of coins exchanged multiplied by the dollar value of each coin. Below are the top six volumes listed on CoinMarketCapfor the Binance system:

# Currency Pair Volume (24h) Price Volume (%) 1 XRP XRP/USDT $151,379,257 $0.578209 15.79% 2 Bitcoin BTC/USDT $138,768,278 $6,593.90 14.47% 3 XRP XRP/BTC $104,047,006 $0.578230 10.85% 4 Ethereum ETH/USDT $75,377,528 $231.40 7.86% 5 EOS EOS/USDT $57,699,620 $5.74 6.02% 6 Ethereum ETH/BTC $39,069,616 $230.36 4.07%

Here is what I find interesting. The price of XRP is ~$0.58 versus the price of BTC ~$6,600. If you divide out each volume by the amount of the coin's value you see how much more XRP is being used versus BTC: In this case, 262 million coins traded in 24 hours with XRP versus 21,045 coins of Bitcoin being traded. In some ways, this is meaningful because of the amount of information that needs to be processed by the system and how much the systems can handle the volume. In other aspects, it does not mean that much. For instance, if I give you $100.00 dollars for a service that you charge does it matter if I give you 5 - $20.00 bills or 1 - $100.00? Not really. But, then again, with regards to cryptocurrencies, it does in the sense that each coin being transacted requires computer time via either servers or miners, respectively.

In a linear view from that angle, this greater volume of XRP will decline in the future if the coin's value increases, of course. But, as more and more companies take on the currency and use it for transferring money via remittances or cross-border transactions, this will push up price since there is a limited supply. This continued acceptance and continued increase in volume is what I am looking towards as the driving factor of cryptocurrencies, and specifically, Ripple XRP.

The downside risks

I trade options. I trade cryptocurrency options. I do so via Deribit. The problem is that Deribit only allows for trading BTC options; they have not opened up to more cryptocurrencies. Yet.

My trading style is usually delta-neutral. I mostly trade by putting on a long spot portion and then buying puts at-the-money but in a ratio of 1:2, spot:options. That way, if the market moves downward, although I am losing money on my spot, I have 2-times as much put options so earn twice as much from that. At the breakeven point, or at a level that is slightly more profitable, I either add in additional positions or take profit.

But, as I mentioned, Deribit does not allow for options on XRP. This means I have to take on positions on a naked basis and hope that I get it right. My strategy will be to buy any dip that is higher than the current 10-day standard deviation from the previous close. Then, I hope to take profits at a mid-point. I am going to continually put this trade on over the course of many weeks and months. I do not trade technical analysis and think it is utterly worthless, to put it politely. But, there are a lot of individuals that do trade from a purely technical basis. So, by consequence, I have to pay attention to technicals simply because so many traders do.

To expand on how this trade will be executed, I am highly quantitative. With the 10-day standard deviation - using absolute value standard deviation, something market players sometimes miss - I can determine if a price is outside of normal. If XRP moves lower, abnormally, I will then execute a buy order with a take profit above my entry. The take profit will be executed using the midpoint of the 10-day high/low range (excluding the outlying move). This is highly quantitative and systematic. I will become a computer and execute continuously in this fashion.

My thinking is that on a regular basis, the cryptocurrency will tend towards higher. This is risky. Again, I usually trade options where I always know my downside and have a general idea of what my upside may be. Now, I have no clue of either. But, if I maintain the exact same position size then any one trade will not affect the totality of all of my trades; it is only when you increase size that any one trade can outweigh others.

I believe in these currencies. On a longterm basis, I think cryptocurrencies are the future. I also believe that most of these currencies are going to tend towards higher prices, especially the more widely adopted currencies. So, I believe my strategy, over the course of many, many months, will be profitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRP-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.