Fixed Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 359 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, half of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which also corresponds to almost 60% of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking of over $8B in dollar value.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

And a more global view of PFF:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for fixed income investors for the past month is TNX climbing back over the 3% yield mark, caused by the Fed, which increase its Funds Rate by another 0.25% during the September meeting and its projection for another 0.25% rate hike in December. The TNX being close to its 7-year high results in increasing pressure over the fixed income investor, as we can see in the second and the third charts as the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF is trading near its previous lows. As for the equity markets, the most important thing lately is definitely the North American trade deal, which supports the common stocks being in the longest bull market in history and the S&P 500 (in the third chart) trading close to its record high.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful with these.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet their dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us.

Take a look at the investment grade only:

Source: Author's database

Now, I will separate these into two groups - these that pay a qualified dividend rate, and these that pay a not qualified dividend rate.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

3. Current Yield < 5% (Try to Avoid These):

Source: Author's database

An interesting fact about the rest of the preferred stocks in this group is that they are issued in the 1940s and 1950s, which makes them older than many of us.

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

Source: Author's database

None of these preferred stocks bear an investment grade rating, although they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch. Furthermore, please note that Brookfield DTLA Fund Office Trust Investor 7.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: DTLA.P) has not paid any distribution since November 1, 2008. Despite the fact that there is a solid amount of accumulated dividend, it is still suspended.

5. Current Yield > 10%:

Source: Author's database

RHE-A also must be included with its Current Yield of 146%. Overall, this is a highly speculative group and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. The curious thing, in this case, is that only 4 of the 15 preferreds have their distribution suspended. These are RHE-A, HOVNP, NM-H, and NM-G.

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve look.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA-I and SPG-J.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Source: Author's database

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

9. The Term Preferred Stocks:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 5.5% and YTC > 4%:

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

11. Ex-Dividend Dates for October 2018:

Which fixed rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend in October. The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

12. Our Favorite Group for IRA Accounts mREIT Fixed Rate:

Source: Author's database

13. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

Source: Author's database

A very interesting set of redemptions. All four with a nominal yield of less than 6%, with the treasuries yield constantly increasing. Citigroup (NYSE:C), for example, called its 5.80% Preferred Stock instead of C-N, which currently gives its holders 8.77% Nominal Yield. Mississippi Power called a lot of securities, including the 5.25% MP-D along with some OTC preferred stocks with nominal yields of 4.72%, 4.60% and even 4.40%! The other two, VR-A and VR-B will be redeemed at a call price of $26 in connection with the acquisition of Validus Holdings by AIG (NYSE:AIG).

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

14. A Look at Recent IPOs:

Also, there are four new fixed-rate preferred stocks, issued since the last article in the mid of September.

Source: Author's database

And some more information:

Source: Author's database

You may find useful that despite NCV-A is not rated from Standard & Poor's, it is rated an 'AAA' from Fitch. It was issued in about 10 days after NCV's sister fund, NCZ, issued another AAA preferred stock with a symbol ticker NCZ-A. As for JPM-D, it is a surprise to see the company use this symbol, as it was the ticker symbol of an old issue that was redeemed on Dec. 1 last year.

15. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

The PCG preferred stocks had some gains last month after California lawmakers passed legislation designed to help the company pay for billions of dollars in potential liabilities from wildfires that ravaged the state last year.

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Since its quarterly report, released on August 9, Maiden Holdings (MHLD) lost over 60% of its market capitalization. The decline on its securities and the AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) preferred stocks, as Maiden Holdings is the main reinsurer of AFSI, also continued in September. Other problematic preferred stocks, CBL-E and CBL-D, also had a disastrous month, after their common stock, CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), continues to trade lower, and lower... As for the other preferreds in this chart, their sell-off is a mostly result of the increasing pressure from the rising interest rates.

Conclusion

This is how our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of October. I want to remind you that the rebalancing results for the S&P Preferred Stock Index will be announced this Friday (October 5, 2018), and the changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on October 22, 2018.

I plan to present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/01/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

