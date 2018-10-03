Dividend Aristocrat Performance: September 2018

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In yesterday's article on the performance of select factor tilts, I noted that Dividend Growth has been producing strong returns over recent months. Over the past three months, the Dividend Aristocrat Index produced a 7.91% total return, including reinvested dividends, outpacing the broader market.

Dividend growth investing is one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), S&P 500 constituent companies that have successfully increased their dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the S&P 500 on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over the past three decades.

Source: Bloomberg, Standard and Poor's

Traditionally, the outperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats has occurred in down markets. In the last five down years for the S&P 500 (SPY), the Dividend Aristocrats have strongly outperformed.

The table below lists all 53 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

In September, 32 of the 53 Dividend Aristocrats posted positive total returns. The Dividend Aristocrat Index, which is underweight the large-cap growth technology stocks outperforming in 2018, is lagging on the year. After very modest underperformance in 2015, 2016, and 2017 ranging from -0.1% to -0.5% per year, the Dividend Aristocrats are on track for the fourth straight year of underperformance. That streak was last matched in 1993-1996, a mid-cycle part of a prolonged economic expansion. Ultimately, the Dividend Aristocrats would recoup their underperformance as the tech bubble burst in 2000-2002 and dividend stocks strongly outperformed the broader market. While this market environment is different, it is important to understand historical parallels.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.