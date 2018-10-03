Weekly Review: Real Estate CEFs - The Principal Real Estate Income Fund Approaching Buy Territory

Introduction

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate properties. Their securities have traits of both equities and fixed income securities. Their high-dividend yields provide consistent income, but valuations can swing along with the equity market. Historically, REITs have good performance, but lately, this sector is under pressure like other fixed-income investments in a rising rate environment. When we add the effect of leverage and the fact that closed-end funds are mostly targeted and used by retail investors, this makes them much more volatile and offers various opportunities for investors and traders like us.

The News



Source: Yahoo Finance

This week Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO) announced a distribution declaration of $0.045 per share of common stock.

Several funds have announced the sources of the September distribution - two of them, Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), declared that part of their distribution is formed from a return of capital which is not a very positive sign.

The Benchmark

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) had a volatile week. At the start of the week, it went ex-dividend and continued its downward movement. After the fed funds rate decision, there was some retracement and the fund finished the week at 80.68, losing 0.79 points.



Source: barchart.com VNQ daily chart (6 months)

1. Highest Z-Score

We use the Z-Score to find statistically undervalued or overpriced funds in the sector. If the value of Z-Score is negative, it signals a "Buy" opportunity. Reversely, if you are looking for a "Sell" candidate, you should be interested in a positive Z-Score value. We use a one-year basis to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for that period.

Source: CEFConnect.com

At this point, we can see that there are only two funds with positive Z-Score, Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) 0.50 and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) 0.30, that means that based on statistic there are no funds suitable for short trades.

2. Lowest Z-Score

Here the things look a little bit different. As we see from the table, there are plenty of undervalued closed-end funds. In other words, here we can choose several "Buy" candidates which we can add to our portfolios. Of course, we should not forget that this is only from a statistical perspective and we are scratching the surface here, so before entering a trade, deeper research should be done.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. 5-year Annualized Return on NAV

The aim of the below ranking is to show us the senior loan funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In this little CEF universe, there are no funds trading at a premium. This means that we will have a hard time finding shorts for hedging reaction.

5. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Based on the discount, we have plenty of funds for this category. My attention was caught by the Principal Real Estate Income Fund. While RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) has better statistical parameters, it has a coverage ratio of 33% (according to CEFConnect.com), and the Principal Real Estate Income Fund with a coverage ratio of 78% seems in better shape. This fund has a different investment approach and is more diversified. Below is the fund portfolio allocation by sectors.

Source: http://www.principalcef.com

The other reason I choose this fund as a long trade candidate is the rising NAV. YTD, the NAV return is 7.65%. Below is the 1-year price performance of the fund compared to the NAV.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The chart translated in numbers:



Source: CEFConnect.com

The fund is at a decent discount, as shown in the above table, and the NAV is rising. Taking that, and having in mind the statistical edge that we have with the Z-Score, this could be a probable "Buy" candidate.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average distribution rate on price for all Real Estate CEFs is 8.37%.

7. Highest Effective Leverage

From a leverage perspective, we have one closed-end fund whose effective leverage is equal to zero, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund. The other two funds, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties 0.28% and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) 13.07%, which are not very leveraged, are diversified by geographic region.

In an environment with a flattening yield curve, do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, be sure it is included in your analysis.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

Real estate is one of the basic asset classes of the so-called real assets. It has historically exhibited a lower correlation to a wide variety of investment alternatives so it is a good instrument for diversification. Beside that in rising rate environment, the CEFs, especially the leveraged ones, will have hard times.

So, if you try mean reversion trades on the long side. my advice is to start small and be patient.

Note: This article was originally published on Sept. 30, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

