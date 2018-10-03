Lear: Enjoy The Smooth Ride

With an innovative team of engineers, honest and intelligent management, and cutting edge products focused on the future, Lear is on the road to success.

Investment Thesis

There are seemingly endless puns in regards to a title that one can create involving Lear Corporation. This title, however, serves a dual purpose. It alludes to the consistency Lear Corporation has attained since 2009. In today’s article, I will give some quick background information on Lear and delve into why I believe this is one of the best management teams around. Company performance is orchestrated by its executive officers and given Lear’s great leaders (post 2009 bankruptcy), I believe the qualitative strengths of the company make the stock undervalued.

Business Description

Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 in Detroit as “American Metal Products.” In 1994, they offered an initial public offering and have developed into a global automotive supplier through organic growth and smart acquisitions. Lear reports in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. Their seating business consists of the design, engineering, and delivery of the complete seat system. Furthermore, they design, engineer, and produce all of the major seat components in house. Their E-Systems business consists of the design, engineering, and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution systems. Furthermore, they engineer and manufacture electronic control modules that facilitate signal, data, and power management within the vehicle. This allows them to have capabilities in cyber security and wireless communication, such as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, and over the air software updates. Lear serves all of the world’s biggest automotive companies and has content on more than 400 vehicle nameplates worldwide.

Management Excellence - Acquisitions

We have been living in an era of cheap money. With artificially low interest rates, the price of borrowing becomes dangerously cheap. Businesses are incentivized to take on excess debt, implement mergers/acquisitions they would normally never dream about, and simply spend beyond their means. For example, we saw that occur with Newell Brands, which I have written about in the past.

Lear Corporation’s acquisitions have been with a specific purpose in mind – to improve the return on operations in the long run. Management has done an excellent job of vertically integrating, relying less on suppliers, and more on the expertise of their workers – their biggest strength. I want to highlight a couple examples:

Everett Smith Group

In 2015, Lear Corporation bought Everett Smith Group, which is the parent company of Eagle Ottawa. Eagle Ottawa was the world’s leading provider of leather for the automotive industry. This provided Lear with the missing piece in the quality of their craftsmanship – the leather. Combined with Lear’s fabric and their ability to sew, the leather allowed Lear to create the most holistic in house seating capabilities on the market.

Acquiring a great business is one thing, but integrating it is a completely separate story. Many times executives fail to form the synergies they promise from the consolidation. Lear’s management team did a tremendous job of integrating Eagle Ottawa because they left them almost autonomous. Of course, both companies pulled together resources and integrated. But, the fact that management let Eagle Ottawa do what it does best, without interfering, shows to me that management is excellent at leaving their egos at home and doing what is best for the company as a whole. As a result, Lear provides first in class seating to their customers.

EXO Technologies

On January 10th, 2018, Lear completed the acquisition of EXO Technologies, a leading developer of differentiated GPS technology providing high accuracy positioning solutions for autonomous and connected vehicle applications.

To say future automobiles will rely heavily on communication is almost an understatement. Autonomous vehicles will be constantly scanning, analyzing, and interpreting data. This high level of electrification, combined with the need to process it instantaneously, provides a window of opportunity for Lear. They are investing rapidly for the future. EXO Technologies works with GPS receivers to provide centimeter level accuracy anywhere on the globe without the need for land based networks. Combined with the already in house expertise in vehicle connectivity, this acquisition sets Lear up in a position to be an industry leader in vehicle positioning solutions – which is an enormous opportunity to capitalize on the way the future is headed.

Management Excellence – Knowing When to Walk Away

In addition to knowing what business to acquire, a strong management team has to know what business to walk away from. Complacency is what kills many businesses – simply doing what you have always done can be a death sentence.

In Lear’s Q2 earnings call, CFO Jeffrey Vanneste stated that Lear would be exiting the BMW X5 business. The margins they received for that work were not in line with the margin profile the company seeks. This type of discipline is what shareholders want. Lear recognized that they were chasing an unprofitable business and made the difficult decision to leave. Bad management makes bad decisions, good management makes good decisions, and great management makes difficult decisions that ultimately lead to great outcomes.

It is natural to be upset at that decision because one might think it will hurt profitability. While Lear did quantify they expect this to have a $250 million impact on an annual basis, they replaced that loss with new business. They won business with Volvo for their S60, Mercedes for their GLE Class, and GM for their Blazer. As comical as it sounds, this situation is analogous to dieting. If you simply get rid of something bad for you, that works out okay. However, if you get rid of something bad for you while simultaneously replacing it with something good for you, that works out much better. By eliminating a less profitable business and replacing it with a more profitable business, Lear will be positioned for more success in the future.

Management Excellence – Foresight

Vehicles are moving towards being autonomous and electric (or at the very least more fuel efficient). With these advances comes the need for vast technology and Lear is positioning itself to be at the forefront of the future. I smile when I say that because Lear is one of those companies that flies under the radar. They are quietly courageous.

Lear has invested heavily in vehicle communication, positioning, and electronics. They have 625 patents issued or applied for in the advanced efficiency systems product technology area and worldwide, they have approximately 2,200 patents and patent applications pending. To further bolster their staff, they have employed more than 600 software engineers focused on specialized capabilities of the future including vehicle networking, encryption, cybersecurity, and connectivity. For example, they have developed a firewall module which protects the vehicle from being hacked through one of its most vulnerable points, the onboard diagnostic port. Lear is creating exciting products today that are going to solve the problems of tomorrow.

Management Excellence – Ability to Learn from Mistakes

In 2009, Lear Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. During the Great Recession, US Auto makers such as Ford and GM (two of Lear’s biggest customers), went bankrupt. Annual Production of automobiles was expected to get cut by 50% in 2009. Combining the lack of demand for vehicles, customer bankruptcies, and heavy debt load, Lear’s foundation collapsed from underneath it and they had to restructure their entire organization. Further exacerbating the problem was that this was a global recession. Vehicle production declined for GM and Ford in North America by 44% and 16%, respectively. In Europe, trends followed a similar suit.

Looking back, it is easy to blame management for the fiasco and while there is certainly no excuse for losing shareholder money, the company that I see now is far removed from that and have learned from their mistakes. For one, they have diversified their customer base so as to not rely solely on two customers. Second, they no longer heavily rely on North American revenue.

Looking at the tables below, taken from Lear's 10Ks, we can see that in 2007, Ford, GM, and BMW represented 60% of Lear’s sales. A decade later in 2017, Ford, GM, and BMW represented 44% of Lear’s sales. Furthermore, in 2017, the company’s revenue was far more balanced globally, as they derived it relatively equally from many regions of the world.

Management Excellence – Liquidity & Solvency

Given the bankruptcy, investors are naturally concerned about the liquidity of the company as well as its overall debt load (which represent short term financial health and long term financial health, respectively). Let’s take a look at some key metrics which I have assembled and see how management has proven over the last decade that they know how to keep a strong, flexible balance sheet, which will prevent them from falling to a similar fate as in 2009.

Liquidity answers the question, "How quickly and easily can something be converted to cash?" Companies need assets which are easily converted to cash to be able to fund the short-term (and long-term) needs of the company. Let's see how good of a job Lear does at managing its liquidity.

Cash Ratio

The cash ratio is a more stringent ratio than the current ratio, which is what many investors use. I prefer the cash ratio because it only includes cash/cash equivalents and not all current assets, which makes the cash ratio a much more conservative measure.

Lear Corporation has done a good job of achieving a stable cash ratio over the past decade. We see that the compounded annual growth rate is a little over -1%, indicating that the company is 1% less liquid each year. If you are wondering why the cash ratio each year is less than one, that is a good question. The reason is because if a company were to simply keep an abundance of cash on hand to cover all or more of its current liabilities, then that would be an unproductive use of capital. Rather than earning a risk free return, we want the company to use some cash to expand and grow revenue, while also keeping some cash aside to cover short-term emergencies or liabilities.

Since Lear is investing heavily in new technology in its E-Systems category, they are leveraging their operations which requires cash and some additional debt. Given that fact, Lear has done a good job of making sure it has adequate cash on hand in case any headwinds should arise.

Collection Period

As a company, accounts receivable is your most important source of cash. The collection period allows us to see how quickly (or slowly) a company is collecting cash from its customers. Standalone figures are typically unhelpful, however, looking at the past ten years in succession offers insight.

Here we can see that Lear's collection period increased by an average of 1.86%, per year meaning that they collected payments from their customers almost 2% slower each year. This is not a dramatic trend, but it is worth noting that Lear does have cash flowing through the system at a slower rate each year. In other words, increasing collection periods is a drain of cash because it is cash you are owed, but do not physically possess. Perhaps the credit terms are too loose or customers are simply not paying. If that is the case, then the company would learn this over time, and using those historical numbers, increase what is called the…

Bad Debt Reserve

Bad Debt Reserve or Allowance for Doubtful Accounts is a provision for the estimated amount of bad debt, or cash that the company does not expect to receive from customers during the year (based upon historical data).

Here we can see the consistency that management has had when forecasting their allowance for the amount of cash they expect not to receive from customers. We see essentially no change over the past decade.

If the collection period was increasing and the bad debt reserve was increasing, then that would suggest Lear's customers might not be credit worthy and thus are taking longer to pay the company back because they don’t even have the money.

However, since these forces are working in opposite directions, I believe the customers are credit worthy, but taking slightly longer to pay Lear back. Keep in mind, this could be on Lear’s part too – maybe they relaxed the terms of payment. I don’t believe this to be a big issue because the change per year is relatively small. However, it can accumulate over time, so this will be something that will have to be monitored.

Accounts Payable

The accounts payable turnover ratio allows us to see how quickly (or slowly) a company is paying back its suppliers. I am sure the astute in the audience noticed that by using total supplier purchases without distinguishing between purchases made with cash verse credit, that I overstated the total supplier purchases. However, the breakdown of supplier purchases made with cash verse credit is typically not readily available on general purpose financial statements. Even if they were, the cash to the credit proportion is relatively small and therefore, modifying the supplier purchases to 'total' and not just 'credit' comes with negligible effects.

Okay moving on, we can see that Lear’s payment period decreased by less than 1% on average per year. This is not significant and shows that the company has consistently paid back its suppliers on time.

Solvency

The solvency ratio measures a firm’s ability to meet its long term debt obligations. We essentially compare its profitability to its obligations. Given Lear’s history with Chapter 11 bankruptcy, this is a critical ratio in showcasing whether management has rectified their past carelessness. I am happy to report that Lear boasts a phenomenal 86% solvency rate. That is a beautiful sight to see – especially in today’s debt laden economy! For many companies, having a ratio over 20% indicates sound financial health – Lear has over four times that.

Since standalone figures may not be the most insightful, let’s compare solvency ratios with Lear’s primary competitor in the automotive seating segment, Adient. Here is Adient’s comparative solvency ratio for 2017. Lear blows Adient out of the water. It is not even close.

Let’s also take it a step further and compare Lear’s 2017 solvency ratio to Lear’s 2007 solvency ratio (right before the financial crisis hit and Chapter 11 bankruptcy took place). Here we can see that Lear’s Solvency ratio was 22.64%. And in the following year, 2008, Lear posted a net income loss which resulted in a negative solvency rate. Needless to say, the Lear we see today is not the same company which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Takeaway

Lear has a strong management team, which has made great acquisitions, walked away from bad deals, forecasted the future and invested accordingly, and learned from their past mistakes. Lear has the most important ingredients to be a great investment opportunity: innovative products and excellent management.

In regards to Lear’s financial health, we can see it is in great shape. Management has made a conscious effort to ensure the liquidity needs and long term obligations of the company are sufficiently covered. This type of discipline is difficult to find in today’s economy.

Furthermore, I saved this for last, because it is rather subjective, but I personally can hear the sincerity and excitement in management’s voices when I listen to their earnings calls or watch their interviews. You are probably thinking to yourself I am imagining things – maybe I am. But, I am not imagining the facts I presented to you above. If Lear is driving, count me in.

