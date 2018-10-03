DEM: Why I'm Still A Strong Believer In This 4% Yielder

History shows that when the P/E divergence between EM and the S&P 500 is as large as it is now, emerging markets have significantly outperformed over the subsequent five years.

At the beginning of this year, I named the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) my top ETF pick for 2018. Despite the fact that emerging markets had gained 37% the year before, I believed that the rally had legs to run even further. Valuations still looked attractive overall and investor money was pouring in. Two of the largest emerging markets ETFs, the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), were among the top 10 for greatest net inflows in 2017, taking in a combined $26 billion between them.

Valuations looked even more attractive among large-cap dividend payers. 2017 was all about growth and I felt at the time that if the growth rally started showing signs of maturing and investors were no longer willing to pay premium multiples, they would find better opportunities in value stocks. DEM and its P/E ratio of just 9 would look especially enticing, and its 4% dividend yield would be an added bonus.

The "emerging markets in 2018" story hasn't played out as anticipated, but there was still a degree of prescience in the pick. The growth rally did indeed run into a number of headwinds (a strong dollar, ongoing trade dispute issues and economic troubles in Turkey) and any momentum in this group quickly disappeared. But companies with healthier balance sheets, stronger cash positions and greater value characteristics have indeed performed much better. IEMG, which is generally considered the benchmark ETF for emerging markets, is down more than 8% on the year, while DEM has actually managed to eke out a small gain.

DEM, in fact, is the best performing non-single country emerging markets ETF so far in 2018! Net inflows into emerging markets funds have slowed considerably since a strong first quarter, but abandoning emerging markets right now would, in my opinion, be a mistake. That economic headwinds that I mentioned earlier will likely continue over the short term, but this could be looking like a solid long-term entry point. And DEM could be one of the funds positioned especially well to benefit.

Emerging Markets Are Still Attractively Valued

The emerging markets group (SPEM) as a whole is priced more cheaply than the U.S. equity markets, but the large-cap dividend payers continue to look very attractive despite their outperformance this year.

At 18 times forward earnings, the S&P 500 (SPY) is looking like it's fully valued right now and could be considered overvalued if you believe that rate hikes and trade-related issues could cause a slowdown. In contrast, the forward P/E of DEM is less than half that of the S&P 500 and trades at just over book value.

Granted, you're not getting the "growthier" part of emerging markets, but the cheaper end of the group looks like it has the better risk/reward profile. DEM has demonstrated very clearly in 2018 the value in owning cheap stocks since they provided valuable downside protection in an unexpectedly bearish market. If you consider that much of the bad news already is priced in, DEM looks more and more like a downright bargain.

Revenue and Earnings Growth is Still Looking Solid

One of the factors that fueled the rebound in emerging markets in 2017 was the return of both revenue and earnings growth. Given the region's struggles this year, you might think that the growth story has evaporated, but that's just not the case. According to recent data from Ed Yardeni, the emerging markets are poised to grow faster than just about anywhere else.

Emerging markets grew revenue the strongest in 2017 and that trend is expected to carry forward into both 2018 and 2019. Year-over-year earnings growth also is expected to remain well into the double digits. I expect that DEM wouldn't grow quite that fast. WisdomTree doesn't readily publish earnings growth estimates for its portfolios, but the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV), which is pretty comparable, forecasts EPS growth at around 7%. Even though DEM's components will likely be slower growers, the notion that there are growth troubles ahead simply isn't true at this point.

P/E Discount to S&P 500 Suggests Outperformance Ahead

If historical precedent is any guide, emerging markets could be in for periods of both short-term and long-term outperformance relative to the S&P 500.

Deutsche Bank recently published a research note that looked at rolling 100-day periods of U.S. market performance vs. emerging markets performance over the past decade-plus. When the divergence gets as large as it is currently, emerging markets performance almost always snaps back to take the lead against the U.S.

Looking at the chart, the 20% mark seems to be the resistance point for at least six other occasions in the past where the U.S. has significantly outperformed. In each of those cases, emerging markets have gone on to outperform to some degree over the subsequent year or so. We're around that 20% level again.

The longer-term picture is perhaps even more compelling. The difference between the trailing 12-month P/E ratios have both the U.S. and emerging markets has historically been a strong predictor of performance over the following five years. Generally speaking, the larger the P/E discount for emerging markets, the stronger the subsequent outperformance.

Here's the chart, courtesy of WisdomTree.

The orange line indicates where the difference was at the time of publishing earlier in the year, but it's still at roughly the same level today. In fact, the divergence has been growing over the past several years.

Based on the current trailing 12-month P/E ratios of both SPEM and SPY, the emerging markets discount is at 35%. If you follow the trend line, that corresponds to a 10% average annual return outperformance for emerging markets over the next five years. Obviously, that's not a perfect relationship and there's still a chance that the U.S. could continue its outperformance, but the odds sure seem to suggest that EM is the better play over the next several years. Current valuation metrics and growth estimates also support this notion.

The Dividend

Let's not forget that DEM was one of the sweeter dividends available. The fund's dividend yield has consistently been above the 3% mark historically and currently sits at just over 4%.

DEM's dividend has been inconsistent on both an annual basis...

...and a quarterly basis...

...but long-term shareholders have been regularly rewarded with one of the stronger dividends in the emerging markets space.

Conclusion

Investors who are scared away from emerging markets based on recent performance and volatility could be making a big mistake. Current data shows that emerging markets have the strongest growth expectations over the next year or more, while history suggests that they could be on the precipice of a sustained period of outperformance relative to the S&P 500.

More growth-oriented emerging markets ETFs could be a little riskier right now, so I prefer the stability and safety of more mature dividend-paying companies. This group looks incredibly attractive from a valuation standpoint and the 4% dividend yield of DEM is a nice added bonus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.