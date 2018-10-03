Anheuser-Busch InBev: The Dividend Appears Safe

Earlier this week, Evercore ISI came out with a note pointing to the possibility of a dividend cut for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). After looking at the data, I believe the dividend is safe and I suspect that the dividend BUD will announce later this month will be large enough to show an increase in the total dividend for 2018 vs. 2017. I do not expect the increase to be large given the fact BUD is focused on deleveraging.

We continue to expect dividends to be a growing flow over time, although growth in the short term is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging. ~ BUD Q2 earnings report

Dividend stress test

I conducted a dividend stress test and it shows if cash flows were to decline and the dividend was still increasing, the dividend should still be safe. Based on dividend history data on Seeking Alpha, to match the dividend for last year, BUD needs to post a second half semi-annual dividend of $1.69.

Stressed Calendar Year Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2018 est. $10,100.26 $14,165.99 71.30% 2019 est. $10,262.37 $13,712.94 74.84% 2020 est. $10,417.93 $13,274.38 78.48% 2021 est. $10,566.55 $12,849.85 82.23% 2022 est. $10,707.88 $12,438.90 86.08%

Fundamental outlook

Even though shares of BUD are near a 52-week low, the management commentary on the last earnings report showed some optimism. Worries about BUD come from the fact that revenues from the U.S. have been decreasing, which is not ideal, but BUD has a large global presence. The chart below is from 2016. However, it shows BUD has significant global scale and is the leader in market share.

We continue to expect our growth to accelerate in the second half of this year as we scale up learnings from the category expansion framework and continue to share best practices across our markets. ~ BUD Q2 earnings report

Global market share of the leading beer companies in 2016, based on volume sales

Statista

Technical outlook

The technicals point to an interesting level that shares of BUD are approaching. Back in July 2012, BUD acquired Grupo Modelo, which was the start of their acquisition fueled spending spree. At the end of the week that deal was announced, the share price closed at $79.65, which is just over 7% below the current price. As BUD has been approaching that level, there has been a divergence forming between the stock price and the MACD technical indicator. The stock price is making lower lows and the MACD is making higher lows. I have observed this important divergence pattern many times. This divergence pattern I have found to be a good indicator that a reversal in the share price could be right around the corner.

ThinkorSwim

Closing thoughts

In closing, I believe that shares of BUD are worthy of consideration at these levels even though a potential dividend increase might be small. I do not believe the dividend will be cut because of the results of my stress test. In addition, management provided positive commentary for the second half of 2018 in the last earnings report. Finally, the technical outlook is aligning an important divergence, which could set the stage for shares of BUD to reverse course and head higher.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.