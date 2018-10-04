Copper Hovers Around $2.80 - Trade Will Determine The Path Of The Red Metal

Many commodities prices hit bottom in late 2015, and early 2016 as economic growth in China slowed. For decades, China has been the demand side of the market in the raw material asset class. Double-digit economic growth and the leading population in the world led China to be the destination for most commodities for many years. However, the economy cooled over recent years which weighed on raw material prices as growth dipped below the seven percent level for the first time in many years in 2015.

The prices of most industrial commodities moved to the downside in late 2015 and early 2016. Lumber fell to a low of $214.40 per 1,000 board feel in September 2015, crude oil found a bottom at $26.05 in February 2016, and copper declined to a low of $1.9355 per pound during the first month of 2016. All of these commodities staged impressive rallies since those bottoms. Lumber rallied to a new all-time high at $659 in May 2018, crude oil is trading at over the $75 per barrel on nearby NYMEX futures contract, and copper was at the $2.83 per pound level on October 3. However, the price of the red metal was significantly higher at the end of 2017 when the nearby COMEX futures contract hit $3.3220 per pound and in June when it rallied to just 0.65 cents below the late 2017 peak.

A fall from over $3.30 in June

Like many other commodities, the copper market had a rough summer. The price of the base metal declined under the weight of the trade dispute between the United States and China, a strong dollar, and rising U.S. interest rates.

Source: CQG

After reaching a new high of $3.3550 on the December futures contract, and $3.3155 on the continuous contract, the price of copper headed lower. As the daily chart highlights, the red metal fell to a low of $2.5745 on December futures and $2.5520 on the continuous futures contract on COMEX in mid-August.

Copper fell into oversold territory at the lows. The open interest metric which represents the total number of open long and short positions in the copper futures market declined from over 316,165 contracts in mid-July to 232,289 in late August, a drop of over 26.5 percent. Falling open interest and declining price is typically not a technical validation of a bearish trend. After the fall to the lows in August which corresponded with the most recent peak in the U.S. dollar index, the price of copper recovered to over the $2.80 per pound level and was trading at $2.8350 on Wednesday, October 3. However, copper is still trading 14.5% below its high from early June of this year. The move to the downside did lots of technical damage to the copper futures market.

Breaking a bullish trading pattern

The rise from $1.9355 in early 2016 to highs at $3.3220 in December 2017 established a pattern of higher lows and higher highs that remained in place until the first week in June 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the bullish trend in the copper market came to a sudden end in late June when the price fell below its technical support level at $2.9460, the March 2018 low. In July, copper took out the next technical support level at the December 2017 bottom at $2.9205 and then fell below the September 2017 low at $2.8750 on its way to the lowest price since June 2017 at $2.552 in mid-August. At the low, price momentum in the copper futures market fell to an oversold condition, and the price of the red metal recovered to over the $2.80 per pound level in mid-September.

The price action during the summer of 2018 destroyed the bullish trading pattern in the copper futures market which continues to sit closer to the lows in August, then the highs in June of this year.

Southern Copper follows the red metal

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a company that engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. While SCCO operates mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold, the red metal is the primary business of the company, and its stock rises and falls with the fortunes of the copper market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of SCCO shares illustrates, the price dropped from a high of $52.63 per share on June 6, when nearby COMEX copper futures were at the $3.3155 per pound level to lows of $39.18 per share in mid-September, when copper was just over the $2.55 level. SCCO was trading at the $43.80 per share level on October 3, 16.8% below the level in early June. SCCO underperformed the price action in copper which was 14.5% lower as of October 3.

Meanwhile, during the bull market run in the red metal, SCCO outperformed the price of the red metal on the upside.

Source: Barchart

As the longer-term chart of SCCO stock shows, the price moved from a low of $21.55 in January 2016 to a high of $58.09 in April 2018, a rise of just under 170%. Meanwhile, copper's rise from $1.9355 per pound to its high at $3.3220 amounted to an increase of 71.6%. Therefore, SCCO may be giving back some of its premium to copper over the most recent selloff in the nonferrous metal. It is likely that the bullish stock market accounted for some of the gains in the price of the copper producer's shares.

Many companies follow the price of copper including FCX, BHP, RIO, GLNCY, and others. However, I have found that SCCO is the closest thing to a pure copper play available in the equities market when it comes to producing companies. Southern Copper has a high correlation with the price of the red metal.

Trade with China weighs on the nonferrous metals sector

The most significant issue facing the copper market, industrial commodities, and the companies that produce them has been the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Commodities are on the front lines of the conflict which creates barriers for the flow of the raw materials around the world, and copper is no exception. China is the leading consumer of these commodities, and the trade issues have weighed on the Chinese economy. The escalation of the trade dispute over recent weeks continues to stand in front of any substantial comeback in the price of copper.

However, there is a silver lining in the copper market these days, and that is the drop in stockpiles at the world's leading forward exchange for base metals, the London Metals Exchange.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart shows, LME warehouse inventories fell from over 388,000 metric tons in March of this year to 196,600 tons as of October 2, a decline of almost 50%. It is possible that the Chinese have been stockpiling the red metal and other industrial commodities as it prepares for a prolonged trade dispute with the United States. Stocks of virtually all of the base metals that trade on the LME have dropped significantly over recent months.

An agreement could send copper and SCCO soaring

The most bullish factor when it comes to the price of copper these days, aside from stockpiles, is the potential of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. Before the summer, trade disputes between the U.S. and trading partners around the globe dominated the news cycle. Over recent weeks and months, new trade agreements have calmed the waters for international commerce. The U.S. and European Union have come close to an agreement. South Korea and the U.S. agreed to a new trade protocol. In September, deals with Mexico and Canada will replace NAFTA with the new and improved USMCA which awaits congressional approval. U.S. trade negotiators will now turn their focus on an agreement with the Chinese, which is going to be the most difficult to achieve. However, it is in the best interest of the two nations with the world's leading GDPs to come to terms and avoid a trade and currency war that could thrust the world into a global recession. The managing director of the IMF recently warned that the trade dispute between the United States and China is causing "dark clouds" together over the global economy. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, expressed concern that further escalations of the dispute could lead to a multi-decade trade war.

I continue to believe that the solution to the current dispute will come from an economic summit between China's President Xi and U.S. President Trump in the coming weeks or months. Both sides continue to position for negotiations, but a compromise is in their best interests, and each leader could claim victory with an agreement.

Since trade issues weighed on the price of copper and many industrial raw materials, a trade deal could light a bullish fuse under these markets. SCCO outperformed the price action in the copper market on the upside, so it could do the same if copper's reaction to a trade deal with China is to head back above the $3 per pound level and to a new and higher high than seen in late 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.