Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs - A 7.67% 'Buy' With A Possible Hedging Reaction

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, there were no important news that could affect the sector's performance.

The Benchmark

Our leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), is currently hovering around its support line of $37.00 per share. At the moment, we can see the ETF trading at a sideways trend. PFF finished the week in positive territory, closing the last trading session at a price of $37.13 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a $0.02 gain compared to its opening price on Monday.

Source: tradingview.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

With these rate hikes, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was not left behind and currently the ETF is at its lowest as well. The moment is very crucial for both indexes and their holdings. However, the week for TLT was positive as the fund bounced back from its support levels and closed at a price of $117.27 per share. The fund added $0.53 on a weekly basis.



Source: tradingview.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

The gold medalist today is the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) with a Z-score of 1.80. From a statistical perspective, the CEF is quite overvalued, but as we move our sight on the right, we would find that HPS is at a premium of below 1.00% which sends a signal that this fund might not be the "Sell" candidate that I am looking for. However, one fund grabs my attention. The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) has a high score as well, and on top of that, the CEF is near to its 52-week high premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

Judging by these metrics, the fund could be a "Sell" candidate. Of course, one should not rely only on these two criteria. There is a lot of research to be done before entering a trade.

An undeniable fact is that the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) is the most undervalued CEF of all in the group. The fund has a negative Z-score of -2.10. If we rely on statistics, the fund is a good "Buy" candidate. Another support we have from its wide discount which currently is at -6.70%, almost at its 52-week low.

What we can conclude from the table above is that currently the sector is slightly underpriced from a statistical perspective. The average Z-score in the preferred stock closed-end funds is -0.35.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the past five years is 9.33%. The sector continues to provide stable and secure returns to its investors month after month.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

By observing this table I have several "Buy" candidates. My first pick will be the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC). The CEF has one of the biggest discounts in the sector (-8.71%) and it is statistically undervalued with a negative Z-score of -1.70. Here is how the fund has been trading lately:

Source: barchart.com - FLC Daily Chart (6 months)

As we can easily notice, the CEF reaches a new high at the end of August after which it rapidly drops to a new low. We should also add that 92% of the fund's assets are preferred stocks:

Source: cefdata.com

Which gives us the answer why this 7.70% yielder might have dropped so rapidly. As we all know, the recent rate hikes hit the fixed-income quite hard. The other thing that I like about this fund is that we have a hedging reaction with its 'brother' the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) which is at a current premium of almost 4.00% but with a lower market yield compared to FLC:

Source: cefconnect.com NAV/Price PFO (1 year)

My second "Buy" proposal for the day will be the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) which distributes a dividend of $0.14 on the 1st of October:

Source: cefconnect.com

Lately, this 7.93% yielder has returned to its depressed levels as shown below:

Source: barchart.com - FPF Daily Chart (6 months)

The big temptation about this fund besides the high yield and upcoming dividend is its wide discount which is hovering around its 52-week low:

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the average leverage in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

The average distribution rate on price for all preferred stock closed-end fund is 7.50%.

Conclusion

Currently, the group is a little bit undervalued with all these rate hikes that we experienced lately. However, the sector's "health" is quite stable and for me there are plenty of "Long" and "Short" opportunities that we as traders could make some fresh money. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/30/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

