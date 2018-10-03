Facebook: Double Bottom?

The stock is headed toward a double bottom at $150. The risk is to the downside though. A bullish signal could emerge.

Facebook is at risk due to estimate cuts from losing users while getting hit with higher costs.

My previous research highlighted the risk in Facebook (FB) toward the start of the year as regulators were pressuring the social-networking platform at the time that users were pulling back social engagement. The stock has traded violently this year for a company with a market cap around $500 billion.

The stock is now testing a double bottom for the year just below $160 with substantial risk. If Facebook holds the yearly lows at $150, the stock does turn interesting here.

While analysts still expect Facebook to generate substantial revenue growth in 2019 due in large part to Instagram, the company is facing heightened risks. Deutsche Bank suggests caution due to meetings with advertising executives during Advertising Week. Anecdotal evidence is mounting that advertisers aren't so excited to keep pouring more advertising dollars into the platform.

A lot of tech investors from the Silicon Valley regularly discuss the toxic culture toward Facebook in the Valley. Even Jim Cramer claimed that his recent trip to San Francisco ran into countless people who despise the platform.

This company is a rogue in the eyes of a lot of other tech companies. They say, "How do they even have any trust at all?" I've been out here, and everybody tells me off the record, they violated our trust...

Not only can one imagine a difficult time hiring top quality engineering talent in the midst of such an environment, but also prominent VC investors want to build a better social network to supplant Facebook. Original Facebook investor Jason Calacanis is actually actively working to fund a competitor and potentially one that uses a subscription model to avoid all of the data privacy issues with taking the ad route.

Interestingly, my recommendation was for Twitter (TWTR) to take this route last year. Power users would undoubtedly enjoy a site with special features including no ads and access to more powerful tools to reach users. At that time, the prediction was that Twitter could generate up to $5 billion in subscription revenues. The key to attracting the subs, though, is a loyal user base that isn't likely to exist without an ad-supported network. The estimate was that only 5% of monthly users would pay a subscription fee.

The two billion users on Facebook aren't likely to follow to a social network requiring a subscription. Hence, killing the network effect with a subscription-only model. Still, big investors like these might just wind up funding the next network that takes away users from both Facebook and Instagram.

Downside Risks

The biggest risk is that Facebook sees a substantial dip in revenue expectations. Analysts already slashed EPS estimates due to cost pressures from the need to hire more content monitors and stalling user growth.

If these EPS estimates were to hold, naturally Facebook will hold the double bottom in the $150s. At $159, the stock already trades below 20x '19 EPS estimates.

The problem is that those EPS estimates are slipping fast. Before the Q2 report, analysts were expecting Facebook to earn more than $9 per share next year.

eMarketer still forecasts Facebook to maintain a digital advertising lead with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) in 2020, but the Q2 results continued to show worrying signs that users were logging off the social platform. The social network saw its first dip in DAUs (daily active users) in key geographies in Q2. Users in the key US/Canada and Europe regions saw a combined 3 million DAU decline.

Source: Facebook Q2'18 slides

Remember that the prime weakness of a social network is the connections required to keep the platform active. What made Facebook so successful could quickly unravel.

These numbers don't include key Instagram users and the recent departure of the founders might signal a bigger shift by Facebook towards aggressively monetizing those users. Instagram is estimated to have about 1 billion users, but addition by subtraction won't keep the company in a growth phase. The platform has the younger crowd, but trading highly monetized Facebook accounts in Europe for teenagers in the US will hit revenues.

Source: Gramlike

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook faces a lot of risks despite the big dip in the stock from the highs above $200. The odds of estimates being revised lower is a big problem for the stock.

The one thing that would make me change my opinion on the stock is the double bottom holding. Any investor buying toward the low $150s has an immediate reference point to take a loss, if the stock doesn't hold.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.