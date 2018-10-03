Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) CEO John Thero Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) Cantor Global Healthcare Conference October 3, 2018 11:30 AM ET

John Thero

Louise thanks for inviting us here today. Everybody is here in the audience, I appreciate your interest. Amarin has been starting with a lead slide that says that we’re leading a new paradigm in preventive cardiovascular health for a while and hopefully as we've seen our outcome results you'll have a better appreciation for what we’re trying to do in that regard.

I will be making forward-looking statements, there are risks involved with all such forward looking statements. Anybody who is considering investing in the company, we would suggest you review the discussion of those risks in our SEC filings.

Yes, as an overview what we're trying to do is to address a major unmet medical need. Cardiovascular disease is an enormous and growing burden. It is a really an urgent need. We know that cholesterol management is important but we know that cholesterol management only deals with a portion of the risk. Our solution is our lead product Vascepa which recently completed a landmark cardiovascular outcomes study, and I’ll be going through those results during this presentation which includes a strong efficacy result, as well as placebo like safety profile.

This is the first successful outcome study in the space. We'll talk a bit about why that is, and why that's different than what other products have done. We are today approved for this drug for treatment of patients with very high triglycerides which is a indication with triglycerides greater than 500 migs per deciliter, and an indication that's really more associated with pancreatitis then it is with cardiovascular disease.

And the reference is to triglyceride in some way lead people to start thinking about this as a triglyceride drug the effects of [indiscernible] much beyond triglyceride. So things like triglycerides can be identifiers of risk, but actually the improvement of health we thinks is much broader than that.

We will be working towards expanding our label and being the first mover in this space. We look forward to educating physicians and hopefully having this drug to millions of patients.

So what is that study that I am referring to? So that’s the REDUCE-IT study, it started in 2011. This is a study of over 8,000 patients. We enrolled adults in this study who had well-controlled cholesterol level. So all these patients before enrollment were on stable statin therapy with LDL to 100 or lower, the mean baseline LDL in the study was 75 so not a high LDL level.

And then we look for where are identifiers of other risks. So we look and said okay well despite that control of their cholesterol do they have risk factors such as elevated triglycerides, so we enrolled patients with triglycerides between the 100 and 499, median baseline there was 216 so again not particularly high. And we also looked for other risk factors, so had they had a previous cardiovascular event or are there other risk factors like being diabetic.

And then we randomized these patients on a one-for-one basis between keeping them on their cholesterol management and going to Vascepa at 4 grams per day or to placebo and staying of course on their cholesterol medication.

And measured over what turned out to be a median follow up period of 4.9 years, the effect of each group relative to MACE events, so this is composite to five point MACE, MACE in this case being consistent of really the same types of events that we saw studied in studies like ODYSSEY and FOURIER for the PCSK9. So, cardiovascular death, nonfatal MI, nonfatal stroke, hospitalization, unstable Angina and revascularization.

Again, this is an outcome study, it's not a lifted modification study. This is a study of outcomes. We did use [indiscernible] enrollment criteria but the effects go beyond that [helping] [ph] the drug. And what did we find? So before we had results from the study we spoke with our PI, we spoke with American Heart Association, we spoke with various journals who were interested in publishing this [indiscernible] type study and told them that we have to - we owe it to our stakeholders to describe some information in advance. They insisted that we hold back certain information for them. While, we have disclosed this on this slide and that is that we - that's the primary endpoint of the studywhich was again, relative risk reduction on that composite MACE endpoint that I described earlier. Our target had been 15% relative risk reduction, we achieved 25% relative risk reduction. And we did that with the p value which was statistically significant p less than 0.001.

We also without providing quantification indicated that the underlying data is supportive of that primary result. We will have more to report on that that at the American Heart Association and our principal investigator, Deepak Bhatt from Brigham and Women's has expressed that he's very much looking forward to that presentation at the American Heart Association.

On the safety side, our current labeling shows that Vascepa is placebo like from a safety profile. In the study we didn't see anything that jumped out as being typically abnormal compared to the experience of Omega-3 products and adverse events relatively balanced between the placebo arm and the active arm in the study.

As mentioned, this has been accepted as a late breaker for American Heart Association, that presentation is scheduled for not too long from now, November 10th. As the first ever study in a population that's large, we'll get into that a moment but it's arguably 1in 4 or 1 in 3 adults, this study is likely to get a lot of attention at that conference and beyond. It is a study with a robust design that was designed under a special protocol assessment agreement, with the FDA and it was a study that was conducted globally in 11 countries at 450 sites and there are over 35,000 patient years of study in [indiscernible].

If we talk about the need - the pie chart here gets into risk reduction. So if you look at Cholesterol management, it's been shown for a while, how do you get there, whether it stands alone or other therapies, what's the aggregate doing is you can get your cholesterol really low, you're essentially lowering your risk on average by about 25% to 35%, which is terrific. We're not trying to replace that, we're not trying to get rid of that, we applaud that.

What we're trying to do is address that residual risk, others [indiscernible] there's a lot of people tried, we're trying to go after that other piece. And we recognize of course that cardiovascular disease is pervasive. Sadly there's one death in the United States alone from cardiovascular disease every 38 seconds, over 800,000 all cancers combined. I mean this is expensive not only in terms of dollars which is over $500 billion at this point in time, expect to be over trillion in two decades but also expensive in terms of pain, suffering, lesser productivity, major, major issue.

We know that the - on the cholesterol management side of things that statin therapies together today treat about 38 million patients before going generic, the statin drug sold over $30 billion, Lipitor alone was $12 billion and Lipitor, just as a point of reference had about a 25% relative risk reduction or just 25% on top of that risk reduction.

So the need here is large and sort of slightly different pie chart here, again, need is large, roughly 25% of patients have risk factors for cardiovascular disease beyond cholesterol management. But this is a population that has largely been unaddressed in the past. Lot has tried, there has been fibrates, there has been Niacin, there has been Omega-3 mixtures like Lovaza, but all of them have failed outcome studies.

And as a result less than 5% of the patients with these risk factors are treated today with any therapy but what the market needs is proven outcomes data, physicians have told us for years that what they want is outcomes data, there has been too many failures along the way but we now have that.

So the opportunity for us is not only taking share from those earlier generation therapies which has been shown not to work I think the most expensive therapy you can have is one that doesn't work but more importantly is to expand the market and help hopefully millions if not 10s of millions of patients.

As first mover in the space we will have the advantage of share of voice for a while in any big space. There are likely to be other companies who will try to get into this space in this trial. we are not validating anything like triglyceride per se as an independent marker. So anybody who is trying to come in beyond this is going to have to do their own outcome study. They won’t be able to say, hey, we lowered triglycerides; lot of drugs have lowered triglycerides and have not been successful.

AstraZeneca is working on a product in the space. They are behind us by some account a year other accounts two years behind us, two drug in a space can help expand things dramatically in some cases. If that product is successful, we do believe that it infringes our intellectual property and also we saw from their Phase 3 studies is their tolerability profile it was a bit inconsistent with Vascepa profile particularly they had a lot more discontinuation as a result of diarrhea and other GI effects that I think we’ll be happy to compete against.

This Vascepa is a orally administered drug again strong placebo with safety profile and some people would say, we’re not competing with PCSK9s, but what happened recently with the other drug launches in the space. We are affordably priced and we already have managed care coverage today with most major insurers and we are taking the approach of pricing the product comparable to where Statin had been before they went generic.

And we think this is really much more of a volume play than it is a pricing play. The product been in the market - the product Vascepa been in the market since 2013 and is already been prescribed over 3 million times. I take the product daily, I would urge people to talk to your physicians about whether it might benefit you as well.

For perspective again there has been a lot of attempts and failures like CTEP inhibitors which probably are well known to many of you, but this is a landscape of what has worked together with one or recent failure that's notable.

So you got statins with relative risk reduction between 25% and 35%. You've got the sort of what maybe further to lower cholesterol which is drug like [indiscernible] with 6% relative risk reduction and you got PCSK9 so roughly 15% risk reduction or relative risk reduction on top of statin therapy. Again we’re not competing with those therapies what’s beyond that what’s addressing that other risk.

And what we've seen is we seen the CANTOS study. [Indiscernible] have a 15% relative risk reduction that showing the value of lowering inflammation, one of the things that our drug does is lower markers of inflammation as well. Whether that drug gets [indiscernible] indication or not is yet to be seen, obviously a very expensive drug but encouraging data.

And then we come to the Omega-3. There is a history of Omega-3 is not working and we think there is lots of mechanistic reasons for that. The most recent example is the ASCEND study which is study sponsored by the British Heart Foundation which is of Lovaza it just read out in August and did not achieve its primary endpoint.

That follows a whole series of outcome studies for Omega-3 mixtures you can look at publications from Cochrane or in JAMA from earlier this year. And what you look at in those is that Omega-3 mixtures [maybe it’s because of] [ph] DHA increasing LDL and maybe it because of other factors, those mixtures have not worked since the statin era, those have not worked.

What has been shown to work is the one exception until our study reduced it was the JELIS study in Japan which also used EPA and show a 19% relative risk reduction, the drug has been very successful in Japan and it was hypothesis generating for what we're doing. We believe that the REDUCE-IT study is the definitive study conducted on global basis and that had the 25% relative risk reduction which, again, is a [indiscernible] statin level kind of relative risk reduction but this is on top of [indiscernible] statin and other statins.

And that gets into a little bit of discussion about why are we different and for lipid management or what we're doing goes beyond lipid management and Omega-3s are both areas of very complex science. Our product's been developed over a period in excess of a decade at the cost of over $0.5 billion. We've got tremendous amount of publication and research that we've done. The single active ingredient is a small molecule single molecule which is eicosapentaenoic acid.

While it is derived from nature, deriving this molecule from nature and preserving it and not having it be damaged or oxidized, very fragile, is tricky. You can look at the dietary supplement stuff and much of which begin to smell over time which is sort of sign of oxidation, very easy for this stuff to oxidize in which case then it becomes dangerous, people wouldn’t eat rotten fish, I don't know why they want to be consuming a dietary supplement that is heading in that direction as well.

So the effect of our drug and how we get to this drug and keeping it stable over when it leaves the factory and delivered to the patient with the same capabilities, it has been a lot of work, a lot of sophistication such as the FDA has deemed this product to be a new chemical entity, never characterizing that in results that have never been shown for any other therapy.

If you look at the molecule, you'll - EPA versus DHA which is another Omega-3. EPA is shorter, it has the ability to get into a cell membrane in particular endothelial cell membrane to improve function, improve signaling in a way that doesn't appear possible. DHA often gets kicked out of the slightly longer molecule and what we see with DHA that it raises the LDL [indiscernible] which has been shown for EPA.

So, it's a very unique drug and its effects are broad. So if you look at, for example, not just lipid markers and the apoB markers but look at factors contributing to the atherosclerotic processes beginning with that endothelial cell function but including information, plaque formation, plaque reduction et cetera. There's data showing that EPA has a plausible effect on each of those factors.

The degree to which each of those factors contributes is still additional work to be done, but we've done a tremendous amount of work in this area to show that the mechanistic affect of this unique new chemical entity is broad and of course unique.

So, that brings us to - now we've got a positive result in the side from - you wanted to get that result presented and published. What are we going to do with it commercially, and big, big needs. Our initial focus, our primary focus is on the U.S. market. We need to be transforming ourselves from what has been a niche market presentation for trigs, greater than 500 which are current label to it and which is the biomarker based, to outcomes based, which [indiscernible] that they wanted for a while.

It helps to be starting with from a position where many doctors have used the drug and have successful experience with it being reimbursed for managed care for quite a while but we will be - are actually in the process now of significantly expanding our sales team.

So, the United States coming into this - coming into these results be about 150 sales reps in the United States before we get to the end of this year. We intend to have approximate 400, a little over 400 trained and in the field. We expect that the number of positions that we target will more than double based upon these results.

We recognize that label expansion is important to promotion but we have reached agreement previously with the FDA that allows us to communicate information which is truthful and nonmisleading which means providing information with various appropriate qualifications to healthcare professionals and particularly after publication will be able to take steps that will allow us to communicate this information to healthcare professionals. We are doing some of that already, but with lots of qualifications including the fact that is not yet published and not yet presented.

So around American Heart we expect that they will be a significant presence by KOLs by us of placing additional media attention all of which is intended to increase education and awareness of this important result but we do want to help as many patients as we can with this drug.

We have over the years and again we’ve been working at this, I've been working at this for nine and a half year we’ve be significantly developing relationships with KOLs. We’ve had over 20 scientific presentations and publications in each last three years. People like winners I am sure they sense that docs been already excited about working with us but those relationships will continue to improve.

We believed that the result of this study would be successful. Our internal production was about 22.5% turned out to be 25% and happier went to that side of 22.5% would have been fine. But with our suppliers we started about a year ago increasing our capacity, as well as buying inventory to allow us to move forward aggressively with this.

So we will be going into 2019 with capacity to support at least $1 billion in revenue in 2019 that’s not a forecast we’re not provided guidance yes, we still need feedback from clinicians when this results are presented in terms of the modifying revenues. But we had that head start on increasing capacity and we started the next day after we had these results talking to our suppliers about what additional capacity they can bring online.

We do have patents on this product that go into 2030. We did reach agreement with Teva which is one of the end of filers that would allow them to come in, in August of the year 2029. And then internationally, we got partners in China, Canada and the Middle East there is a trial going on in China we recently got approval in Lebanon, United Arab Emirates and with the outcome results will be looking and particularly after they publish looking at other geographies including Europe of course.

So this is just a depiction, 30 years ago it’s been 30-year more than 30 years now since statin have been out there and maybe before that you had these sandy like substances, resins that were consumed and that the market took off with statin and grew over many, many, many, many years and then more recently people have double down on the LDL hypotheses with PCSK9s and Zetia et cetera.

This is really a new paradigm that we’re starting and we think it parallels that what we saw with statin therapy where you had earlier generation products whether it being Niacin in which hasn't succeeded in outcomes like various tolerability issues fenofibrates it also failed in outcomes studies to Lovaza or other Omega-3 mixtures which have failed in outcome studies.

Now the new generation therapy which is different and that's Vascepa and with a 25% relative risk reduction on top of cholesterol management, we see this starting a new opportunity and hope it helps millions of people.

From an R&D perspective, really from a milestone perspective this slide lists some upcoming milestones since the American Heart Association hope to get it published in the fourth quarter as well and peer-reviewed journal. We should be getting the sNDA submitted hopefully in the early part of the coming year until we have that submitted and have an opportunity to speak with the FDA. Our guidance is to assume a standard review clock which would mean approval of the expanded indication somewhere in late 2019.

We also listed on that is another study that we’re doing [indiscernible] study. This is plaque progression study which built on it. Study in Japan which was the JELIS study which showed that the addition of eicosapentaenoic acid to statin therapy double the prevalence of plaque progression versus standalone. So, looking forward to that result as well.

And that sums up my prepared comments. So, I thank you for your listening and your interest. Louise, from my standing up here and you're asking me a question or are you moving on?

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Thero

So, regarding the questions on 5. MACE, I'll offer some comments but I will reiterate that we look forward to presenting the results at AHA and then I can't provide and won't provide none of my comments interpreted as providing insight as to the results of the REDUCE-IT study.

So, I think one way to think about it is that prior two study results we did various research and the research was with physicians in terms of relative risk reduction and we did that based upon the Composite MACE, the 5. MACE. And it showed that if you had relative risk reduction particularly given the price and safety profile of this drug of 7% upward, that it would be meaningful to their clinical practice. I think that would add 6% is a example of how that can be true.

At 15% it was extremely compelling and we didn't do a lot of research of 25% but I think given atorvastatin and the results of those levels we can and will be sought 15% I think we can be quite encouraged.

In the conduct of our study before it was done, there were various people saying should the study stop earlier or not. And our principal investigator throughout it emphasized the importance of the first ever study in this large patient population going to completion. He and others involved in the study were involved with Jupiter which is statin study stopped early and there was criticism from peers for many years as to having it to stop early and leaving questions unanswered.

And certainly during the conduct of our study, the ODYSSEY and the FOURIER studies for PCSK9 is right out and while they went to completion the average number of years of patient study was short and as a result, the number of MACE events amongst each of the 5. was somewhat limited and there was criticism there and still quite a few questions and debate as to what would have happened had those studies gone longer.

So by our study having gone to completion as it was designed and as we anticipated and adjusted throughout, it has provided an opportunity for more data to be accumulated on each of those 5. but it is the composites of those 5. that is our primary endpoint, it is the end point that the FDA is looking towards and anything that would be beyond that that's positive, but like a better cliché, sort of great gravy but I can't tell you today what the mix is amongst those individuals or what the individual endpoints are themselves. I would say that I encourage everybody to pay attention at AHA.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Thero

Yes. So the question is, do I think that the study will impress the FDA enough to think that the triglycerides are real? So this is a study that the FDA has wanted. Their confidence in biomarkers has been tainted even to the extent that we still question whether LDL alone is by itself a reliable biomarker.

But - so this is - I think this answers - I believe this answers the question that they wanted, which is if you use this drug does it lower outcomes like - I don't just take your question quite literally. This wasn't a triglyceride lowering study and actually we don't want it to prove that treating triglycerides provide benefit. What we wanted to prove is that treating patients with cardiovascular risk factors with the CPA provides benefit.

I don't think that this will lead to FDA or others who take the time to understand the data to believe that if you have any therapy and you use that therapy to lower triglycerides that you would get similar benefit because in our Phase 3 studies and you know what we showed is that the benefits of Vascepa were broad.

If you look at the JELIS study, I can’t talk about the result of our study here, but if you look at JELIS study what you saw is a 19% relative risk reduction in patient population. It didn't have elevated triglycerides to begin with and where triglycerides only change 5% right. So mostly affected peers be coming from something other than triglycerides.

So I do believe that this study result based upon our Special Protocol Assessment agreement with FDA addresses their needs. I'm hoping that it doesn't lead them or physicians to believe that triglyceride lowering alone would be sufficient because this was not a triglyceride lowering study. This is a study of outcomes with a specific drug with a specific profile and that's what people should take out of it.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]?

John Thero

So as an enrollment criteria for the study all patients needed to beyond stable statin therapy and all will need to have their LDL to 100 and lower. In terms of enrolling patients that had higher levels of the LDL that weren’t able to tolerate statins know that those patients were not studied here as a - that wasn't our primary focus as this is not a LDL of lowering drug. It is an interesting hypotheses and after data is presented at AHA and there probably be a series of publications after that as well, but that some answers may be provided but that hypothesis, but there wasn't direct study.

Thank you everybody.