Tesla: Different Now

Tesla continues to be a story stock with large opportunities in trucks, solar, AI, grid storage and likely more to come.

Elon Musk has settled with the SEC and will remain CEO, but will step down as chairman.

Tesla (TSLA) and Elon Musk have just encountered the SEC with its fangs bared. They (both the company and Mr. Musk) got off easy - a $40 million slap on the wrist and Musk "demoted" to CEO for making some ill-considered comments about taking the company private. But, beneath the smoke and furry of this teapot tempest, something very important is happening to Tesla.

Fifty three thousand or so Model 3 Tesla cars rolled off the line in the third quarter. Together with Model S and Model X cars the company is now producing cars at the rate of a third of a million a year. This is no longer start-up territory. Tesla is now a real car company, a smallish one but with good growth prospects. For instance, Tesla is now building Model 3 cars at a bit less than half the rate BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) builds its 3 Series cars.

Speaking of the BMW 3 Series, a new version will roll out for 2019 with a handsome price boost to $40,200 for the base model. Since BMW's 3 Series and similar cars from Audi, Cadillac, Infinity, Lexus, Mercedes and others are the target for Tesla's Model 3, the substantial price hike coming from BMW may spell the end for Tesla's $35K entry level Model 3 - soon to be priced at $40K. This will be good news for shareholders though customers will grumble a bit. Maybe free SuperCharging or free autopilot for existing reservation holders will help.

Tesla seems to be approaching profitability, is still looking at some really great growth prospects and the stock is priced accordingly. But here's where Tesla's story is changing. To again double Model 3 production and bring Model Y online will take more than a few additional robots. Tesla will need whole new factories. These will cost serious money and investors will be looking much more closely at operating results and for sober management, at least for Tesla's car business.

You see, Tesla has become two companies - a fast growing auto manufacturer and an entrepreneurial startup doing grid storage, solar roofs, electric semi trucks and who knows what else. This changes the Tesla "story." It also changes the management and reporting structure the company needs.

The fast-growing auto manufacturer needs focused, hard-driving management to bring in large amounts of new capital and execute with precision and dispatch. As Tesla grows into a "real" automaker, that part of the company can no longer afford radical course changes or working out design details like those falcon wing doors on full-rate production lines.

The entrepreneurial startup component of Tesla on the other hand will best serve shareholders by continuing a culture and methodology favoring flexibility over pure efficiency because only by so doing can Tesla's rate of advance in semi trucks, grid storage, solar and other leading edge projects keep pace with investor expectations.

Ideally Tesla's board together with Mr. Musk will recognize this. The company needs a chairman who both understands the need for stable, precision execution on the auto manufacturing side and the very substantial value entrepreneurial flexibility for the side of Tesla still focused on developing new products and technologies. Investors will want to keep this in mind as the board gains new outside directors, a new chairman is selected and Tesla's management structure evolves.

