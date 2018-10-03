Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Cellectar Bio Shows Encouraging Early Data; Arena's Ralinepag Posts Strong PAH Results

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space, and also provide quick commentary on other important news, and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

Cellectar Bio CLR 131 shows positive action in early-stage multiple myeloma study

Cellectar Bio (CLRB) is an oncology-focused clinical stage company developing drugs based on its PDC (Phospholipid Drug Conjugates) platform. This platform enables specificity of drugs, ease of entry into the tumor microenvironment (TME), and controlled release of the drug payload. In an announcement yesterday, the company said that its CLR 131 product, developed using the PDC technology, achieved remarkably significant results in a phase 1b trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Interim data from this early stage trial showed an OS (overall survival) of 19.4 months. Most important, all 15 patients in the trial had received an average of five previous lines of multidrug therapy including anti CD38, immunomodulating drugs and proteasome inhibitors. Some of the patients had even received at least one line of ASCT. These data provide proof of concept for CLR 131's selective radiation dose dellvery into tumor cells using the PDC technology. Current standard of care provide maximum OS of around 12 months according to the company.

MM treatment options currently include proteasome inhibitors like Velcade, recently approved anti CD38 drug darzalex, corticosteroids like dexamethasone, as well as stem cell transplant. Velcade from Takeda is a blockbuster drug with annual 2018 sales projected to be in the range of $2.3bn. The MM market is slated to become a giant $7bn global market, and CLRB's CLR 131 is only the proof of concept of its PDC technology, which ca potentially develop multiple drug assets for various cancer types. At present, CLR 131 itself is being developed in various heme and solid tumors. The MM trial will begin its phase 2 soon.

CLR 131 has other accolades under its belt. It received an RPDD, or Rare Pediatric Disease Status, for the drug in pediatric osteosarcoma, which grants it a priority review voucher if it is approved in the indication. The voucher can be utilized by the company to get accelerated review time for a future drug, and can be sold to a third party for premium price. The company also has another RPDD for Ewing's sarcoma.

CLR 131 earlier showed positive effect in an early stage DLBCL study. There was just a single patient whose data was announced, but the patient a 94% reduction in tumor burden and a complete resolution in 4 out of 5 targeted tumor masses.

Earlier in the year, the company did a 10:1 reverse stock split, which we covered for our subscribers; it also announced a $14.5mn public offering.

Risks

This is a very small company with very early stage pipeline. The market cap is a mere $14mn, and the only reason we are covering this on Seeking Alpha, besides the positive news, is that it has a current price of $3.69. Note, however, that this price was arrived at after a 10:1 reverse split, so in all respects, technically, this is a very risky stock to invest in.

The company has about $11mn in cash, with a burn rate almost equal to its cash reserves, so there will be many, many dilutions before CLR 131 gets anywhere near the market.

Apart from the financial risks, these are very early stage trials on just a few patients, and a lot can change from here to a proper phase 3 trial.

Arena Pharma's ralinepag shows durable treatment effect in mid-stage PAH study

Arena Pharma (ARNA) yesterday announced data from an open label extension study of a phase 2 trial of ralinepag in patients with PAH or pulmonary arterial hypertension. Ralinepag is a prostacyclin receptor agonist. A number of synthetic prostacyclin's are used to treat PAH; prostacyclin in either natural or synthetic form is a good vasodilator and also prevents blood clotting. Current treatment regimen for PAH, a rare disease characterized by increased arterial pressure in the lungs, consists of four paradigms. These are, "endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs), phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors, prostacyclin analogues and soluble guanylate cyclase (SGc) stimulators." However, many patients are refractory to these treatment options.

In the trial in patients already receiving dual combination background PAH therapy, statistically significant improvements were observed against control and placebo. The drug had a tolerable safety profile. Ralinepag is currently undergoing a phase 3 trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We do not recommend investing in early stage nanocaps like CLRB.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.