AGNC Investment's Q3 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Including Net Spread Trend)

Second, I am projecting AGNC will report a modest increase in interest expense for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter.

First, I am projecting AGNC will report a minor increase in interest income for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter.

This series projects AGNC’s income statement for the third quarter of 2018. These projections help readers understand how most of the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector performed (valuable insight).

Author’s Note: This three-part article is a very detailed analysis of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”). I continue to perform this type of detailed quarterly analysis for readers who want to fully understand AGNC’s ever-changing mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)/investment portfolio and risk management strategies. For readers who just want the summarized account projections, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC’s comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2018. Prior to results being provided to the public in late October (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) decision regarding monetary policy and certain global macroeconomic events which impacted the yield curve. Specifically, there was heightened importance regarding the FOMC’s decision regarding the Federal (“FED”) Funds Rate and movements within the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Due to the length of the material covered, I believe it is necessary to break this projection article into three parts.

Side Note: Predicting a company’s accounting figures within the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the various hedging and asset portfolio strategies that are implemented by management each quarter. As such, there are multiple assumptions used when performing such an analysis. AGNC’s actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances (which has been a very rare occurrence since I began covering AGNC over five years ago). Such variances could occur because management deviates from a company’s prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor’s buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “outperformance” in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an “underperformance” in my judgment. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “three-months ended” (quarterly) timeframe. To see how my AGNC projections for the second quarter of 2018 compared to actual results (extremely accurate), please see the following prior article:

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the third quarter of 2018, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s current “entity status” is not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintains many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Overview:

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first look at AGNC's quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2018 (ESTIMATE) going back to the fourth quarter of 2017 (ACTUAL).

Table 1 – AGNC Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Table 1 above is the main source of summarized data regarding AGNC’s net income (loss) amount. As such, all material accounts within Table 1 will be separately analyzed and discussed in corresponding order to the boxed blue reference next to the September 30, 2018 column. PART 1 of this article will include an analysis of the following accounts: 1) interest income; 2) interest expense; and 3) gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net. PART 2 of this article will include an analysis on the following account (including several “sub-accounts”): 4) gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net.

1) Interest Income:

Estimate of $430 Million; Range $380 - $480 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “1” in Table 1 Above and Table 2 Below Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

AGNC’s interest income is comprised of the following two sub-accounts: a) cash interest income; and b) premium amortization, net. I show my projection for these two figures in Table 2 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 2 are derived from AGNC’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. As such, there will not be an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data I have prepared in Table 2 below.

Table 2 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Income Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

The first component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s cash interest income sub-account. Two assumptions should be noted within Table 2 above when projecting AGNC’s cash interest income for the third quarter of 2018. First, I am projecting AGNC’s “average securities, at cost” balance increased by $4.7 billion (rounded) for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($60.0 billion versus $55.3 billion). I would consider this a minor increase and a somewhat “aggressive” projection. This is mainly due to a projected increase in AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as a direct result of the company’s August 2018 equity offering. I am projecting AGNC increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS/investment portfolio while decreasing its net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position (which is discussed in PART 2) during the third quarter of 2018.

Second, I am projecting a minor increase to AGNC’s “weighted average coupon” (“WAC”) for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter (3.75% versus 3.69%). This projection factors in AGNC’s TBA MBS position and the net movement of mortgage interest rates during the quarter. Still using Table 2 above as a reference, I am projecting a cash interest income increase of $42 million for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($530 million versus $488 million).

The second component of AGNC’s interest income is the company’s premium amortization, net sub-account. During a rising interest rate environment, generally a decrease in prepayments will occur because a growing number of homeowners have mortgages that have lower interest rates when compared to current market interest rates. As such, the attractiveness of a mortgage refinance decreases. As a result, prepayment risk generally decreases while extension risk increases. Therefore, the average life of AGNC’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio generally lengthens. This would directly lead to a lower quarterly premium amortization expense. In addition, seasonality trends should also be considered when analyzing/projecting this account.

After a minor net decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields during the first half of the quarter, a reversal occurred by the end of the third quarter of 2018. Through research, I have determined a majority of AGNC’s MBS holdings experienced a relatively unchanged net “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentage change during the third quarter of 2018. As a whole, I also believe AGNC’s lifetime CPR as of 9/30/2018 was also relatively unchanged when compared to 6/30/2018 (was already at a fairly low percentage). This has a “neutral” impact on AGNC’s premium amortization expense.

Using Table 2 above as a reference, including the assumption of a larger average MBS balance during the quarter, I am projecting a premium amortization, net expense increase of $26 million for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($100 million versus $74 million). This should be considered more of a “conservative” projection.

When my projections for the cash interest income and premium amortization, net expense sub-accounts are combined, I am projecting AGNC’s interest income to increase by $16 million for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($430 million versus $414 million).

2) Interest Expense:

Estimate of $275 Million; Range $250 - $300 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Boxed Blue Reference “2” in Table 1 Above and Table 3 Below Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

Now, let us take a look at AGNC’s interest expense account. I show my projection for this figure in Table 3 below. Some past (ACTUAL) figures within Table 3 are derived from AGNC’s 10-Q or 10-K where applicable. This excludes all recalculated figures and ratios. I have gathered specific information derived from multiple tables/charts for a more detailed analysis of AGNC’s interest expense account.

Table 3 – AGNC Quarterly Interest Expense Projection

(Source: Table created by me, partially using AGNC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 2])

To project AGNC’s quarterly interest expense, one takes the quarterly average of the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements and multiplies this amount by the quarterly average cost of funds rate. Once this figure is calculated, one needs to back out a portion of the quarterly interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps. This reclassified amount is accounted for within AGNC’s gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. This account will be projected in PART 2 of the article. The final calculated amount is AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure. There is also another methodology that can be performed to project AGNC’s interest expense account (including a reclassification amount). However, for purposes of this article, I will solely focus on the methodology shown in Table 3 above.

Two assumptions should be noted within Table 3 when projecting AGNC’s quarterly interest expense figure for the third quarter of 2018. First, let us calculate an appropriate quarterly “average repurchase agreements” balance. Based on an earlier calculated figure within AGNC’s interest income account (see Table 2 above), I am projecting the company had quarterly average securities, at cost balance of $60.0 billion for the third quarter of 2018. If one takes this figure and divides it by the quarterly average of AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements balance, a calculated “ratio of average securities versus average repurchase agreements” is projected. This ratio has been in a range of 1.13-1.16 during the prior three quarters. For the third quarter of 2018, I am using a ratio of 1.16. When calculated, this balance is projected to be $51.7 billion. This is a projected increase of $3.9 billion for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($51.7 billion versus $47.8 billion).

Second, let us now obtain a suitable quarterly “average cost of funds rate”. I am projecting an increase of 8 basis points (“bps”) regarding AGNC’s average cost of funds rate for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter (1.75% versus 1.67%). As mentioned earlier, all interest income (expense) in relation to AGNC’s interest rate payer swaps are reclassified out of this account. As such, a portion of the quarterly average cost of funds rate is not in relation to AGNC’s outstanding repurchase agreements. AGNC’s interest expense regarding the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements is based on a small fixed-rate percentage and a variable-rate percentage mainly based on LIBOR. During the third quarter of 2018, repurchase agreement interest rates rose by a fairly similar amount when compared to current/“spot” U.S. LIBOR (a neutral factor/trend).

AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements was 2.18% and 1.82% as of 6/30/2018 and 3/31/2018, respectively. U.S. LIBOR had a minor-modest net increase across all tenors/maturities during the third quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to the market’s anticipation that the FOMC would once again increase the Fed Funds Rate in September 2018. As I have correctly stated for several years via articles and comments, once the Fed Funds Rate “lifted off”, U.S. LIBOR would either immediately “follow suit” and increase by roughly the same bps or the market would anticipate such a move thus causing U.S. LIBOR to increase leading up to this event.

Now that we have determined AGNC’s average repurchase agreements balance and average cost of funds rate, let us calculate the company’s interest expense for the third quarter of 2018. Still using Table 3 above as a reference, after a reclassification of $45 million in relation to the net periodic interest income regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps (second quarter interest income would be recorded/received by the company; very important to understand as this partially mitigates the rise in borrowing costs), I am projecting the company’s interest expense to increase by $38 million for the third quarter of 2018 when compared to the prior quarter ($275 million versus $237 million).

3) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investment Securities, Net:

Estimate of ($70) Million; Range ($170) – $30 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Boxed Blue Reference “3” in Table 1 Above Next to the September 30, 2018 Column

AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account can be somewhat difficult to accurately project at times. Through detailed research and data compilation, one can project (to a reasonable degree) how management “should” act within any given quarter regarding purchases and sales. However, I stress beforehand this will not be an “exact science” each quarter. There will be some variances that occur in a quarter if more/less sales and/or purchases actually occur versus originally projected. Additionally, unanticipated quarterly changes in the percentage of coupons/maturities held within the MBS portfolio would cause a slight deviation in asset valuations. At periodic intervals, management provides some clarity on the company’s intended strategy regarding investment sales when mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rise or fall. However, several assumptions still need to be made.

Therefore, this particular account is DIRECTLY tied to AGNC’s “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” accounts that will be discussed in PART 3 of this article. Therefore, if AGNC’s gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net actual amount is above or below my projected figure/range, the variance is automatically offset in these two other accounts. As such, my COMBINED projected figures would be accurately represented. This consideration has been proven correct in numerous prior quarters. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. The unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net and unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities, net accounts have an immediate impact on BV while the gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net account is merely a reclassification out of the unrealized account. Readers should understand this notion prior to this account’s analysis.

When compared to the prior quarter, I am anticipating a relatively unchanged amount of activity within this account during the current quarter. As such, I am projecting an “investment sold, at cost” amount of ($5.0) billion for the third quarter of 2018. The more important figure to discuss is not the amount of investment securities sold but whether a gain (loss) occurred from the quarterly sales. As of 3/31/2018, AGNC had an accumulated other comprehensive loss (“OCL”) balance of ($966) million. AGNC’s accumulated OCL balance increased to ($1.11) billion as of 6/30/2018. With the modest material net decrease in MBS pricing across most coupons during the third quarter of 2018 (analyzed in PART 3), the probability of the company recording a net loss within this account remains elevated. The total amount of AGNC’s net realized gain (loss) would be dependent on which particular investment securities were sold and at what time during the quarter these sales occurred.

When taking both factors above into consideration, I am projecting AGNC will report a net realized loss on the sale of investment securities of ($70) million for the third quarter of 2018 which would be relatively unchanged when compared to a net realized loss of ($74) million during the prior quarter.

Brief Discussion of NLY’s MBS/Investment Portfolio (Impacts to the Same General Accounts Discussed Above):

When it comes to AGNC’s sector peer NLY, I see several minor modest differences that would impact the accounts described above. For instance, as of 6/30/2018, only 5% of NLY’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio consisted of 15-year maturities whereas AGNC had 14% of the company’s MBS portfolio in 15-year maturities (excluding TBA MBS positions). It should also be noted NLY fairly recently diversified the company’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, residential whole loans, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and middle market (“MM”) lending. NLY’s added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration). In addition, several years ago NLY acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. and just completed in September 2018 an acquisition of a hybrid mREIT, MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE). These additional portfolios will impact NLY’s interest income and expense accounts accordingly (proportionately speaking).

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

To sum up the analysis above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following account figures for the third quarter of 2018 (refer back to Table 1 near the beginning of the article for quick reference):

1) Quarterly Interest Income of $430 Million

2) Quarterly Interest Expense of $275 Million

3) Quarterly Net Loss on the Sale of Investment Securities of ($70) Million

First, I am projecting AGNC had a minor increase in interest income when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting an increase of $16 million in this account due to the following factors regarding AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2018 (when compared to the second quarter of 2018): 1) minor increase in the average securities balance (positive factor); 2) minor increase in the WAC rate (positive factor); and 3) minor increase in net premium amortization expense (negative factor).

Second, I am projecting AGNC had a modest increase to the company’s interest expense figure when compared to the prior quarter. I am projecting an increase of $38 million in this account due to the following factors during the third quarter of 2018 (when compared to the second quarter of 2018): 1) minor increase in AGNC’s average outstanding repurchase agreements balance (negative factor); and 2) modest increase to the weighted average interest rate on the company’s outstanding repurchase agreements (negative factor).

Therefore, when compared to the prior quarter, I am projecting a minor decrease in AGNC’s net spread income (when excluding TBA MBS activity) during the third quarter of 2018 which should be seen as a “cautionary”/negative trend.

Third, I am projecting AGNC had a modest net realized loss on the company’s investment securities sales during the third quarter of 2018. This projection is due to the following factors: 1) continued large OCL balance as of 6/30/2018 (negative factor); and 2) modest material decrease in fixed-rate agency MBS pricing across most coupons during the third quarter of 2018 (negative factor).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

I decided to provide my AGNC recommendation to readers after PART 1 of this article, so there is a better sense on my thoughts regarding the company’s current valuation (so readers do not have to wait until PART 3). I would stress beforehand this recommendation is based on ALL of my AGNC account projections, including accounts that will be discussed in PART 2 and PART 3. All I ask is to please be patient for PART 2 and PART 3. Also, please do not ask for my AGNC book value (“BV”) projection as of 9/30/2018 until it is provided in a future BV article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018, a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible BV as of 9/30/2018.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) and several increases during 2019 due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: PART 1 of this article is only a PARTIAL analysis of AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the third quarter of 2018. PART 2 of this article will just pick up where PART 1’s analysis ends. PART 2 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected gain (loss) on derivative instruments and other securities, net account. PART 2 will also discuss AGNC’s projected net income and earnings per share (“EPS”) amounts. PART 3 of this article will discuss AGNC’s projected OCI/(OCL) and comprehensive income (loss) amounts. PART 3 will also summarize AGNC’s entire statement of comprehensive income (loss). This will be followed by a projection of AGNC’s BV as of 9/30/2018 and the company’s CURRENT BV in late October which will be available to readers prior to management’s earnings press release for the third quarter of 2018.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

