AMD: The Only Thing That Matters

While some market share gains may materialize, the bigger question is where we are in the cycle.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is currently trading at bubble valuations. For a stock that generates half the gross margins of Intel Corp (INTC) and is far more cyclical, a multiple of 2X as much shows that bulls have gotten carried away and have bought the story hook, line and sinker.

AMD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The price to sales ratio briefly hit almost 2X that what AMD achieved during the Nasdaq 2000 madness. From there, AMD just had "flesh wound" drop of 92%. The current thesis from the bulls is that AMD will steal market share from INTC. We examine whether this justifies the current valuations and why bulls are ignoring the elephant in the room.

Q2-2018 numbers

Q2-2018 numbers gave bulls reasons to celebrate with a 53% increase in year on year revenues.

On the other hand, in spite of a trailblazing revenue number, AMD just could not generate any free cash flow.

One has to ask if a 53% increase in revenues cannot turn the cash flow story around, what can?

Looking forward, we see computing and graphics trending down strongly in Q3 and Q4 offsetting any gains from Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom category.

AMD does not breakdown its cryptocurrency exposure but we think it is enough of a headwind in this year to neutralize fair bit of optimistic gains in the other areas.

Focus on INTC's ramp date

BlueFin research suggested that INTC's 10nm ramp will come in earlier than expected and set a timeline for April. AMD bulls did not take kindly to losing their narrow window for stealing market share being diminished further and tanked the stock 7%. While we see street estimates for AMD between $1.00 to $2.00 for the next 24 months, they are based on rather extreme levels of "market gains" and strong pricing. However from our point of view one has to be a little naive to underestimate INTC's R&D which dwarfs that of AMD. Small gains should they even happen are not necessarily permanent and INTC can hit back just as hard. But leaving aside the absurdity of bidding up a stock that has never been consistently profitable on the hopes of stealing a few percentage points of market share, we think bulls should focus on this.

The bigger cycle

The forest always has to take precedence over the trees. Semiconductor cycle is now close to peaking in our opinion. One measure that has a remarkable correlation to global semiconductor growth is the year on year change in South Korean Exports. This makes sense as South Korea is a huge manufacturer and exporter of semiconductors.

At present a yawning gap is opening between the two and we think the drop off in numbers is going to even surprise the semiconductor bears. Can AMD escape this semiconductor cycle? We don't think so. AMD is well tied to it and while GAAP has its quirks, AMD's EPS generally tops and bottoms within 12 months of this cycle peaking and bottoming.

We are also seeing rather extreme weakness in stocks like Applied Materials (AMAT). Being a supplier for other semiconductor manufacturers, AMAT has often led the group and investors should not ignore the warnings signs from this stock.

AMAT data by YCharts

If this cycle has peaked or is close to peaking, AMD might be hitting its peak EPS in the sub $0.50-$0.75 range. Peak EPS multiples in the past have been around 20X. So AMD bulls might find that they have levitated the stock into a super bubble territory and the journey down will be the Felix Baumgartner type rather than the usual elevator.

Conclusion

Insiders are showing great enthusiasm here for unloading shares and 85% of all shares sold in the last year have been in the last 3 months.

Source: Nasdaq.com

The selling has been across the board with all insiders pitching in.

We believe we would have seen another large flood had the sales not been restricted by blackout rules. Based on where we are in the cycle, we think insiders are doing the smart thing as market share gains do not pay the bills, earnings do.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short AMD and INTC puts at various strikes.