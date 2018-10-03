NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) CEO Jim Robo at 2018 Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference (Transcript)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) 2018 Wolfe Research Utilities & Energy Conference October 3, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Okay. So we're going to move on to our one presentation now. Very happy to have Jim Robo who is the Chairman and CEO of NextEra here. Lot of things to talk about, not the least which are renewable, so looking forward to that.

I think Jim is going to start with some remarks and a few slides and then we'll sit down and have a -- have a chat and definitely want to hear your questions. So let me turn it over to Jim. Thank you.

Jim Robo

Thank you, Steve. Good afternoon. I'm happy to be here and be the one to entertainment this afternoon. I bring your attention to our cautionary statement and let me start with NextEra Energy.

We've had a terrific first half of this year, continuing to execute FPL, great origination year so far in energy resources best and I'll talk about this. Very happy with our execution on the origination from renewable and energy resources so far and then I'll give updates here in a minute on our announced acquisition of Gulf. Very pleased to be moving forward on that and hope to be soon welcoming the terrific Gulf team to the NextEra family.

On the FPL side, we've had a very consistent strategy over long period of time, which has been to invest capital for the benefit of our customers to lower bills, improve reliability and improve our emissions profile and at the same time to drive rate base growth and enhance shareholder return as well. So it's been a terrific win-win story for a long time in FPL.

We have the lowest bills in the state, bills that are 30% below the national average and bills that are 50 -- 10% below where they were 12 years ago.

There is no one with the kind of reliability that we have both in Florida as well as relative to the national average. We've as I said, spent an enormous amount of money restructuring our generation fleet in Florida for the benefit of our customers and have saved billions of -- literally billions of dollars on fuel for our customers over the last 15 years and we are the world's most efficient utility on an operating basis and you can see here our operating cost well more than 50% below the average operating cost of utility in the United States.

So a quick update on the Gulf and Florida City Gas and Florida Plant acquisition. We think they are a terrific fit. We closed on Florida City Gas a few weeks ago. I'm happy to report that as it relates to the plants and to Gulf that we received our Hart-Scott-Rodino approval from the federal government, our antitrust approval a few weeks ago.

And just last night, we had two folks who were protesting our acquisition at FERC, both as of last night withdrawn, their protests. So right now it is a uncontested docket now at FERC for approval of Gulf and the Florida Plant.

So looking forward as I said looking forward here in due course to welcome the terrific team at Gulf to the NextEra family. We expect those transactions to be accretive $0.15 in 2020 and $0.20 in 2021 and we are anxious to get going on finalizing the integration.

At Energy Resources, we think it's the best platform in renewables in certainly in the country. Why is that? We have scale. We have a terrific focus on cost. We have great access to capital and creative financing and we have the best development pipeline of anyone in the country. And so, I could sit here for the next hour and talk about our competitive advantages in the wind and the solar and the storage business.

I won't, because I know Steve will want to spend a fair bit of time on that in Q&A, but I will say that not only is it our best origination here ever from a return standpoint. Our returns are as good as they've ever been and we are seeing returns over 20% of levered returns in our wind business, high teens, low 20s returns in our solar business and we continue to -- we continue to see great financial returns in this business and expect to going forward as well.

Terrific backlog, it's been growing exponentially 2.5 times where we were. Right now at the end of the second quarter, we are 2.5 times the size of where we were at the end of 2015 and we'll provide an update on where we are on this in our third quarter call here coming up in a few weeks, but just a real explosion is you can see in our backlog as well.

And one of the reasons why we're so excited about the renewable business is that right now the cost of wind and solar with incentives obviously is below -- the new bill cost with incentives is below the operating cost of existing coal and nuclear plants in the United States.

The exciting thing for us is as we led the charge to phase down the incentives over a period of time in 2015, we were confident in doing that because we knew with the cost curves and the technology improvements that we've been seeing in both wind and solar, that without incentives, new build wind and solar will be a lower cost than the operating cost of coal and nuclear sometime early in the next decade and so that is very disruptive.

I think this industry is not really internalized yet. How disruptive that will be when you see the ability to put to work those kind of widespread renewals particularly combined with storage and when we see four hour storage combined with wind and solar, you are creating a nearly firm product on a new build basis that's cheaper than the operating cost of existing base load generation the country, that's extremely disruptive.

One of the many disruptive things are going on in the industry and you can see below some of the -- this is the EIA forecast I think of where electricity production by fuel types is going to be in 2030. I think it's woefully underestimating how much renewable penetration we're going to see by 2030 and it is because of the continued cost declines and efficiency improvements that we're seeing in wind and solar and battery storage that we think there is going to be just continued terrific growth in the renewable business even post the incentive period post 2023 when the incentives space down.

So just to wrap it up on the NextEra Energy fronts, we feel very good about our financial prospects. As I said, we expect the Gulf and all transactions to be adding $0.15 and $0.20 to 2020 and 2021 respectively. I would be very disappointed if we don't earn at the top end of the range here in 2021 at $9.95. That's obviously the target that I've laid out for the team and we also expect to grow dividends per share at 12% to 14% through at least 2020 off that 2017 base.

So on top of all that, we also continue to maintain $5 billion to $7 billion of excess balance sheet capacity that gives us lots of flexibility to continue to work for terrific investments that we can add value to into our playbook.

So in short, feel very good about the prospects of NextEra and execution is well, going terrific. We feel really good about the balance of this year and feel terrific about our growth prospects.

On to NextEra Energy Partners, NextEra Energy Partners has also had a great first half of this year. We sold our Canadian portfolio for what I thought was a terrific 10-year average of the yield of 6.5%, 6.6%. We just announced an agreement to acquire 1.4 gigawatts of renewable projects from Energy Resources for close to $1.3 billion and is part of that transaction.

We entered into what was a very creative financing structure with convertible equity portfolio financing structure with BlackRock that I think is very accretive to unitholders. Very cheap capital during the period of time before we would expect it to convert and we've also due this period have hedged a $5 billion interest rate hedge to protect us going forward against any interest rate risk associated with future debt issuances to acquire assets.

So it's been a terrific first half. CAFD and EBITDA have also grown well. You know NEP, it is core, is a very simple story. It is a terrific portfolio. Long-term contracted with great counterparties. We have a very strong non-investment grade balance sheet, lots of flexibility. It's a tax advantage structure that's held up to the test of time and it's got terrific opportunities for growth, whether it's buying assets from Energy Resources, organic growth at either repowering some of our wind -- existing wind assets or expanding the Texas pipeline network and also third-party acquisition.

So great growth, great visibility, great portfolio, great financial flexibility and a terrific -- and a terrific structure. So just a minute on the acquisition that we announced a few weeks ago; purchase price of $1.275 billion, $930 million of tax equity financing, $38 million of project yet on top of that. Five-year average annual run rate contribution on the CAFD front.

Essentially it was at about a 10% CAFD yields that NEP was able to purchase those assets. We expect to close sometime here in the fourth quarter and this both replaces the assets sold in the Canadian deal earlier this year and also enables NEP to meet its growth targets for its -- end of year run rate EBITDA and CAFD targets in 2018.

So with that, just to wrap up on NEP, we expect to grow distributions at 12% to 15% through at least 2023. We expect other than modest equity issuances under the ATM that we won't need to sell any common equity until 2020 at the earliest and we think NEP provides just a terrific total return potential for our unitholders and it's a great vehicle and one that I'm very excited about and we're going to continue to grow both the distributions going forward and to be focused on creative financing structures to continue to push forward to find ways to extend that no equity growth runway as well.

So feel very good about NEP and that kind of concludes my remarks that I had prepared for today and I appreciate the time this morning. I think we'll go Q&A now with Steve now. Thank you.

Steve Fleishman

Thanks for letting me eat. So anybody who sat in here for the last the last day and half with me, apologies for trying to eat with that for the last day and half but one of the clear messages is how many different players are focused on renewables whether it's utilities or yield curves or the assets have gone very big, IPPs, whole bunch of different people and so obviously growth is huge, lot of demand for it, but you have to worry about the level of competition and I know you mentioned that your returns have stayed the same.

So it's kind of hard to figure out the equation on how are you able to keep getting a return to want when there is more and more competitors approaching the market. So could you maybe just go through how you’ve been able to achieve that and what do you see happening the next few years and I assume these people are going to stay around.

Jim Robo

Sure. So just a few things on competition, this is a business that was always had been in it which is 17 years or has had plenty of competition. There has been folks who have come in and out of the business over time. There have been -- there has always been small independent developers who honestly are our biggest competitors.

Our biggest competitors are people you all have never heard of and that's always been true. It's always a different group of them. They rotate in and out over time, but why we've been able to keep our returns at what they've been -- we've had a terrific year this year, but by our math, we've had about 20%, 22% share of PPAs that have been signed here to date in the renewable space.

That's good. We have about a 15% share in that business and so I'd like to obviously keep our growth here a little bit and we see everything and so that means that we're going after the things that we think are the best opportunities for us right.

So we start with that. Then when you then take a look at our competitive advantages in this business, I start with the customer. We have terrific relationships with our customer. You can't underestimate how important that is, long-term relationships with our customers.

Our customers also know that if they sign a contract with us, in the renewable space, it's going to get built and that's now always, that's now always historically been the case in renewables. So you start with those kind of -- with those two pieces and you go to the fact that no one has the scale that we do in this business. So what does that mean?

We have the best development pipeline, the best cue positions, the largest pipeline, the most product if you will to be able to offer our customers of any renewable developer in the country, that's usually important.

Another piece of scale is the fact that we build cheaper and we buy better than anyone. So when you have 20% of a market and you are near as your next biggest competitor is a quarter of your size, you have a lot of buying power and so we buy better. We have a long term track record of delivering projects on time and under budget and we build better and so you then take that scale and you roll it into how we operate.

We operate at three or $3 or $4 better including availability and operating cost on the wind side than anyone else in the country and we have the wind business and the solar business frankly has become a bid data business. It's all about -- it's all about -- it's not -- it's less so about operating and how you turn the ranch from a maintenance standpoint than it is understanding the $3 billion data points we get every day from the 12,000 turbines that we have in the literally thousands of inverters that we have in solar.

So we have huge experience curve benefits from our -- that we do real meaningful operating benefits. You then go to the fact that we have a terrific balance sheet, its low cost and we've also been I think a leader in very creative financing to how to finance renewable right and that's created a lot of value for our shareholders and the NEP unitholders over long period of time.

So you put all of those things together, that's impossible for any of our competitors to replicate. They may be able to replicate a piece of one or a piece of another, but that entire set of 8 or 10 items is really impossible for anyone to replicate and that's why we are able to earn the kind of returns that we do and have the kind of success that we've had over a long period of time in our renewable business.

Steve Fleishman

And maybe just in terms of the -- obviously the disruption thesis is a big one and I think there's still a lot of questions, I think people kind of get it now during the period when the tax credits are in place that we're seeing the pricing be so low, but I think it's still nice skepticism from people beyond that.

And so just maybe just a little more color because you're obviously seeing all sides of it being on the conventional side too just how you can be so convicted that the cost will get down to these levels and that storage utilities will actually rely on storage when they think about actually replacing conventional plants?

Jim Robo

So few things on that, post incentive period and let's talk post-2023 right because the sole -- the PTC phase is down at that point and the ITC phases down from 30% to 10% in 2024. So our view is wind is going to be one and half to $0.02 product without incentives in that period and storage is a half a cent to three quarters a cent on top of that.

So you're looking at -- you're looking at two and half cents [ph] for wind and storage in the 2024 period and we have real visibility into that. I mean the equipment vendors have multiyear plans. The equipment vendors understand that the PTCs are phasing down, they understand that and so they're planning for that and we've seen just over the last four years in the wind business, we've seen 9% a year improvements in LCOE and we expect to continue to see that.

On the solar side, we've seen the same kind of 10% to 12% LCOE, but improvements year-on-year and in the solar business, you're to be at two and half cents with a 10% ITC in 2024, maybe even lower than that plus again a half to three quarters of a penny premium for our storage.

So when you look at all of that, that's just massively disruptive for a generation fleet, big pieces of the generation stack are already out of the money. They're out of the money now and they're going to be out of the money in 2024 and they're going to continue to be out of the money.

You're going to see -- you're going to see cost continue to come down and this is not an industry that has done a terrific job on the conventional side of taking cost down.

Steve Fleishman

Okay. And I am just curious, so when you go around talk about this, I don't know if you go beyond and say, hey this is disruptive guys, wake up and what essentially you get from the rest of the sector when you, I am assume there are senior slide, you’ve talked about it last year, all kind of say yes, hey I get it or are they just like you had I just think you are bias, you're big in this business, of course you want that.

Jim Robo

Sure, sure and so I mean I think there are a fair number of folks who think we're talking a book, the reality is this industry has always been slow to react to technology change and to these changes. So if you go back and you look when we started getting very big in the renewable business in 2001 and 2002, there are a lot of folks who said why are you doing this, why are you getting big in this business? It's a niche business. It's going to be a niche business forever.

And we liked it frankly because the returns -- we like the returns right. I thought when we looked at it, we like the returns better than we did combined cycle at a time and so as we have continued to build skill and experience in this business, we have -- we have come to the conclusion that really it is going to be very disruptive going forward.

That the technology, that the storage, the battery storage technology is going to be disruptive. It's going to continue to -- continue to declining cost that you're seeing disruption is driven by the wind and solar cost reductions as well and it's -- there are lot of folks who also have assets that they made big investments in, in the middle part of the last decade or the early part of this decade to put scrubbers on coal plants to you make upgrade investments in nuclear plants.

And so it's hard when you’ve just invested a bunch of money in power plants five years ago to say all of a sudden this turnaround to tell your commission that this is a plant that's not really competitive anymore, that's a hard message and listen I get that too and so we are I think with some of our biggest customers, they get it and they are -- they are managing their regulatory equation and they are managing the transition I think very well.

And so I think it's -- so there's a variety of different, it really is a spectrum Steve of folks who come to that conclusion and it's not just by the way, our customers -- we have a really broad set of customer. Communities I use coops right, munis and coops are some of our best customers and so it isn’t just our view and they all are moving at their own pace.

Steve Fleishman

So maybe switching gears just on the M&A strategy, so you’ve been definitely talking more about that at a high level. So just maybe you could talk about what are the things that at high level that have interest you and what are the things that don't, that you don't want?

Jim Robo

Sure, so I think we've said that our focus is in the Southeast, in the Midwest, that remains I think consistent what we do want is a place where we think we can put our playbook to work. What does that mean? It means that we can drive operational efficiencies to lower bills and improve returns and invest capital to improve customer experience and transition old generation to new generation right.

And so all of those things are big elements of the playbook that we've done at FPL and so any of the things that we're looking at, we're looking at through that lens is there an opportunity to do that. In terms of what we're not super excited about, I think we're very conscious about ability to probably even more so now that I as an aside, when we closed on the SEG transaction, I had the team in the room and I said congratulations, you just completed the first ever regulated acquisition that NextEra Energy has ever actually been able to bring to the finish line.

And so we have a clear focus on the ability to get it approved right and so -- and that means things with bunch of the states or states that might be hard to get approvals in are not high on our list.

Steve Fleishman

Yes, that makes sense. And just with the Gulf deal, that is kind of a rare deal where you actually see utility to sell one of its subsidiaries. Do you think that's a trend that you see continue or is that more one-off?

Jim Robo

So, I think it was also a very rare deal that both the seller and the buyer outperformed the day it was announced right and so it was really a win-win for both Southern and ourselves.

I think there is a lot of, because of tax reform, there is a fair bit more balance sheet distress in the industry than there has been over the last -- there was a period of time over the last several years where because of changes in rating methodology that utilities found themselves with some balance sheet capacity and there was a lot of very leveraged M&A that happened.

Today it's a little bit of the reverse. There are very few people who have balance sheet capacity. We are one of maybe one or two folks in the industry who have dry powder actually to be able to go out and do something and there are several folks that need to improve their balance sheet metrics.

So I think it is -- will it be -- is it a -- will be a trend? I don't know, but there is certainly going to be I think other opportunities for us to do something.

Steve Fleishman

And then maybe just one more and then we'll up to the audience, so you’ve become a pretty large company now $80 billion or so market cap and it's hard, one can argue it's hard for a company that size to keep growing 8% a year for a long period of time.

So just how much is like the law of large numbers starting to pick up with NextEra or do you feel like you -- that's more of a very long dated issue for you?

Jim Robo

So we feel really good about it through 2021 and otherwise we wouldn't have laid out the expectations that we have laid out. John and I -- actually, John Ketchum and I actually have spent some time this week on what we call the longer range forecast, which is a 10-year forecast. And there's not a lot of companies in the space that I think are thinking out over the next 10 years and we are certainly planning on how do you continue to keep that growth going forward?

I'm very confident we are going to be able to keep doing it. I see continued growth in Florida for the remains, a great place to live and it's a move to tourism is going to be -- we are going to have a 120 million visitors this year in Florida, which is up significantly from the prior year.

It's an all-time record. We are seeing good customer growth. We've seen quite good usage growth through the first two quarters this year and so I feel good about growth in Florida. I feel terrific about continued growth on the renewables front and we have a track record of being able to build businesses over time and we start with a little toe in the water and we then -- we built our pipeline business up from nothing to very significant business over the last seven years.

We were not in the solar business 10 years ago speak of the battery storage business can exist three years ago right so I could actually I have I have a slide that I show our board every year and are in our strategy session looks at all of the different businesses we didn't have a competitive transmission business six or seven years ago.

All of the businesses that we've started and grown over the last 10 years and so I'm not going to tell you what they're going to be. We have a few that we are looking at right now, but I feel really good about our continued growth and with the balance sheet flexibility that we have as well, I think I also feel like we are going to be able to continue to do the kinds of things that we did or going to do with Gulf, which is use that balance sheet flexibility to grow accretively and to drive our playbook in other jurisdictions.

Steve Fleishman

Why don't I open to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Jim, my retirement began about the same year that you came into the business. It's been very good for both of us and thank you. The future that you described and you started -- or the part at least when I walked in a few minutes late, getting a ham and bacon sandwich, I've never had before, I understood what that combination was, but it's pretty good.

My wonderment, having been in the business for across the years, is what are these other companies going to do with themselves? What are you recommending? What would you if you'd still in Florida Power & Light? And without the renewables and without what you built and the backlog that you added number one, you have management that's going to take your place because at some point you will stop doing what you do.

And number two, is what do you recommend to the companies that don't have you and what your future is and what you think your future is for Florida Power & Light? What are they supposed to build?

Jim Robo

So, you bring us a great point with talent right. Talent is so important in our business and we don't and I said this to Steve before, we don't spend enough time, I think investors don't spend enough time understanding necessarily the depth of talent in businesses and I am very proud of the talent that we built and the team that we built in NextEra over the last over 20 years.

It is -- everyone has access in a lot of ways to the same technology that we do and the same kind of financing products generically that we do, but what really differentiates ourselves from the rest of the industry and our competitors is first and foremost our talent and the talent of our people and so we spent a lot of time on talent development and people in succession and that's a very important part of what I do right.

It's one of the many jobs I have as CEO is to be Chief Talent Officer and make sure that we have great talent and great succession planning. On my advice for the rest of the industry, I am not sure the rest of the industry wants my advice.

Well, I think it's -- so I have been, so one of the things that has really surprised me about this industry over the last 20 years is how little real focus on cost there is in this industry and how little -- how little -- how much runway you can create by being very focused on cost.

And so I continue to be surprised that more folks don't look at that. And that would be -- we what that side, what we've done to build our renewable business and build businesses is you need to set a talent that is comfortable with commercial -- with commercial risk and building customer base businesses.

That's not necessarily have always been a strength of the utility industry, but there's no reason why the big sloth of utility industry couldn't get more focus on cost and I'd say that I sometimes people get mad at me when I say that. I don't think this is the most cost-efficient industry in the country, let's just put it that way.

We're regulated, and our costs are 50%, 75% below everyone else's right. That's not any I've heard -- I've heard you got a new system that's all combined site. I mean there's been 1,000, I've heard a 1,000 excuses why we are -- 1,000 reasons that have nothing to do with the reality about what we have lower cost of risk in the industry.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Jim when you're looking at that long-term that 10-year outlook, what do you see is the -- what worries you the most about it when you're looking out towards the end of that time horizon?

Jim Robo

So, the first thing and how do you predict what's going to happen in six or eight or 10 years right, and I think one of the big things that are the renewable industries are going to have to be focused on over the next 10 years is the transition away from incentives and towards a business without incentives right.

And so we're spending a lot of time now getting ready for that -- getting ready for that transition and so that's one that we're spending a lot of time thinking about making sure, we're ready for and we're spending time with suppliers and our vendor partners. We are spending time customers talking about the future and so we feel really good about it, but that's obviously going to be a transition and it's going to be something you are going to have to manage records with.

So that and then I think the other -- the other is -- the other I always -- the other thing you can't control is political risk right and that's something that is outside of our control by and large and is something that again that we got to manage and I'm very proud of the company that we built. It's very resilient and that's one of the ways that you guard against political risk is make sure you have very resilient company regardless of outcomes and pass.

So we do a lot of scenario planning if you will around various scenarios and that's something else that I think and I feel really good about that. I feel when we look at the various scenarios, we built a very resilient company that we'll be able to continue to grow and almost all the scenarios that we've been able to costs as we think about.

We are right in the middle of our strategy planning session or we have our October Board Meeting coming up and that's our annual strategy day and as part of that, we do a bunch of scenario planning and that theme of resiliency and making sure that the company can continue to thrive regardless of the conditions or something I think that's very important.

So not necessarily to worry, but something we're spending a lot of time thinking about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Just mentioning political risk that is also I guess can go both ways. So one of the things that I guess could happen in 2020 is we do get the continuation of the blue wave. So PTC is expiring, but then let's say we have Democrats leading everything again.

Just curious kind of what you -- what might happen in a scenario that we're back dealing with Democrat, president and Congress, and just -- and do these type of credits really roll off?

Jim Robo

When we did the work we did in 2015, my commitment to the folks at the time was that we weren’t going to be looking for an extension of more tax credits, right? So that said, if you have giant little wave in 2020 who knows what will happen post then in terms of incentives. You might get a carbon price that's not an incentive right, that's not a tax incentive. You might get a carbon price.

There's starting to be bipartisan discussion around carbon pricing. I think obviously nothing on that front would happen before 2020, but post-2020, there's a lot of public voices who think a carbon price makes sense and certainly a lot of Democrats who think carbon pricing makes sense.

So that -- and we would be very -- we would be very supportive of that, that I think would be pricing in one of the externalities that I think these get priced in, in the marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

How about tax credits for storage? I guess you kind of have…

Jim Robo

Yes, if there connected with solar, you do. And so it hasn't really been a impediment. We have so many wind and solar sites around the country. You can put solar in existing wind site and pair it with storage and all of a sudden you get a triple play or you have an existing solar site, you can put storage there and all of a sudden, you have, you have very efficient store.

So that -- it has turned out that you have -- the lack of a standalone battery storage tax credit hasn't really been in for us.

Unidentified Analyst

So I have to ask, I know you're very opinionated views on this just on wind? Because it does seem like it's going to get a lot popular.

Jim Robo

So obviously there's a lot of -- there have been a lot of announcements, there has been a lot of capital deployed, but there have been -- there has been a lot of announcements. I start with the fact that at least for us, I think it's not good risk adjusted capital allocation.

One of the other many jobs that I have as CEO is one of the most important ones I have is capital allocation right. I think all of you would agree that one of the most important roles of the CEO is to make sure that the capital that we steward for our investors is allocated in the right spots.

And when I look at the risk-adjusted returns and offshore win compared to all other opportunities to invest, it doesn't even come into the top 20 things that I would look at to continue to grow this company.

So I start by that. I think permitting is going to surprise people. It's tough. Permitting is tough, permitting big projects is very tough. You would only have to go and look past the -- look at some of the struggles we've had with pipeline permitting recently to know that there are opponents everywhere.

And there will be opponents to offshore wins, they have been very consistent opponents to offshore wind from a permitting standpoint for the last 20 years. You look at someone like Jim Gordon, who I think is one of the best developers in U.S. with U.S. with what kind of competition do I worry about.

Typically I don't worry about public company competition. I worry about the best developers in this country are not public companies. They are folks like Paul Segal, Michael Polsky and Jim Gordon and folks who actually have developed projects over long period of time.

Jim Gordon developed Cape Wind for 15 years and couldn't get across the finish line. He is one of the best helpers in the country. So from a permitting standpoint, I think there is going to be some real challenges there and then you get the operations and the fact that it's construction is a bit of -- a bit of a moon shot.

I just don't like any part of it. I also don't like from an energy policy standpoint, onshore solar is half the price of offshore wind in Massachusetts. I just think it's terrible energy policy really do and I've been pretty vocal about that.

When you can get solar for $0.05, why would you want offshore wind for $0.10. It's just driving bills up. It's bad for business, it's bad for customers, it's bad for poor, low-income people. It makes no sense to me. So the whole thing makes no sense to me and it's not something that we're going to be focused on.

Steve Fleishman

Let me just ask there is a question over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Just kind of on the industry as a whole and you showed that chart where wind and solar was going to be at parity or cheaper like natural gas, coal and nuclear. So on the renewables they are really going to take share from coal and nuclear.

What's preventing renewables on taking the share of natural gas as well over the next 10, 15 years?

Jim Robo

So that's a great question. So if you were to ask me two years ago, what was going to happen to the energy mix in 2030? I would have said, renewables are going to be higher gas, it's going to be higher in coal and nuclear is going to be lower.

Today I think there is no question that coal and nuclear is going to be lower. There is no question that renewables are going to be higher. I think there is some question about whether gas is going to stay flat or grow as a percent of -- as a percent of both.

I think you're going to -- we have so much gas in this country. There is going to be a ton that's exported. The whole export piece, you're going to need gas infrastructure to export that. So this is not -- this is not the deathknell of pipelines and gas infrastructure.

But in the power sector, I think you are going to see a lot of wind and solar competition on gas and that you are going to need -- you are going to sure need gas and gas is going to be very important component of generation going forward, but I am less certain than I was and we're actually doing some work that I haven't seen yet.

The team hasn't shown it to me yet. I've asked for coming out of our -- is part of the strategy planning session we've been doing over the last few weeks for what is our forecast? EIA has a forecast of the 2030 penetration, but what's our forecast? What do we think is going to happen, mark-to-market penetration of gas and gas, nuclear and coal and renewables by 2030.

So we're going to have a view. We'll have a view, we may -- we're going to have an Analyst Meeting next year. We may unveiled that view next year and give you a forecast based on our own analysis as opposed to some third party forecast.

I know we just published our power supply piece and there's a huge increase in gas this year, but that is not really -- it still grows a little bit, but it really slows down. So it's starting to happen to some degree, but it's still growing a little bit.

Steve Fleishman

Just on gas and you mentioned your permitting issues, can you just maybe give perspective? Are the issues at MVP just a matter of time to work out or is there any risk that either that or ACP just don't get done?

Jim Robo

No, there's no risk that they don't get done. They're going to get done, it's an issue of time and all the folks that we've been working with from the agency standpoint, have been very supportive of working through the issues and it's unfortunate on not happy that we've been -- we've had 25 or 30 challenges.

As I said, the opposition -- there is opposition infrastructure everywhere. Doesn't matter what kind of infrastructure it is and we are going to work through it. They are -- the issues are flexible and in terms of returns, at least for us, when you go back and you look when we greenlighted this project -- this was pretax reform and also when we thought tax reform, we didn’t even think tax reform was going to happen when we greenlighted this project.

Even with the cost increases, this project has returns that look very similar to what we did, the returns we expected when we greenlighted. So it's going to have strong returns for us and the expansion economics of MVP are terrific and we're working on those things as well and I feel really good about the project in the long-term.

Do I wish the permitting challenges were less than they are, yes, but we are going to work through them and I think us along with our partners at QM are, I think doing a good job of managing through what has been a difficult period of legal uncertainty.

Steve Fleishman

I guess just thinking about this longer term, if you hadn’t started MVP today all, would you ever try and start that again given the environment?

Jim Robo

So I think that is actually a statement about how valuable the assets are going to be in the long term because I think -- I think it's going to be very hard to build another pipeline coming out of Marcellus and the Utica and I just think it's going to be tough and you’ve seen pipeline, you’ve seen unfortunately pipeline issues at FERC become politicized a bit and you have a 2-2 FERC right now and who knows what happens post-2020.

If the blue wave continues, it might be very hard ever to get a new pipe permitted in the U.S. You might get expansion permitted, but it may be very hard to get new Greenfield pipes through controversial areas done.

Steve Fleishman

Great. I think we're pretty much at the end of our time. So Jim thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Jim Robo

No thanks Steve. Always a pleasure to be, thank you.