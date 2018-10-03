AMD: Why The Share Price Increased 200% This Year

My research breaks down AMD's price run by analysing the company fundamentals and events which caused this large price increase.

This price increase has taken the market by surprise even for a company in the high-growth semiconductor industry.

AMD has had an amazing price run of almost 200% this year, becoming the top performing share in the S&P 500 index for 2018.

The Price Run

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) operates in the semiconductor industry producing chipsets, microprocessors, and graphic processing units. AMD has managed to capitalise on the surge in demand within the industry by producing more innovative and efficient chips.

As a result, their share price has had an amazingly bullish run increasing 194% in 2018 YTD, with 104% of that increase in the past 3 months alone. They are currently the top performing stock in the S&P 500 index for 2018.

Source: Interactive Brokers

A summary of events which catapulted the share price upwards are as follows:

Jan: AMD wins CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award for their Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 1950X processor.

Apr: AMD beat earnings expectations for Q1.

June: At Computex tradeshow, AMD announces key partnerships with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Cisco (CSCO).

July: AMD beat earnings expectations for Q2.

July: Intel (INTC) announces inability to meet demand, raising expectations that AMD capture that demand.

Aug: AMD announces new high-performance graphics card for data centers.

Sep: Wall Street raise price targets for AMD.

Most of the events occurred after June, which explains why the bulk of the share price gains (104%) occurred during that time.

Although favourable news on the company built momentum for the price increase, the price run was built on the backbone of AMD's strong fundamentals and high expectations of the company's market share increasing.

Fundamentals

Management

The company has undergone continuous development which has set the them up in a position to compete in the industry. Following the divestiture of AMD's manufacturing into GlobalFoundries, AMD has their own pure-play semiconductor manufacturing arm. After a period of changing company direction - 4 Chief Executive Officers in 5 years (2009-2014), AMD achieved stability in leadership with their newest CEO, Lisa Su. Heavy restructuring of the company's business units followed, which streamlined operations and profitability. This allowed AMD to focus on increasing their profitability and innovation of products.

Since taking up the helm of CEO in June 2014, Lisa Su has achieved much with the company. She prioritised innovation of products which enabled AMD to be recognised as a leading player in the industry despite their relatively small market share. She has been recognised for her leadership through many accolades including "The World's 50 Greatest Leaders" by Fortune in 2017. Her leadership and wealth of experience at large technology firms (Texas Instruments (TXN), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Freescale Semiconductor (FSL) ) is expected to guide the company though their battle for market share.

Product Innovation

AMD's products are some of the most high-performing in the industry. They have won many awards including the coveted CES 2018 Best of Innovation Award. Their graphics and processors including Ryzen, Radeon, EPYC have all been echoed as the fastest and most-high performing in the industry.

By focusing on innovation, they have the leg-up in speed of product development, with the newest generations of their products (32-core second-gen Ryzen) set to hit markets in Q3. Their product superiority has led to numerous partnerships with large customers this year (Tencent, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Cisco). In addition, they have collaborated with Qualcomm (QCOM) to develop the fastest processor for notebooks, cementing their position as an innovation leader.

By focusing on their select markets, AMD has managed to increase their market share in the graphics processing units (GPU) and microprocessor markets and in which they are the only significant rival to those respective market leaders (Intel and Nvidia (NVDA) ).

Revenue

Source: Company Filings

AMD's revenue has been increasing significantly with the latest $1,756 billion in revenue for Q2FY18 increasing by 53% Y/Y, and 7% Q/Q. With the onset of the fourth wave of technology (autonomous vehicles, smart devices, super computers, data providers), AMD is aiming to capture new pools of demand with their range of products (Ryzen, Radeon, EPYC) which are some of the most efficient and fastest products in the industry. I expect their new customers (Tencent, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Cisco) to greatly contribute to their revenue share in 2019.

AMD vs Nvdia

AMD has the second largest market share ($4 billion expected in 2018) for graphics processing units (GPU) with around 31% behind only Nvidia (NVDA) with around 69% of the market. Although AMD has managed to greatly increase their market share over the past two years, their market share dropped in the last quarter against Nvidia.

GPU Market Share (%) 16Q4 17Q1 17Q2 17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 AMD 26 27 29 28 34 35 31 Nvidia 74 73 71 72 66 65 69

This was mainly due to Nvidia's GeForce 10 series being more moderately priced than AMD's Radeon RX 500 series, RX Vega 64 and 56 graphic cards.

With Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX series launching this quarter, I expect it to be tough for AMD to chip away at Nvidia's market share.

However, with the GPU market expected to increase to reach $157.1 billion globally by 2022, and with only AMD and Nvidia currently dominating the market, I expect a large portion of the future market growth to be captured by AMD in revenue.

AMD vs Intel

AMD's rivalry with Intel has spanned for decades. As AMD is the only significant rival to Intel in the microprocessor market, Intel has been involved in patent infringements and anti-competitive behaviour against them. The rivalry intensified after a court order for Intel to pay AMD $1.25 billion to settle a 32-year ongoing litigation.

Because of this rivalry, AMD's share price moves up on downbeat news regarding Intel and vice versa. This is the reason AMD's success in developing the fastest microprocessor chip through their Ryzen series and Intel's supply shortage caused such large price increases for AMD. Both these companies' share prices moved inversely to each other this year.

CPU Market Share (%) 16Q4 17Q1 17Q2 17Q3 17Q4 18Q1 18Q2 AMD 9.9 11.4 11.1 10.9 12.0 13.2 14.0 Intel 90.1 88.6 88.9 89.1 88.0 86.8 86.0



On this battlefront, I see en easier battle for AMD even though Intel dominates this market. Intel's supply issues presents AMD the opportunity to rapidly capture market share from them. This potential opportunity is in line with expectations by analysts at Jefferies (JEF) who weighed in regarding the issue:

we think a market share of 70/30 is not out of the question."

Although I do not think AMD will reach that percentage of market share soon, it does present legroom for AMD's second-generation Ryzen Threadripper set to hit markets this quarter.

Intel's supply issues will also not last long as the company just announced informal discussions with several suppliers about the possibility of increasing production by April 2019, which is 4-6 weeks earlier than expected. (After the announcement, Intel's share price rose 5.2% and AMD's share price fell 8.6%)

Earnings

Source: Company Filings

AMD's earnings have been positive for the last 4 quarters. The EPS in the most recent Q2 of $0.11 represents a 83% Y/Y growth. This increasing earnings trend has been achieved by the improving margins of the company (operating expenses as % revenue for 2018 is 27% down from 2017 amount of 30.5%). Their current profit margin is only at 5% and I expect this to further increase rapidly going forward (reaching close to the semiconductor average of 17.56%).

Although cash flow has just turned positive for AMD this year, their significant increase in profit margins will translate into lasting positive future cash flows based on projections. This is also in line with company's guidance of positive cash flows moving forward.

Price Target

Strong fundamentals and market share growth has spurred AMD's share price upward. AMD's TTM P/E has reached 61.62x, well above the industry average of 20.29x and their TTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 44.2x is also too high to justify entering at their current price.

However, given their improving margins, increasing market share and leading products, there is no denying they have become a competitive force in the industry. What will matter most is their ability to capitalise on Intel's supply woes as well as maintaining their positive cash flows moving forward. Their Q3 earnings announcement at the end of the month will be monitored closely.

At the moment, my price target is in line with the consensus average price target.

Current Price $29.02 Price Target $30.86 Rating Hold

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, as an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.