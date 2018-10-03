Clovis Oncology: Some Positives Emerge

We revisit the investment case for this beaten down oncology concern in the paragraphs below.

However, the shares have moved up this week on a positive development milestone and increasingly positive analyst support.

Today, we revisit Clovis Oncology whose stock has been cut in half so far here in 2018.

He's an honest politician - he stays bought." - Robert A. Heinlein, Stranger in a Strange Land

It has been a long year for shareholders of Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Like fellow PARP inhibitor concern Tesaro (TSRO), the shares have been hammered in 2018 as the rollout of its recently approved entry in this space 'Rubraca' has been slower than the market would have liked.

However, the stock has turned in a positive performance in what has been a dismal environment for small biotech stocks here so far in October. Clovis has been helped by a positive announcement on the development front as well as more bullish analyst commentary this week. We will look at both developments in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Clovis Oncology is a 'Tier 3' biotech concern based just outside Denver focusing on developing compounds to treat various forms of cancer. The stock came public in late 2011 and currently trades in the low $30s. The shares have an approximate $1.7 billion market capitalization.

Recent Events:

Yesterday, it was announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Rubraca as a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with BRCA1/2-mutated mCRPC (a form of advanced prostate cancer) who have received at least one prior androgen receptor-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy. This much-sought designation was granted based on encouraging Phase II data from an ongoing Phase II trial. Addition data from this TRITON2 study will be presented at this year's European Society for Medical Oncology conference in Germany that runs from October 19th through 23rd.

This FDA action caused JPMorgan to reissue their Overweight rating on the stock yesterday. Morgan's analyst states

'the news further increases his confidence in the potential for Rubraca to produce response rates that are meaningfully better than currently available options. and is modeling $9 per share for prostate, assuming a 55% probability of success and $450M in peak unadjusted sales.'

Oppenheimer also reiterated its Hold rating on Clovis Wednesday, but its analyst did mention the FDA action was a positive.

We have not included any sales or earnings in our outlook from Rubraca in the prostate setting by 2022 due to its stage of development. However, we are encouraged by its receiving Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Our analysis shows that this designation can reduce FDA-approval time by 40%, and only 20% of sponsors receive the designation".

Second Quarter Results:

Sales of Rubraca grew more than 60% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter, delivering $23.76 million in revenues, about $1.3 million over the consensus. Helping drive sales was that the FDA approved Rubraca for an expanded ovarian cancer maintenance treatment indication in April, and Rubraca was granted marketing authorization by the European Commission in late May for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer. Rubraca should be approved the same expanded ovarian cancer maintenance treatment indication in the first half of 2019.

Verdict:

Rubraca sales are ramping as the compound gains wider acceptance and is approved for new indications. In addition, the compound is in trial development for numerous other cancer types, including a Phase 3 TRITON study that is currently enrolling subjects.

Clovis ended the first half of 2018 with just over $650 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, which is an approximate third of its market value at current trading levels.

I think Clovis shares have likely hit a bottom, given the size of their decline as well as recent positive developments. Rubraca sales continue to increase at a nice clip which should continue as the compound is approved for new indications. I have added to my core holdings recently using buy-write options strategies. Option premiums are significant in this name, and I find this is a good risk mitigation in this high beta part of the market. Slow accumulation of straight equity at current trading levels also makes sense for investors not comfortable for basic option strategies.

Conservative, n: A statesman who is enamored of existing evils, as distinguished from the Liberal who wishes to replace them with others." - Ambrose Bierce

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.