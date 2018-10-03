DAVIDs TEA: Latest Victim Of The Current Cannabis Frenzy

DAVIDs TEA (DTEA) just became the latest stock to be affected by the pot mania that started in late August when Constellation (STZ) announced its $4 billion investment into Canopy (CGC). The company has been struggling for years now as a tea retailer and all of a sudden its share price jumped 63% on Tuesday after the CEO was quoted last week in saying that its firm has been approached by a few cannabis producers, including some fairly well-known names in the industry. We think the jump in DAVIDs TEA's share price on Tuesday is not sustainable, purely speculative, and investors should not be tempted to get involved (existing investors should have sold!).

Situation Overview

DAVIDs TEA went public on the Nasdaq in June 2015 at $19 per share and share price jumped 43% on the debut. The stock has since struggled as sales slowed and the company struggled to rein in costs. Profits continued to decline in the last three years as the company grapples with declining same-store sales and waning consumer traffic. The stock had gone through several events, including the resignation of its CEO after the Board lost its proxy fight against company founder, Herschel Segal. In March this year, Herschel resigned from the Board, citing plans to take the company private but nothing has materialized since. It is likely that the founder struggled to find financial backing for his take-private attempt as the operational disaster at DAVIDs TEA only got worse as each day went by. From closing over $27 on the first day of trading to below $2.55 before Tuesday, DAVIDs TEA has proven to be a total disappointment for shareholders and investors.

However, things took a turn on Tuesday when the shares of the beleaguered retailer jumped a whopping 63% on a volume of 32 million shares. The company has 26 million shares outstanding which mean that its entire shareholder base was turned 1.2x on Tuesday. What's more striking is that Herschel Segal still held a 46% percent interest in the retailer, reducing the stock's float to just 14 million shares. Speculators rushed into this name and turned the entire float 2.2x in a matter of 24 hours. The crazy run in the share price must have drawn interests from speculators and day traders as people hunt for their short-term money-making ideas.

We are concerned that investors who bought into the frenzy on Tuesday could wake up and find themselves deeply in the red. Because this was not the first time the stock has been controlled by day traders and speculators. On September 21, 2018, the stock shot up from $3.35 to an intra-day high of $5.35 before closing at $2.59. This type of volatility is uncommon, unhealthy, and a reason why normal investors should not touch this stock unless you are a day trader and want to roll the dice on this one.

Why It Won't Work?

We would not be saying what we are saying now if there is merit to the speculated partnership with cannabis firms. In the case of DAVIDs TEA, we think there are two main reasons why investors should not get overly excited over something that the CEO described as "timing wasn't right".

First of all, we think it is unlikely for cannabis companies to acquire or make an investment in DAVIDs TEA. The reason is that DAVIDs TEA operates 200 stores in Canada and another 50 or so stores in the U.S., and Canadian cannabis firms have been instructed by the TSX to divest their U.S. assets. Any investment in DAVIDs TEA would have to be strictly with its Canadian assets, otherwise, it would fall into the same type of restrictions imposed by the TSX. Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) had to divest its stake in Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) had to set up Australis Capital for its U.S. deals. Some investors might point to Aurora's 25% investment into Canadian liquor retailer, Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF), at a premium over the latter's trading price. We have covered the transaction in details in "Why Aurora Cannabis Invested Into Liquor Stores", but it is important to recognize the differences between Alcanna and DAVIDs TEA. Besides the fact that Alcanna is focused on Western Canadian provinces (it divested its U.S. operation), the liquor retailer also has experience handling liquor, another controlled substance, which will be handy when it comes to selling cannabis. Their stores are located in areas that have no zoning issues, whereas DAVIDs TEA stores are mostly located in malls and high-traffic areas, which might not be allowed under city zoning laws. Alcanna's staff and operating systems are also trained and wired to handle liquor compliance issues such as minimum age and centralized procurement.

Secondly, any form of participation between DAVIDs TEA and cannabis firms would be subject to the rules and regulations regarding the sale and distribution of cannabis. Shoppers Drug Mart (OTCPK:LBLCF) was awarded its license and it plans to start selling cannabis through its pharmacies once legalization begins on October 17th. However, DAVIDs TEA has not applied for any cannabis license as far as we know and its business plan does not involve cannabis retailing at this point, which means that potential partners would not be able to sell cannabis through DAVIDs TEA because the latter does not have a license. Getting a license could take months to a year and there is no guarantee that DAVIDs TEA would be successful in obtaining one. Thus, we think the path to a partnership is still nothing but uncertain.

Final Words

DAVIDs TEA has a core business in selling tea that has been struggling for years. When you add cannabis into the mix, investors start to fancy all sorts of possibilities and before you know share price is up 63% in one day. However, this is a company that has failed to turn around its core operations since its IPO and its same-store traffic continues to decline at an alarming rate. If you are investing in DAVIDs TEA with the hope that its fate could be transformed by the cannabis sector, you need to recognize that the underlying stock is not worth nearly where it closed on Tuesday. The stock has been a disappointment after losing 87% of its value since IPO just three years ago. Will cannabis save DAVIDs TEA? We don't think so, and certainly, you should not bet your hard-earned money on this stock.

