ADT IPO Can Recover With Amazon Partnership And New Growth Opportunities

ADT is targeting a commercial market that is worth $15 billion to $20 billion in a new growth opportunity. The spun off old commercial ADT business is the market leader.

ADT has partnered with Amazon in a strong move to capture new customers and retain those potential looking at new options.

Shares of ADT Corporation (ADT) were up last week on the heels of more integration with Amazon (AMZN) devices. ADT stock has since fallen and now sits well below its $13 IPO price and its $17 to $19 expected pricing range. While some are counting Amazon and others as main competitors, ADT has been smart to partner with these potential competitors. The company's decision to expand into commercial security and cybersecurity also provide a sense of long-term growth for investors.

At a September presentation, ADT announced the following as their paths for revenue growth:

A: Core Growth

B: Commercial Expansion

C: New Revenue Opportunities (Cybersecurity, ADT Go, Do-it-Yourself)

The company is forecasting its growth model based on A+B. The company sees 4% to 5% annual growth from A and B. The C bullet point is considered additional upside potential. In this article, we will dig into all three areas. A slide from the September presentation highlighting recent acquisitions also applies to all three areas:

Protec - expands commercial security in Northwest

ASG - key Fortune 100 client, west coast, technology

MSE - accelerates national platform

Goston - strong relationship with regional banks

ACME - extends presence into energy market, west coast

Access - new vertical (pharmaceutical), national accounts sales force

Core Growth

Amazon and ADT announced they have teamed up to provide customers new home security features. Customers can use their Amazon Echo device and link their ADT account. This allows customers the ability to use numerous voice commands to help secure their home, change climate settings, or take video from home cameras. ADT worked with Amazon to integrate Alexa Guard with ADT's Pulse security system and professional monitoring.

Along with the voice commands ADT Pulse customers can use, the device will also notify customers if it detects the sound of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide, or breaking glass. An audio clip will also be delivered to the customer's home. ADT Pulse customers can then choose to forward the Smart Alerts directly to ADT.

The integration of Amazon's Alexa Guard with ADT's Pulse security system and professional installation and security monitoring services is an exciting next step on our innovation roadmap and our successful collaboration with Amazon."

Earlier this year, ADT launched several TV spots that showed how customers could use voice activation with Alexa to remotely unlock a door for a friend or set their home to vacation mode thanks to voice commands.

I found it surprising that Roth recently reiterated a buy rating on Alarm.com (ALRM). The big reason cited was the new Alexa Guard, partnered with ADT Plus as the service provider. This should bring awareness to ADT Plus and indirectly benefits Alarm, given their five-year exclusive signed deal with ADT. Alarm is trading towards the high end of their 52-week high. ADT is trading towards a bottom, below its IPO price and seems like a bigger winner here from the Amazon deal.

ADT Pulse continues to be a big winner for the company. The penetration of Pulse continues to rise for the company, as more customers like the ease of controlling settings from any device. Check out the penetration rates (rate of new sales):

2017 - Q1: 61%, Q2: 64%, Q3: 66%, Q4: 66%

2018 - Q1: 71%, Q2: 73%

According to a presentation from ADT, there are 119 million single-family homes in the United States. Only 20% of these homes are professionally monitored. There are also 2.3 million home automation customers. A survey says 32% of U.S. broadband homes have at least one connected device. Around 50% of those surveyed intend to purchase a home device in the next year.

ADT rolled out its ADT Go earlier this year to help provide protection beyond the home. There have been over 150,000 downloads of the free app. The app is free to all users, but ADT will make certain services on the app available on a pay for basis beginning in late 2018. Currently, ADT Go can provide family location sharing, emergency SOS alerts, roadside assistance, and automatic crash detection.

Commercial Expansion

Through several earnings reports, acquisitions, and a September presentation, ADT has made its intentions in the commercial security market clear. ADT would like to capture a piece of the highly fragmented commercial market worth between $15 billion and $20 billion. An important piece to keep in mind is ADT was once the leader here when it was a piece of Tyco, which is now owned by Johnson Controls (JCI). The commercial business was retained by Tyco during a spin-off of ADT in 2012. This re-branded former ADT business is the current market leader in commercial security. There is definitely some history here and name recognition when it comes to commercial security and ADT.

Back in June, ADT announced one of its bigger commercial wins. The small niche retailer Tuesday Morning selected ADT to help secure its more than 750 locations. While this isn't a huge deal, it does show some trust in ADT and represents how smaller brands can take advantage of ADT's offerings. When paired with cybersecurity, ADT Commercial is looking like it could gradually become a big player in the fragmented market.

New Revenue Opportunities

One of the reasons some have been so bearish on ADT is the competition coming in the do-it-yourself security market. As mentioned in the first area, ADT has aligned itself with Amazon and others who are encroaching on its territory of residential security. ADT believes that it is two different customer bases being targeted here, one wants the big security package and monitoring, and one wants a cheap do-it-yourself plan.

Earlier this year, ADT showed it had partnered with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) at the Consumers Electronic Show. The two companies will bring together a do-it-yourself approach to consumers to appeal to a new demographic that ADT hasn't previously reached. The partnership with Samsung also places ADT in Best Buy stores across the country allowing it to reach customers on a more direct scale. ADT products are also available in Lowe's and Home Depot stores.

ADT entering the do-it-yourself market is incredibly smart. Remember that ADT makes the majority of its money on monthly recurring revenue and not installation. The company could price low do-it-yourself options that cost less upfront and then capture monthly recurring revenue.

Cybersecurity is a growing market and ADT has set its sight on smaller sized businesses. Consider that ADT has made several acquisitions in the cybersecurity area after only launching this division in late 2017. ADT can easily combo commercial security and cybersecurity offerings to appeal to smaller sized businesses and take on national leaders in both areas.

One of the biggest acquisitions was acquiring Secure Designs. ADT gained a company that has been working with micro, small, and mid-sized businesses. Secure Designs will now use the ADT Cybersecurity name and continue to help protect networks for these businesses. Secure Design's owner Larry Cecchini has become the Vice President/General Manager of ADT Cybersecurity Small Business.

Financials

(September Investor Presentation)

In August, ADT reported its second quarter earnings. Total revenue came in at $1.13 billion, an increase of 6%. The company's net loss improved by 28%. Adjusted net income improved by 205%. ADT updated its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $4.50 billion to $4.55 billion. This is a slight upgrade from prior guidance of $4.45 billion to $4.50 billion.

In the last fiscal year, ADT reported revenue of $4.32 billion, an increase of 4% from the prior year. The company went public in January and secured $1.47 billion in proceeds. The company has worked on paying off debt since that time as it continues to put a high emphasis on cash flow.

ADT shares trade at $8.72 at the time of writing, which is towards the low end of their 52-week (since January IPO) range of $6.93 to $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.5 billion. ADT was bought by Apollo Global Management in 2016 for $7 billion.

Conclusion

(September Presentation)

At its September presentation, ADT listed the following as reasons to invest in their company:

Center of the security and connected smart home ecosystem - 5x the size of next residential player, unparalleled market leader with strong brand recognition

Highly attractive, growing and recession resistant industry - typical 3- to 5-year contracts, 90% of revenue is recurring monthly payments

Significant operational improvement with further upside - 200 basis point improvement in customer retention since 2015

Strong cash flow with meaningful future growth - prioritizing cash flow over top-line growth, goal to improve cash flow by 2x to 3x in next few years

Leading management with substantial opportunity ahead - opportunity to expand into commercial market

You won't have to go far to find articles talking about the competition ADT faces. Scroll down on Seeking Alpha and you will find the bear cases for how competition is taking over ADT's market lead. However, I truly believe that the competition is going after new customers more than it is taking ADT's existing customers.

ADT counts 7.2 million customers in the residential and commercial markets. In the residential market, ADT has a sizable lead. To continue its dominance, ADT is taking steps at gaining new customers in a shift to a do-it-yourself mentality. ADT is also going after the commercial market that its namesake once dominated. Add in several other growth areas and you have a company that should see its share price lifted after several positive earnings reports.

I believe ADT is undervalued below $10 based on the strong partnerships with potential competitors, which should wipe away some of the bearish concerns. ADT counts Amazon, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Samsung all as partners in some capacity. Look for this beaten down IPO to regain some of its fall and head back to double digits and approach $12 within a year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.