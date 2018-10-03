Anaplan: IPO Valuation Update

The company's initial pricing range is $13-$15 per share. By selling 15.5 million shares in the IPO, Anaplan is sizing its IPO at a midpoint of $214 million.

Anaplan has updated its IPO filing with its initial pricing range proposal, as well as the number of shares it's offering in the IPO.

One of the most exciting upcoming tech IPOs of the fall, Anaplan (PLAN), is inching closer to its IPO. This week, the company released its latest IPO filing documents that outline preliminary parameters for the IPO, indicating its initial pass at valuation and the number of shares it's selling in the offering.

Like many SaaS IPOs that preceded it, Anaplan's initial pricing range of $13-$15 seems like a lowball range. Ordinary investors shouldn't expect to be able to purchase Anaplan for anywhere near that price (though institutional investors will manage to get closer). This year, technology IPOs have preferred to start pricing off low to spark interest in the deal, only to raise the pricing range and price above it later on. Upwork (UPWK) just did this, raising its pricing range twice; as did SurveyMonkey (SVMK) when it went public several weeks back.

I noted in my prior article that Anaplan is compelling for a variety of reasons. The first and most obvious is that it has a very beneficial comp in Adaptive Insights, which Workday (WDAY) scooped up for $1.55 billion on the heels of its IPO. The Workday takeout has demonstrated that the business planning software space is a battleground arena for big SaaS, and even in the absence of a willing buyer for Anaplan, Workday, by paying 11x forward revenues for Adaptive Insights, has demonstrated that companies in the space should trade at rich valuations.

The company itself also has a solid financial profile: it's running at a ~40% growth rate despite reaching a ~$250 million annual run rate; and it has great scalability and fantastic unit economics. Though Anaplan is currently unprofitable, its customers are highly sticky and become much more profitable in future years, as less sales costs are needed to retain their revenues. One chart in Anaplan's IPO documents illustrates this nicely:

Figure 1. Anaplan customer cohort profitability Source: Anaplan S-1A filing

As Anaplan's customer cohorts continue to mature, so do their contribution margins. This is a solid ARR business that can begin to show its profit chops as it scales further.

In my view, Anaplan is a perfect model of the type of SaaS company that investors prize, and are willing to pay high prices for. Expect a strong IPO for Anaplan, and keep a close eye on the deal and be prepared to buy if its share price remains reasonable.

Valuation update

Anaplan's latest S-1A filing gives us a couple new pieces of information on the upcoming IPO:

Initial pricing range of $13-$15 per share

15.5 million shares sold in the IPO, indicating an IPO size of $201-$233 million

In addition to the IPO, Anaplan is executing a concurrent private placement with investment fund Premji Invest for $20 million worth of shares, at whatever the IPO price is

Post-IPO, there will be 121,895,648 shares outstanding. Anaplan has a single-class stock structure, unlike many recent tech IPOs

Figure 2. Anaplan offering details Source: Anaplan S-1A filing

From this, we can take an initial stab at Anaplan's valuation. At the midpoint of $14 per share, Anaplan will carry a market cap of $1.71 billion.

After the execution of its IPO/private placement and paying the associated investment banking and legal fees, Anaplan expects to raise $217.0 million in net proceeds. This will put the cash balance on its pro forma balance sheet at $304.0 million, as shown below:

Figure 3. Anaplan pro forma balance sheet Source: Anaplan S-1A filing

This gives the company an initial enterprise value of $1.41 billion. Here's a look at how that stacks up against Anaplan's financials:

Figure 4. Anaplan financials Source: Anaplan S-1A filing

Revenues in the first half of 2018 grew 41% y/y to $109.4 million, an impressive growth rate for a company that has reached a sizable run rate of ~$250 million. Note that many of the companies at this scale are growing much slower - for example, Avalara (AVLR), the tax software company that also went public this year, grew tt just 25% y/y in its most recent quarter.

Let's assume that Anaplan encounters some deceleration and only manages a 30% y/y growth rate over the next twelve months (a fairly conservative assumption, to give us a reasonable degree of safety). Applying this growth rate on Anaplan's trailing twelve-month revenues of $199.9 million, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue estimate of $259.9 million.

This puts Anaplan's initial valuation at merely 5.42x EV/FTM revenues.

There are many comps, both public and private, that show that Anaplan's valuation is extremely low. As previously mentioned, Workday bought an extremely close competitor for 11x forward revenues, at twice the valuation Anaplan is currently planning for. I've previously noted that, while investors shouldn't bank on a buyout scenario to justify their investment, it wouldn't be surprising if a larger SaaS player scooped up Anaplan. Salesforce (CRM), in particular, is an interesting candidate as it's already an investor in Anaplan's Series F round. To date, Salesforce has primarily focused on customer-facing functions like sales and marketing in making its applications, but Anaplan could be part of the company's broader push into BI/dashboarding and business planning software as its flagship products saturate.

Among public comps, there are plenty of examples of SaaS companies growing at ~40% that are trading at much richer valuations. Here's an indicative set of comps:

HUBS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

As indicated in the chart above, many of these ~35-40% growers in the SaaS space trade at double-digit valuation multiples. I think Workday's acquisition of Adaptive Insights also effectively sets a floor on Anaplan's valuation.

I'd be comfortable paying anywhere underneath 11x EV/FTM revenues for Anaplan, indicating a price target of $26 on the stock (86% upside to the current pricing midpoint).

Final thoughts

The back half of 2018 has brought some very high-quality software IPOs to the market. Among other recent deals that I've invested in are Eventbrite (EB), and I'm lookin forward to both Anaplan (PLAN) and Elastic (ESTC) as they go public later this month or early next.

Anaplan, in particular, is a rare offering in a still-burgeoning area of enterprise software, with a demonstrated track record for execution and a rich set of comps trading at high valuations. Keep a close eye on the IPO and be prepared to buy below $26.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.