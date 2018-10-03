Jones Lang Lasalle To Acquire ValuD Consulting For Facility Management Technologies

JLL is increasing its investment in and acquisitions of technology capabilities that can impact its core real estate services and advisory businesses.

ValuD provides a full suite of technology consulting services for facilities management software systems and, more recently, Internet of Things applications.

Commercial real estate services firm Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) has announced an agreement to acquire ValuD Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

ValuD has developed a technology consulting business focused on IBM’s (NYSE:IBM) TRIRIGA facility management software system.

JLL is acquiring ValuD to enhance its facilities management capabilities as the sector continues to grow from a trend toward outsourcing.

Target Company

Addison, Texas-based ValuD was founded in 2009 to provide a range of consulting services, including sales, implementation, training, and ongoing support for the IBM TRIRIGA and Maximo solutions.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Gopi Latpate, who was previously an independent IWMS consultant and project manager at HCL America.

ValuD’s primary consulting offerings include:

IBM TRIRIGA

IBM Maximo

M@W (Motors @ Work) Internet of Things

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by IbisWorld, from 2012 to 2017, the global commercial real estate brokerage and advisory industry experienced revenue of $3 trillion, representing a CAGR of 5.4%.

The main factors driving market growth are expanding business and retail operations across the globe. The U.S. is the single-largest CRE market in the world. However, demand for commercial real estate in the EU is projected to improve in the years ahead.

Major competitive commercial real estate firms include:

CBRE Group (CBRE)

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Newmark Group (NMRK)

Colliers International (CIGI)

Eastdil Secured

The corporate facilities management market worldwide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2017 to 2024, according to a recent Transparency Market Research report.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

JLL didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms for the deal and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the acquisition is likely for a non-financially material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, JLL had $293 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $5.7 billion.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($338.9 million).

JLL is acquiring ValuD for the firm’s technology consulting capabilities related to facilities management, which is an important business segment for JLL.

As Traci Doane, President, JLL Technology Solutions, stated in the deal announcement:

Adding this depth of specialist talent will give our clients access to the best technology expertise and products. Joining forces with ValuD gives us the exciting opportunity to expand our expertise in IBM digital solutions and more fully explore emerging technologies that include artificial intelligence, cognitive buildings and predictive analytics.

In the past 12 months, JLL’s stock price has risen approximately 12.5% vs. the S&P 500 Index of about 15%, as the chart below indicates:

JLL is acquiring ValuD as part of an ongoing strategy to devote resources to differentiating technology solutions for its clients.

Virtually all major commercial brokerage and advisory firms now have significant and visible technology initiatives to develop, invest in, and acquire technologies as they impact real estate operations and transactions.

In June 2018, JLL launched a dedicated $100 million strategic fund via its JLL Spark division in order to invest in technology startups that “improve everything from real estate development and management to leasing and investing, while enhancing the experience of those who occupy it.”

Additionally, there is a continuing trend toward corporate clients choosing to outsource their facility management to specialists so they can focus their valuable management resources on their core business rather than managing real estate.

So, it is natural for firms such as JLL to see facilities management as an important strategic aspect, not only for the revenue opportunities inherent in providing these services but also the obvious tie-ins with knowing each client’s changing real estate needs and being in a natural position to cross-sell JLL’s other services such as brokerage and transaction advisory services.

With the increase in ‘Real Estate Tech’ startups seeking to disrupt established real estate practices throughout residential and commercial real estate, JLL management has responded to the need to stay on top of new developments and place an increased focus on investing in or acquiring technology companies that can positively impact its business opportunities.

