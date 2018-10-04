Dollar Tree: Are The Concerns Over Family Dollar Overdone?

Investment Thesis

Our bullish view on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is mainly based on gradual recovery of Family Dollar segment over long term. We observe that the market’s concerns over the Family Dollar segment of Dollar Tree are overdone. Currently, the market is factoring a negative rate of growth for Family Dollar business based on our analysis. We believe that the Family Dollar business segment will gradually improve over long term driven by Dollar Tree’s efforts to bring consistency and improve efficiency across the Family Dollar stores. Even without assuming a significant improvement in the operating margins for Family Dollar from this level, we observe that there is an attractive upside potential for this stock over next 3 years. Dollar Tree will offer an annualized yield of c14% over next 3 years.

Company Description

Dollar Tree is a Discount retail Operator in USA and Canada. It operates under the segments Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in USA. It operates under the name Dollar Tree Canada in Canada. It has a total of 15073 stores by the end of July 2018.

Dollar Tree Segment Drives The Growth

Dollar Tree’s growth strategy is based on increasing the number of stores under operation and the same store sales. Dollar Tree believes that there is a scope for increasing the Dollar Tree store count to 10,000 and Family Dollar store count to 15,000 over long term. However, we are skeptical about the growth of Family Dollar stores given its recent track record. We expect the growth in Dollar Tree stores to continue at least by 3-4% per year, which is quite conservative compared to the historical growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over 2013-18. However, we remain cautious while forecasting the growth of Family Dollar stores as Dollar Tree is currently focused on improving the operating trends for existing Family Dollar stores. Moreover, Dollar Tree also seems to be converting some of the Family Dollar stores into Dollar Tree stores.

Another key metric driving the revenue growth is the average revenue per store. We calculate Average revenue per store by dividing the revenue by the average number of stores in a year. This may differ slightly from the same store sales reported by the company as same store sales are determined by the revenue generated by stores which were opened more than a year ago. In the below graph, we can see the trend of the Average Revenue per Store over last 5 years and our forecasts over the next decade. We expect Dollar Tree to be able to increase the average revenue per store driven by factors like increasing the product portfolio, increasing disposable incomes of consumers and the expertise of Dollar Tree in retailing. Dollar Tree guides the same store sales growth to be 1-3% over next 1 year. Although there is a slight difference between the same store sales and the average revenue per store, the growth rates of both these metrics (same store sales and average revenue per store) should be very close, according to us. We prefer to remain conservative and forecast the growth to be 1% which is at the lower end of guidance.

Slower Than Expected Recovery Of Family Dollar

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar in FY15 to become the largest discount retailer in the USA in terms of the number of stores. In 2015, Dollar Tree estimated this acquisition to result in significant synergies as there is a scope to use the economies of scale and eliminate redundancies. As Family Dollar stores are based on multi-price point discount retailing strategy, it was expected that Dollar Tree will have a larger set of target consumers post the acquisition. As the Family Dollar business has significantly lower operating margin compared to that of Dollar Tree, it made sense to assume that the operating margins at Family Dollar would increase at a relatively faster pace compared to those of Dollar Tree. This assumption is based on the synergies and economies scale expected out of the acquisition. However, after 3 years of the completion of the acquisition, Family Dollar segment doesn’t seem to catch up with the market expectations. Although Dollar Tree segment has posted a strong set of results over last few quarters, Family Dollar business failed to meet the market expectations.

According to Dollar Tree management, there is a scope for improving the operating metrics (margins and same store sales growth) of Family Dollar. They intend to mainly focus on reducing the store manager turnover at Family Dollar stores, which plays a key role in maintaining consistency and improving efficiency. The next major factor is to focus on renovating the stores. There seems to be a positive impact on the same store sales growth of Family Dollar stores for which renovations have been done. According to the management, a small group of Family Dollar stores have been generating impressive same store sales growth rates. According to Dollar Tree, there will be around 500 stores in this group (out of over 8,000 stores of Family Dollar segment) by the end of FY18.

Our View On The Recovery Of Family Dollar Segment

We expect the Family Dollar segment to remain under pressure over short term. The activities associated with training the existing workforce and renovating the stores will take a long time before observing any material impact on the operational trends at Family Dollar. The costs associated with restructuring these existing stores may put the margins under pressure over near term. However, we believe the operating margin to improve gradually for Family Dollar segment given the strong retail expertise of Dollar Tree and economies of scale.

The EBITDA Margin for Family Dollar segment improved to 7.9% in FY18, compared to 7.5% in FY17. The EBITDA Margin for Dollar Tree segment improved to 15.5% in FY18, compared to 15.3% in FY17. Both the segments have been associated with loss related to shrinkage which impacted the margins by 30bps at each segment. There is a scope to improve this to improve margins. In addition, the operating margins will be dependent on the fuel prices which influence the freight charges and exchange rate fluctuations as the cost of imports is dependent on exchange rates. Although we see some positives related to the improvement of margins for both the segments, we remain cautious while forecasting them.

We like the asset-light nature of Dollar Tree business. Before the acquisition of Family Dollar segment, the asset turnover used to be in the range of 2.5 to 3x for Dollar Tree. After the acquisition of Family Dollar, the asset turnover declined to 1.4 (compared to Dollar General's asset turnover of 1.9x). We considered this while taking assumptions for the capital expenditure forecasts.

In addition, Considering the renovations required by the Family Dollar stores, we expect the capital expenditure requirement to be relatively higher over future. Therefore, we increase the capital intensity estimates over next few years for Dollar Tree. We assume the capex/sales to gradually increase to 4% over next few years (compared to 2.8% in FY18).

Valuation

We value Dollar Tree using DCF methodology. We use a WACC of 7.5% (COE of 8.6% and Cost of debt of 4%). We use the capital asset pricing model to determine the cost of equity. We use a Risk Free Rate of 3.1% (10 year US Government Bond Yield), Beta of 1 and MRP of 5.5% and terminal growth rate of 2%. Based on our estimates, we determine the 3 year Forward (2021e) Target price of Dollar Tree to be USD120. This implies an annualized yield of c14%.

Downside Risks For Valuation

The operating margins may be impacted by the adverse movements in fuel prices which impact the freight charges associated with procurement and distribution. The adverse movement of exchange rate may impact the cost of the imports. Higher than expected capital expenditure requirement for the renovation of Family Dollar segment will impact the free cash flow generating capacity.

An Alternative way to look at the Valuation

EBITDA growth (%) Capex/Sales EV/EBITDA 19e Dollar General 7.9% 2.8% 12.0 Big Lots -1.3% 3.7% 5.5 Five Below 21.8% 7.5% 30.9 Dollar Tree 4.6% 3.8% 9.5 Source: Bloomberg consensus for Peers, Sapient Investor Research for Dollar Tree

We looked at the Relative Valuation of the Peers of Dollar Tree based on the underlying fundamentals. We considered the 3 year CAGR over 2018-21 for EBITDA growth and 3 year average (2019-21) for capex/sales based on the Bloomberg consensus estimates.

We believe that Dollar Tree’s fundamentals will be broadly similar to those of Dollar General if we exclude the Family Dollar segment. If we assume a fair valuation multiple of 10.8x (10% discount to the Dollar General) for Dollar Tree segment, the Enterprise value for Dollar Tree stores segment comes out to be around USD19.7bn. Currently, The Overall group has an Enterprise value of USD23.8bn. This implies an Enterprise value of USD4.1bn for Family Dollar segment. This implies a 1 year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x for Family Dollar segment. This is lower than the valuation multiple of Big Lots which has an estimated negative growth rate in EBITDA over next 3 years. Therefore, we believe that market’s concerns over the Family Dollar segment to be overdone.

Segment (USDm) Dollar Tree stores EBITDA 2019e 1,825 Fair EV/EBITDA multiple 10.8 Enterprise value of Dollar Tree segment 19,663 Overall Enterprise value 23,801 Implied Enterprise value of Family Dollar 4,138 Implied EV/EBITDA 19e for Family Dollar 4.6

Advice To The Investors

Dollar Tree’s re-rating is primarily based on the recovery of Family Dollar segment. However, this may take longer than anticipated. It is essential to have patience to generate wealth over long term. If the earnings results disappoint, this stock may be volatile over near term. However, the long-term fundamentals of the business look bright given the expertise of Dollar Tree in this industry. However, it is important to know the right price to invest. We advise investors to invest in this stock at a price below USD90.

