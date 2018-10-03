Dana Looks Pinned Under The Wall Of Worry

Dana looks undervalued below the low-to-mid $20's, but there seems to be just no interest in owning the stock right now.

I was tentatively bullish on Dana (DAN) in late May of this year, but auto and commercial vehicle suppliers continue to weaken in the market, and the shares are down another 15% since then. Maybe I’m missing something big here, but I see Dana as a company with at least decent ongoing leverage to passenger vehicles, an improved position in electrification, and a solid global presence in commercial/off-road vehicles, particularly with the Oerlikon transaction. And yet, the Street continues to price this one as if there’s going to be serious long-term erosion in the business.

I freely admit that Dana doesn’t have the greatest operational track record with respect to margins, FCF generation, and/or ROIC, but the company has improved in recent years and is seemingly getting no credit for that. In a market where many auto and commercial vehicle suppliers appear to be trading below long-term fair values investors certainly have choices, but I continue to believe this name is worth a look.

Using M&A To Build Out The Business

Dana isn’t sitting around or letting the weak perception of this sector stop it from continuing to try to add value through M&A and other strategic deals. The company announced a JV with TM4 (a subsidiary of Hydro Quebec) in late June, with Dana paying a little under $130 million for 55% of a JV that will provide the company with electric motors, power inverters, and control systems, as well as access to an “e-Technology center” focused on ongoing electrification technologies like motors, inverters, packaging, and so forth. The agreement also includes a 50% stake in a pre-existing joint venture with China’s Prestolite.

Although this is a small deal, it fills a lot of missing pieces in Dana’s electrification offerings. Dana now has motors and electronics to complement its e-axles and battery/temp management products, though TM4 frankly isn’t a large player in the market at this point and I can’t honestly say that this makes the company a strong contender. Still, for a relatively low price I believe Dana is at least getting a toe-hold from which it can build, and motors and inverters could be worth close to $2,000 of content in future EVs.

Dana announced another deal shortly after second quarter earnings, agreeing to acquire Oerlikon’s Drive Systems business for $600 million in cash. Dana is getting a company annualizing at around $800 million in revenue with similar margins before any cost synergies come into play. Oerlikon is a notable player in drive train components like gears, planetary drives, shifting products, transmissions, and eDrives, with a strong skew toward off-highway markets (over 60% of revenue) and non-U.S. markets.

As such, I believe this is a complementary deal for Dana. Like TM4, it enhances some of the company’s electrification offerings (particularly eDrives), while also giving it exposure to attractive light vehicle opportunities like dual-clutch transmissions, where it will compete with BorgWarner (BWA) in a highly under-penetrated market (only about 10% penetrated). My understanding is the Oerlikon does not compete in commercial truck dual-clutch transmissions, and so this is not going to be putting Dana into closer competition with the Eaton (ETN)/Cummins (CMI) JV. In some ways, at least, I see this as part of Dana’s back-up plan to not successfully acquiring GKN’s automotive business earlier.

Ongoing Opportunities And Challenges

Dana reported an okay second quarter with revenue up about 12% and slightly ahead of expectations, though EBITDA (which grew about 13%) was a little light of expectations on higher launch costs with the Jeep Wrangler program. Off-highway revenue jumped 23%, while Commercial Vehicle revenue improved 15%, and both of those two businesses saw roughly two points of yoy segment margin improvement.

Investors are worried about the near-term health of auto suppliers as the industry comes off a significant cyclical peak, but I believe Dana’s exposure is a little better than most. First, the company has been transitioning its business away from passenger vehicles and toward SUVs, trucks, and crossovers. Those categories appear likely to hold up a little better, and I’d also note they’re likely to see less initial pressure from electrification. I’d also note that Dana doesn’t have all that much exposure to the WLTP issues that have hurt suppliers into the European market like BorgWarner and Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY). Longer term, I also see Dana as a beneficiary of ongoing adoption of all-wheel drive, though BorgWarner, American Axle (AXL), Melrose’s (OTC:MLSPY) GKN, and others will certainly fight for their pieces of the market.

The commercial vehicle market opportunity is a little more nuanced. Like Cummins, Eaton, and others, Dana is benefiting from an extended up-cycle in the Class 8 truck market, with strong deliveries now likely well into 2019. The “but” is that the peak demand is stressing the supply chain and forcing companies like Dana to incur higher costs. While a decline in the North American Class 8 market is inevitable, markets like Brazil could offset that a bit as they pick up.

Dana has also been making bullish comments on the off-highway market, with ongoing strength in construction and mining and only the start of a recovery in ag equipment. With Oerlikon, the off-highway market will grow to about one-quarter of Dana’s business, so these aren’t trivial drivers.

The Opportunity

Dana has expanded its drive train capabilities, improved its position in electrification, and better diversified its end-market, geographic, and customer concentrations, and yet the market is not impressed. I understand nervousness/bearishness about the light vehicle and commercial vehicle markets, but it seems outsized here considering that Dana is now trading well below one standard deviation below its typical EV/EBITDA multiple.

Excluding Oerlikon, I expect low single-digit revenue growth from Dana that’s actually lower than almost any other parts supplier I follow. I am expecting meaningful long-term improvement in the wake of the company’s recent improvements in operating margins, and maybe I’m too bullish in thinking Dana can gain and hold 4% - 5% FCF margins instead of the 2% - 3% range of the past. In any case, discounted cash flow suggests that a fair value in the low-to-mid $20’s is appropriate if 2% to 3% revenue growth and 4% to 5% FCF margins are attainable; if I drop the FCF margin assumption into the 2%’s, the fair value falls to around $17 or so.

EV/revenue, which I base upon the company’s EBITDA margins, also suggests undervaluation and I would note that the price Dana paid for Oerlikon was very close to what my EBITDA margin-EV/rev model would normally say is “fair”, so I don’t think my assumptions here are crazy. In any case, like DCF, I come up with a range in the low-to-mid $20’s depending on whether I use 12-month or 2019 revenue estimates.

The Bottom Line

I realize that cheapness/undervaluation alone does not move stocks, and I also understand the lack of enthusiasm for holding a company going into cyclical declines in major end-markets (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles). Still, the punishment looks outsized here and it makes me question what I’m missing; I can understand Dana not being anybody’s favorite idea, but the level of relative undervaluation is puzzling to me. As such, it remains an idea to consider for value-driven investors, but likely a tough name to own/hold in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.