Stock Market Disconnect - Today's Editors' Picks

The markets continue their climb. Why doesn't it matter to most people?

Kyla Scanlon offers perspective on the disconnect between stock market strength and economic growth. The contributor also offers ideas on VXX, the volatility ETF that could be a good play within current market conditions.

Chart of the day: External debt positions among emerging economies.

Comment of the day, from Roger Salus.

I don't think most observers can see what's happening from their bubbles. There are (at least) two economies now. This is a trend that has been going on for five decades but since the financial crisis it has gotten much more pronounced. Ignorance about the stock market is only one small part of the picture.

Image of the day: Hockey season is back! Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild tonight.

Fun fact of the day:

The Montreal Canadiens have won more Stanley Cup championships than any other team in the current 'Stanley Cup Finals' era (since 1915), with 24 wins. The team's last win was in 1993. The Toronto Maple Leafs are second with 13 wins, while the Detroit Red Wings are third with 11 wins.

