Landec Corporation's (LNDC) CEO Molly Hemmeter on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Molly A. Hemmeter

Good morning and thank you for joining Landec’s first quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings call. With me on the call today is Greg Skinner, Landec’s Chief Financial Officer.

During today’s call, we may make forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are outlined in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Form 10-K for fiscal year 2018.

As leading innovator in diversified health and wellness solutions, Landec is comprised of two businesses. Lifecore, our contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO business and our natural foods business, which includes three brands, Eat Smart packaged fresh vegetables, O California Grown Olive Oils and Vinegars and our new brand called Now Planting, specifically targeted to the growing population of plant forward consumers. Our Now Planting brand began shipping its new line of pure plant foods to retailers last week. As expected Landec's consolidated revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 8% compared to the first quarter of last year with an earnings of $0.01 per share.

Lifecore's first quarter results were consistent with plans generating revenues of 12.6 million and a gross profit of 3.0 million. Lifecore revenues increased slightly compared to first quarter of last year and Lifecore gross profit was down 555,000 compared to the first quarter of last year as a result of lower overhead absorptions due to the timing of production and shipments within fiscal year 2019. And Landec's natural foods business revenues were 112.1 million and increased 8% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of last year driven by an 8% increase in our Eat Smart business.

The increase in Eat Smart revenues was primarily due to growth of Eat Smart salad sales which increased 17% in the quarter compared to the first quarter of last year. Gross profit in our natural foods business was 13.4 million in the quarter, 1.9 million lower than the first quarter of last year due primarily to increased labor, freight and packaging costs in our packaged fresh vegetable business.

Landec continues to drive growth in each of its three strategic growth platforms Lifecore, Eat Smart salads, and our emerging natural foods product platform. Our Lifecore strategy has been to accelerate growth and profitability by expanding the Lifecore business beyond its historical capabilities as a premium supplier of hyaluronic acid or HA. We have achieved this with the completion of Lifecore's transition into a fully integrated CDMO providing differentiated fermentations, formulations, aseptic filling and final packaging services for difficult to handle pharmaceutical products. We will continue to expand Lifecore CDMO development pipelines to drive future commercial product sales.

The installation of Lifecore's new $16 million multi-purpose billing line was completed during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and validation will begin during the second quarter with commercial productions projected to begin in fiscal 2020. The new line will further enhance Lifecore's growth strategy as a CDMO which is specifically designed to align Lifecore's capabilities with the growing needs and market expectations of its partner. This investment provides Lifecore the incremental capacity to fill commercial quantities of drug, products, and vials which expands the breadth of products in markets that Lifecore will be able to address. This new line will be primarily utilized to fill vials, it can also be used to full syringes which provides significant versatility and increased capacity utilization. At full capacity the new dual filling line has the potential to generate $40 million to $50 million of new product revenues annually. Revenues and net income contribution will vary due to the product mix manufactured on the new line during any given year.

In our natural food business we are transforming our packaged fresh vegetable business into an innovative natural foods company comprised of three brands Eat Smart, O, and the new Now Planting brand. The natural foods business has a unique combination of capabilities that makes it truly differentiated in the market. First, we have proven internal innovation capabilities with the ability to launch new products and disrupt market. Second, we have a refrigerated supply chain that allows us to rapidly deliver fresh natural food throughout North America. And third, our direct produce sales force works closely with our strategic customers to ensure our products reach the consumer. Together these three capabilities make Landec uniquely positioned to deliver on trend fresh and plant based solutions to consumers.

We continue to invest in development programs and capital to make this transformation successful. These investments will negatively impact profits in our natural food business in the short-term but are establishing a path to meaningful profit growth and enhanced shareholder value in the long-term. Our O brand is off to a good start in fiscal 2019. As you may recall we completed the construction of a new in-house vinegar production facility located in Petaluma, California at the end of fiscal year2018. The start of this new facility took longer than expected due to delays and the impact from the new stores acquired in Northern California during the second half of last fiscal year. However with the facility operational O is now experiencing very positive results and the sale of its broad offering of premium line vinegars with a modernized new bottle design that truly elevates the entire category on shelf.

Leveraging this new facility -- innovation team has developed and introduced O Organic Apple Cider Vinegar during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. O's Apple Cider Vinegar is full of bright fresh apple flavor without a harsh after taste. With no artificial flavors or preservatives O Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is raw, unfiltered and contains live cultures. The market for apple cider vinegar in the U.S. retail has increased rapidly over the last three years reaching 245 million in U.S. consumer retail sales according to Nielsen for the 52 weeks ended June 2018. And that market is growing at an average annual rate of 20% driven by a 44% growth in organic products. O intends to penetrate this market with a better tasting organic products option. O began shipping its Organic Apple Cider Vinegar to Safeway, Harris Teeter and other accounts during the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

As discussed in our last earnings release call our Eat Smart salads delivered tremendous year-over-year growth of 23% for our fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017. This growth was higher than we anticipated early in fiscal 2018 as much as the new distributions actually occurred earlier than expected. In a short period of time we have been able to demonstrate to retailers with data that Eat Smart salads are attracting a new consumer to the packaged salad category within the U.S. grocery channel. As such we are focusing our efforts on building brand awareness and driving consumer trial in these stores.

As previously stated Eat Smart salads grew 17% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to first quarter of last year. During the first quarter of this fiscal year we have continued to gain new accounts and add incremental salad sales to existing customers. For each of the next three quarters of fiscal 2019 growth in salad sales relative to year ago quarter will be impacted simultaneously by first, the significant growth in salad sales over the last nine months of fiscal 2018. And second, certain account specific headwinds in our salad business. Third, and several strategic shifts regarding private label assortment strategies among our customers and the Mass channel resulting in a gain of distribution in some accounts and a loss in others. As a result we are projecting a net reduction in salad sales in the Mass channel in fiscal 2019 due to private label initiatives in that channel.

Our club customers have also reduced the number of their salad rotations [ph] this year, negatively impacting Eat Smart salads sales. Even with these reductions in distribution however we are currently estimating that our Eat Smart salads will grow by 2% to 4% this fiscal year compared to fiscal 2018 due to continued new business and other accounts and the launch of innovative salad items in the second half of this fiscal year. With a 2% to 4% growth in fiscal 2019 Eat Smart salads are projected to grow approximately 25% to 27% over two years for an average annual growth of 12.5% to 13.5% per year for fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019.

We enter fiscal year 2019 with the focus not only on top line growth but also on a strong and concentrated effort to reduce costs in our food operations. The entire food industry is facing considerable headwinds due to weather volatility and increasing cost in labor, freight, and packaging. Recent tariffs have also significantly increased the cost of select raw materials in our food business. We have engaged the Hackett Group, a third party consulting firm with considerable experience in the produce industry to identify cost reductions in our food operations above and beyond the cost savings that have already been identified by the Landec team to offset these increasing costs. The Landec operations team is working diligently with the Hackett Group to identify, quantify, and implement cost savings initiatives beginning in fiscal 2019 with full year impacts in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.

Before I go into more detail about the launch of our Now Planting foods that is occurring during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 let me turn the call over to Greg for some financial highlights from our first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gregory S. Skinner

Thank you Molly and good morning everyone. Revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 8% to 124.7 million compared to 115.8 million from a year ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an $8.5 million, or 8%, increase in revenues in Apio’s packaged fresh vegetables business driven by an increase in salad sales.

Net income from continuing operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased $2.2 million to $190,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to $2.4 million, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to first, a $2.4 million decrease in operating income at Apio due to a $1.8 million decrease in gross profit from increased labor, packaging and freight costs and from a $664,000 increase in operating expenses. Second, a $475,000 decrease in operating income at Lifecore due to the timing of production and shipments within fiscal 2019. Third, a $339,000 increase in the net interest expense. Fourth, a $161,000 increase in the operating loss at O, and fifth, a pre-commercialization loss of $190,000 at Now Planting. These decreases in net income were partially offset by One, a $1.0 million increase in the fair market value of the Company’s Windset investment during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a $900,000 increase in the year-ago quarter. And from a $1.2 million decrease in income tax expenses.

We are reiterating our fiscal 2019 guidance. We continue to expect consolidated annual revenues to increase 5% to 7% in fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018. However, the mix of revenue growth has changed. We now expect Lifecore to grow 16% to 17%, versus 14% to 16%. In our Natural Foods business we now expect Eat Smart salad products to grow 2% to 4%, versus 4% to 6%, our core bags and trays business to grow 2% to 3% and O and Now Planting combined to generate $9 million to $11 million of revenues, versus $7 million to $9 million of revenues, resulting in an overall growth in our Natural Foods business of 3% to 5%. We continue to project consolidated net income from continuing operations to increase 10% to 20% in fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018, resulting in an estimated earnings per share range of $0.45 to $0.50. We expect consolidated cash flow from operations of $32 million to $36 million and capital expenditures of $45 million to $50 million.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, we expect revenues to be in the range of $125 million to $129 million and net income to be breakeven to slightly positive. This guidance reflects the timing of production and shipments within the fiscal year for Lifecore, O and the recently launched line of Now Planting soups and the seasonality of our Eat Smart revenues and margins. Let me turn the call back to Molly.

Molly A. Hemmeter

The transformation of our food business is evolving rapidly. We are quickly expanding our product lines from packaged fresh vegetables to include other fresh natural food products that meet the evolving consumer needs and with a commitment to 100% clean ingredients. These natural products will have higher gross margins and exhibit less sourcing volatility than our historical produced vegetable product offerings. We have been diligently working on multiple fronts to enable the realization of our vision for our natural foods business. We launched the Eat Smart 100% clean label initiative to ensure that all of our Eat Smart products including salad toppings, dressings, and dips are made from all natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Our commitment is to complete this transition by the end of calendar year 2018 and we are on track to meet that commitment.

Through extensive research of consumer motivations lifestyles, eating and purchasing behaviors throughout North America the Landec new ventures group has identified a large under-served target group of consumers who defined healthy eating primarily plant based. To meet the needs of this plant forward consumer Landec has launched Now Planting. Now Planting was our pure plant meal solutions for the fresh refrigerated sections of retail and club stores.

Plant lover consumers are eating less meat with approximately 70% of their diet coming from plants. As this consumer segment continues to grow in both the U.S. where it represents approximately 17% of the population and Canada where it represents approximately 23% of the population more people are searching for and finding pure plant meal solutions outside of traditional grocery. They're shopping in fast casual restaurants through a direct to consumer meal kit solution and by cooking their meals in their home. Landec is uniquely qualified to partner with retail and club stores, little of our pure plant meal solutions to this consumer. Landec's entrepreneurial innovation team, refrigerated supply chain, and direct produce sales force will develop and deliver fresh pure plant solutions to meet the needs of the plant forward consumer and increase consumer traffic in retail and club stores over the coming years.

Just last week we began shipping Now Planting foods in Canada to Loblaws one of our strategic innovation partners. Now Planting foods are extremely differentiated for anything currently in the market with a nutritious ingredient profile that does not use dairy or animal ingredients of any kind and is naturally lower in sodium, sugar, and fat allowing you to celebrate the natural flavors of plant with a unique combination of ingredients. Each soup contains plant based toppings and delivers an amazing and unique tasting experience. The Now Planting patented packaging design, although these plant based toppings within the lid separate from soup itself to keep them fresh and crunchy allowing the consumers to add toppings as desired.

Now Planting will initially offer five 16 ounce foods; Red Pepper Bisque, Sope Verde, Cajun Tomato Rice, Lemongrass Curry, and Hominy Bean. Loblaw will initially be offering all five Now Planting soups in approximately 550 of their retail stores. Our focus in our natural foods business is developing and offering products that are on trend with consumers and that deliver higher margins at a higher return on invested capital. We have successfully implemented this strategy with our entry into multi serve salad category, our recent disruption of the single serve salad category, the addition of O California grown olive oils and vinegars including the new O Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and making its debut in fiscal year 2019 are Now Planting pure plant food.

The Landec New Ventures Group continues to focus on initiatives to grow our natural product offering through acquisitions and additional internal innovational effort. Its second natural foods initiatives is scheduled to launch later in fiscal 2019. More details of this initiative will be shared in the upcoming months.

Switching to Lifecore. In our Lifecore CDMO business we are experiencing strong double digit annual growth and we are increasing our expectation for Lifecore's fiscal 2019 revenue growth to be 16% to 17% compared to fiscal year 2018, up from the previously expected 14% to 16%. Lifecore is benefiting from a growing trend among pharmaceutical and other medical material companies to outsource specialty services and manufacturing especially for difficult to handle biomaterials. With a growing number of products and the industry seeking FDA approval Lifecore is well positioned as a fully integrated CDMO to augment its pipeline with new projects to fuel its long-term growth.

We continue to expect Lifecore to generate double-digit revenue growth on average over the next five years as Lifecore expands sales to existing customers. Adds new customers and commercializes products that are currently in its development pipeline.

Looking to fiscal 2019 and beyond we will continue to innovate. At Eat Smart we will continue to launch new packaged fresh vegetable products that make it easy and delicious for consumers to eat vegetable. We will continue to grow distribution of our O products including the new O Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. We will launch our Now Planting pure plant foods focused on the plant forward consumer. At Lifecore we will continue to address new processes and capabilities to meet the needs of our customers for the difficult to handle pharmaceutical and medical material and we will begin filling products and vials in addition to syringes. We are also focused on increasing production volumes in each of our businesses to drive efficiencies and increase our return on invested capital. Finally and very importantly we are focused on increasing efficiencies and driving down costs in our food business in order to offset the rising cost and continued weather volatility that is affecting that business.

In summary we will continue to focus on delivering value to our customers, consumers, and shareholders. As we continue to transform our businesses we will focus on driving our three growth platforms; the Lifecore CDMO business, Eat Smart salads, and our emerging natural food product platforms while simultaneously reducing costs and increasing efficiencies. Our balance sheet remains strong and provides us the resources for executing on our strategic objectives and reaching our financial goal. We are now open for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Anthony Vendetti with Maxim Group. Your line is now open.

Anthony Vendetti

Thank you. Yeah, I was just wondering on Lifecore Molly, if you could just talk a little bit about the process now that the installation is complete. I know you said there's a validation period but is it possible that commercial production will begin before fiscal 2020 or is it after the validation, there's a lag between that and getting new customers online for this or is there a pipeline ready to go?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Hello Anthony. So yes, installation is complete but and the main milestone here is final FDA approval of the new drug that we will be manufacturing. So through the rest of this fiscal year we're expecting there is a validation batches and supporting the company with remaining clinical trials. But ultimately we are expecting the FDA approval to come more towards the end of the fiscal year so that we can start commercial production next fiscal year. I guess there is a possibility we could get early approval but that's our expectation.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay and then is there, I know you put a number in the press release about the potential, is that because there's a pipeline of customers that you have that are ready to start once you do have FDA approval?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Yes, so we have a customer that is ready to start and also other ones that would come at a later date to be able to utilize that piece of equipment.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay great, and then just to switch gears to the O and Now Planting and particularly Now Planting, obviously you had a lot of success with the Eat Smart salad kits and the salad shake ups and now with the soup line are you following the same rollout plan, how many SKUs do you think retails will initially carry and do these have the same sort of margins as the Eat Smart salad kits and salad shake ups?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Okay, thank you. So we just started shifting pure plant soup last week. Our first customer that we get start shipping to is Loblaws that is in Canada. We are launching five SKUs and I think I gave the mains when I read previously and I think they are in I don’t think the names are but we are launching five SKUs. There are actually 16 ounce tubs with a patented container because of the topping. So we are launching five SKUs in Loblaws, it is taking all five SKUs. I got confirmation this morning that I was allowed to talk about our second customer that will be launching them. I had to get the okay from my sales team that met our customers. But we also started shipping to Publix and Publix is also going to be taking all five SKUs of the soups in 600 of their 1100 stores. So we're going to be starting in Canada with Loblaws and we are going to be starting in the U.S. with Publix, both very strong partners of ours and really the process is about going out with these two strong partners of ours to really believe that there is this segment of plant forward consumers that were completely on trend and we want to get these products out there. And remember something we are doing very different is we are going to be merchandizing soups in the produce and grab and go categories -- departments of these stores. So we're very much partnering with these stores to go after the plant base and plant forward consumers and that's what we are testing with them together.

Anthony Vendetti

Now that's awesome and if I could ask just one last question on the Hackett Group, do you expect them to figure out and identify and implement some of these savings initiatives in fiscal 2019 and then you expect some of the savings in fiscal 2020 and beyond. Do they have like a specified end date or will they continue to be consulting beyond 2019?

Molly A. Hemmeter

I think our immediate goal is first just to get fresh eyes on costs. We have been working aggressively to internally to offset all the cost increases from weather volatility and raw materials over several years. But we can continue to see cost rise and so I think we just wanted to get fresh eyes on it. And our goal right now has been to come in, assess the situation, actually have a very specific projects that we can target, we can quantify and we can start time-lining in order to execute them over the next several years. My hope is that we put these in place, our team can over time execute these that I think is a good practice to continue to have fresh eyes on this. It's a big part of our business. And so, right now the Hackett Group is involved, we will probably be adding a couple of people internally to help execute some of the projects that we are coming up with. And we'll just see after this set if -- what Hackett's Group -- their involvement will be ongoing. But I think fresh eyes, consistent fresh eyes is always a good thing.

Anthony Vendetti

Yes, okay, perfect. Thanks Molly, I appreciate it.

Molly A. Hemmeter

You're welcome.

Thank you and our next question comes from Gerry Sweeney with ROTH Capital. Your line is now open.

Gerard Sweeney

Good morning Molly and Greg.

Molly A. Hemmeter

Hi Gerry.

Gerard Sweeney

A question on the salad side, you talked a little bit about the shift I think at some of the supermarkets. Is this an effort by the supermarkets to maybe fight some of your growth or is this just a standard sort of maybe repositioning of products and any thoughts on how this may be moved forward into next year?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Yeah, so I think you are referring to the private label trend we are seeing and we're really seeing this mostly in the Mass channel right now. So it's not all over it, it is in the Mass channel and it's definitely not about fighting our growth because while we grow our partners grow. So we're in this together sort of thing with retailers. I think the private label trend this way, I think a lot of retailers are looking to differentiate themselves against the Amazons and that world. And some people are employing, some accounts are employing a private label strategy because they think they can do that.

Now everybody's private label strategy is different, right. It's everything from going to 100% private label to oh, we're going to go cap private label and then stick with two brands that go more heavily with those brands. So there isn't just one strategy and we're seeing, you know, depending on the account we're seeing in some cases we are gaining distribution because they have decided to focus on our brands and in some other cases. We have lost, we haven’t lost it yet but we are projecting that we will lose it. So it's a mismatch out there. Again just in the Mass channel but that's what we're thinking and it is kind -- as our channels tried to differentiate themselves.

Gerard Sweeney

Got it and then on the Now Planting, obviously I think you talked about before you had some focus group tests and the soup is very good, I tasted it, it's great. I mean how does that play off in terms of leveraging your existing channel, can you go to them and highlight [indiscernible] some of the meal kits that are developing that maybe taking some of the revenue, etc and what has been the response from some of the channel besides Publix and the Canadian group?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Well, so we have been going out showing this to a wide variety of customers and to your first question, how do we leverage our existing debt business to help us more efficiently launch the soups. We do have it in two ways, first of all we can use our refrigerated supply chain. So, one of the things about these foods is that they are refrigerated or has no preservatives and so no artificial preservatives. So we can use our existing refrigerated supply chain meaning our trucks mostly to get these soups to our accounts, to get them on shelf with enough food days left so that consumers can truly enjoy them. And so we're able to put the soups on the same truck with our salad which is phenomenal from a logistics standpoint, right. And it also helps our overall business by utilizing our trucks. So that's part of it. Also our customers are totally onboard and realize the impact of this plant forward consumer and they believe that that plant forward consumer is shopping in produce, okay. And because that shopper is in produce they really believe that these soups go in produce and so we're working with our existing partners and buyers in the produce department to sell those in. So it is another way we are leveraging our existing infrastructure business in relationship to launch something fresh sooner.

Gerard Sweeney

Got it, okay. And then another question on the -- at least the natural foods line. I think in the commentary you mentioned there was going to be another launch of, I am assuming in natural foods, is this an add on to Now Planting or is this a whole another type of brand that you are going to be pushing out there if you want to discuss that far out?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Yeah, [indiscernible] but it's not expensing and it's not another brand either. It is a completely different initiative. I think the bigger message that I'm trying to send that our new venture group is very busy and we're on the move and we have momentum. And we're aggressively going after this consumer that is asking for fresh. And so that was the nature of my comment.

Gerard Sweeney

Okay, that is what I assumed. But the final question just around the cause, I know you have engaged the Hackett Group but maybe can you talk a little bit about some of the initiatives that may already be in place like where ideas that you have looked at in terms of mitigating some of the labor, freight, and packaging?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Yeah, so the main thing is automation. So automation in the past hasn’t always made sense when you pencil out the ROI. If you do the math with the cost of innovation and the labor area it just in all honesty the math just didn’t make sense. Now with labor cost continuing to rise there is no doubt that the ROI is there on automation that we would not have considered before. And so that's what we're looking into and so that's some of the CAPEX we're seeing this year too is because of these cost out initiatives, that means you have spend on automations to get the costs out. But believe for the long-term it is right thing to do. So, some of it is in automation, other things are in continuous improvement activities so it is not all in innovation. But there's a couple examples.

Gerard Sweeney

Got it, great. I appreciate it. I will jump back in line, thank you.

Thank you and our next question comes from Chris Krueger with Lake Street Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Chris Krueger

Hi, good morning.

Molly A. Hemmeter

Good morning Chris.

Chris Krueger

Looking at Now Planting, I know you said it is going to sell in the produce section. Where within the produce section would that be, would it be like a special display or any kind of marketing plans to drive awareness of it?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Yes, we are trying in a couple places and you know what I'm not sure where Loblaw or Publix ended up. So I'm going to leave that, let's get it on shelf because I don’t think it is even on shelf yet, it is getting delivered right now. So, the account makes the final decisions. We know it is being produced but maybe next call we can discuss more where it specifically is within those.

Chris Krueger

Alright, then looking at the Lifecore your pipeline potentially with customers, if you look out like to the end of fiscal 2020 what kind of capacity utilization percentage do you think you receive by then and do you have any potential like $10 million or more in your type of customers in that pipeline?

Gregory S. Skinner

Yeah, hey Chris this is Greg. Potentially we can't go into any detail and it won't be overnight but as we said just one line alone that it could be up and operational in 2020 and bringing in a full capacity of incremental $40 million to $50 million in revenues a year. And there is space if you recall [indiscernible] we significantly expanded the Lifecore building. There is space already set up within that building to actually add another one of this. So, that's what you want to hear from us is that we're going to be adding another line and I think that will tell you what we expect going forward.

Chris Krueger

Alright, there was the Windset investment, there has been some talk that Apio's in Canada have been targeting the hamper cannabis or whatever market. Is Windset able to gain some share there and take advantage of that?

Gregory S. Skinner

Yeah, one of the advantages of this Windset is that it has no one tenant at this time to get into cannabis. But, what is happening is a lot of their competition has moved wholeheartedly into marijuana and as a result, there is somewhat an under capacity right now for green house grown products, specifically the products that Windset grows. So, they believe they're going to have some pricing power going forward as a result. It hasn't happened yet but we will speak to that verbally.

Chris Krueger

Alright and last question, any impact in the county, Southeast U.S. as far as the hurricane goes?

We had minimal impact. The impact didn’t affect any costs specifically but increase our costs slightly because of the heavy rain, some of them just got into Ohio and some of our plants is in North Carolina. We did anticipate it a bit we are able to plant more beans in Texas and California so we were to take care of our customers for the most part. But that did come with some increase in cost and that's what you see a little bit in the first quarter as part of the gross margin, their gross profit, shortfall in the first quarter was due to higher green pricing

Chris Krueger

Alright, thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Mike Morales with Walthausen and Company. Your line is now open.

Michael Morales

Hi Molly, hi Greg. Thanks for taking the question. One of the things that I noticed in the Now Planting soup line is it seems like it would certainly be a product that's used towards a younger customer base in my mind. Has the company thought about maybe taking a more direct to consumer approach on marketing or maybe looking into the future longer-term potentially selling those products in a more direct to consumer way?

Molly A. Hemmeter

We're looking at that, much specifically what you are talking but, you can buy Eat Smart on the West Coast, you can Eat Smart products on line now so we could announcements on that same system. We are already selling to direct meal care companies including companies like Hello Fresh but we're also selling our vegetables to meal kit companies, to retailers. A lot of retailers are starting our own meal kit companies and we're already selling our vegetables to those companies. So I think what we want to do is get these foods out there, start to build awareness and as we see where the business is coming from we can definitely include it in those programs.

I will say though that it does -- it is for younger consumer but it's not really about the demographics of it being younger, it's more about the psychographic. And what we found is that there's a site for graphic in this point forward consumer that kind of transformed the age. And it's about a kind of eating lifestyle and belief system where you do want to eat most of your meals that are plant based. So not all, it doesn’t mean you are vegan, it doesn’t mean you are a vegetarian. What about the 70 crews of what people are eating in this straight forward segment are plant based ingredients in food. So I just want to emphasize it really isn't just the millennium. Copulate that really puts across -- graphic.

Michael Morales

Sure, thank you that's helpful and then I think one of the comments that you had made was that you were looking to take some efforts to remove sourcing volatility through new products in our packaged fresh vegetables. Can you just refresh us on maybe what's some of the details on those initiatives to remove that volatility might be?

Molly A. Hemmeter

So our biggest initiative to do that is to move in to other products and shift our product mix. So the way we are removing some of the volatility is shifting our products adjusting about fresh vegetables to other products that still use plants and vegetable in our base that have longer shelf life. And so this is because of our cook, even though they are still full refrigerated they are cooked and have a slightly longer shelf life of 45-55 days and they have ingredients that can be stored on a longer basis. And someone asked earlier I didn’t think I got to that answer about our margins on the soups. You know the target as we gain volumes, so we are going to get volumes to get there to what was over 30% gross margins which is obviously higher than any of the products we have today in fresh. So, and our O Olive products are the same way. We are moving away from kind of the daily volatility of the fresh vegetable line. In O Olive the target margins, there again they have to get some volumes to get there first. It is also over 30% gross margin and they also have much less volatility on the supply side. So, that's our main strategy, it is to continue to add products to our portfolio with plant volatility.

I will say our salad business does not have much volatility either. Our salad business has been pretty consistent ever since we entered the salad business about five years ago. I don't think we've ever shorted a customer on salad or if you have experience much volatility with Mother Nature with the price of vegetables. Most of the volatility is in our bag vegetable business.

Michael Morales

Sure, thanks and then just last from me, one of the levers that you were looking to pull to mitigate some of these rising costs you call that as a price, is there any detail that you can give on the magnitude of what you're contemplating for that?

Molly A. Hemmeter

Right now we're going out with price increases through this year in our core bag business. I would say, we typically don’t go out with how much we're doing price increases for. But we are actively and we set a target for price increases this year and we've already got about 75% of that target and we're working on the remaining 25%.

Michael Morales

Got you, thank you very much Molly. That's very helpful, that's all from me.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen that concludes our question-and-answer session for today's call. I would now like to turn the call back over to Molly Hemmeter for any further remarks.

Molly A. Hemmeter

I just want to thank everyone for joining us on the call today. We are working aggressively and continuing to grow our three pipeline, Lifecore, salad and our emerging products. But I also want to emphasize that we are very focused on reducing costs in our food business. This is becoming an ever increasing focus of ours and we know it's essential to the fundamentals of the business. So we will be giving updates on that on each call. Thanks for joining us today.

