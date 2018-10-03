October 4 Natural Gas Storage Report: The Fear Is All Over

The Weather

Last week, the number of total degree-days (TDDs) plunged by around 20% w-o-w, as cooling demand went down – particularly, in the Midwest and Southeast parts of the country – while heating demand was still too feeble across the country. Indeed, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days – TDDs) was no less than 10% below last year’s level. Please note that during this time of the year, heating degree-days (HDDs) are starting to have an effect on natural gas consumption. Cooling degree-days (CDDs) are important, but their weight is diminishing. In fact, in the latest weather models, projected CDDs and HDDs have equalized.

This week, the weather conditions heated up again, but only slightly. We estimate that the number of CDDs will rise by 9% w-o-w in the week ending October 5. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be some 16% above last year’s level. Next week, however, the weather conditions are expected to cool down again and, this time, more significantly. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 12% w-o-w for the week ending October 12. At the same time, HDDs should jump by no less than 30% w-o-w. On balance, however, total energy is projected to rise by only 3.0% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models are still showing above normal CDDs and TDDs over the next 15 days (October 3 – October 18), but projected CDDs are expected to fall precipitously from October 9, while HDDs are expected to rise above the norm from October 12. Consumption-wise, however, the weather models have been mostly neutral (vs previous updates) for the past several days now. Still, natural gas consumption is supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as higher nuclear outages and low ng/coal spreads. Specifically, nuclear outages remain elevated. As of today, they were up 100 MW (from Tuesday) to 16,700 MW, 27% above 5-year average. However, deviation of nuclear outages from the historical norm has been moderating lately. Our subscribers receive daily (early morning) update on all the market variables, including nuclear outages. Consider singing up, if interested (see the link below).

Storage

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 95 bcf (2 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 11 bcf larger vs 5-year average and 51 bcf larger than a year ago).

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next two EIA reports are expected to confirm the contraction of 5-year average deficit by a total of 14 bcf and the contraction of annual deficit by a total of 63 bcf.

The market’s EOS expectations have been adjusted to the downside to 3,265 bcf. However, we currently expect slightly less than that. Our EOS storage index currently stands at 3,239 bcf, 26 bcf below market expectations.

Trading

We are no longer cautiously bearish on natural gas. We are now heavily bearish and will happily increase our short exposure if price continues to rise. The market is now driven by factors which are beyond our understanding. Fear has gripped the market. Times like these are impossible to predict or analyze. While we may try to single out some fundamentals factors that can support the bulls - notably, relatively low NG/Coal spreads or the fact that EOS storage index is below market expectations, we definitely cannot find any factors that would either explain or justify a 17% rally in natural gas prompt over the course of 13 trading sessions.

Therefore, if you want to know where the price is heading next, consult a psychologist. We are not experts on fear (or on greed for that matter). We will continue to hold our short positions in November contract and will probably roll some of them into December contract (if needed).

