Technically Speaking For October 3

This is probably due to modestly weaker sales, which are in turn caused by high new home prices. This has indirectly gotten the Fed's attention.

In yet another example of a shameless plug for a previously written piece, I recently upped my recession possibility prediction in the next 18-24 months (truly shameless plug). The reason was the continued weakness in housing permits, which makes Monday's construction spending report a bit more important than usual. Here are the relevant charts:

Residential construction (in blue) has leveled off of late. Nonresidential private construction (in red) has been fairly consistent for the last few years. Public construction (purple) is up, indicating that Republicans have found a newfound love of Keynesian stimulus spending. Converting the data to a Y/Y percentage change format yields the following:

Residential spending (again in blue) has been moving lower since the beginning of 2017. Public spending (again in purple) is now moving higher, rising to its strongest Y/Y in the last five years. Residential spending is over 2x the size of public construction spending, so the recent uptick (purple uptick) isn't nearly strong enough to offset weakness in the residential sector.

So long as we're talking real estate, let's look at the total number of new homes sold in the US:

There are two trends in the above chart. The overall, 10-year trend is up. But the overall shorter trend that started in 2Q17 is down. Prices are probably the primary contributing reason for the slowdown:

Both the median (in red) and average (in blue) sales prices for new homes have reached their respectively highest post-GFC levels over the last 12-18 months.

So, let's come full circle on a few thoughts.

We're seeing modest housing sector weakness. Residential construction is off a touch, probably due to weaker housing sales, which are softer due to higher prices. This has fed through to weaker building permit activity, which was the factor that upped my recession percentage forecast. I'm not alone in my thinking. I have the company of the Fed (from their latest Minutes, emphasis added): "Further negative effects in such a scenario could include reductions in productivity and disruptions of supply chains. Other downside risks cited included the possibility of a significant weakening in the housing sector, a sharp increase in oil prices, or a severe slowdown in EMEs."

When we last left the markets, we were experiencing some technical problems. While the large-cap indexes (the DIA and OEF) were rallying, small and mid-cap indexes were weaker. This lack of confirmation was a bearish development.

That being said, let's take a look at today's performance table:

This was a bullish date. The IWM was the strongest performer, rising 0.88%. The IJH also rose, increasing 0.4%. The selloff in the treasury market adds to the bullish tone.

But, the daily charts are developing some serious problems:

Small cap stocks have broken the trendline that connects the lows of late June, late July, and mid-August. Prices are also below the shorter EMAs. Volume has picked up during the sell-off and momentum is negative. The next area of technical support is in the upper 163 area, just slightly below today's close.

Mid-cap stocks have printed a very similar pattern to small caps. The primary difference is that the selloff has not been as extreme a case.

At this point, I would expect the selling to pick up the pace. The riskier indexes have sold off fairly sharply. This indicates that the markets risk appetite is diminishing.

