Adamis And Novartis: Gunning For Mylan's EpiPen

ADMP's primary product is the Symjepi epinephrine pre-filled syringe that was approved by the FDA in 2017 for treating allergic reactions.

Product Pipeline

Adamis' (ADMP) lead product is the Symjepi pre-filled syringe injector that contains epinephrine for its use in the treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, a serious life-threatening allergic reaction. Adamis offers a high dose 0.30mg variant for patients weighing 66 lbs. or more and a low dose 0.15mg variant for patients weighing between 33-66 lbs.

The Symjepi 0.3mg (low dose) injector received FDA Phase III approval in 2017 and is currently awaiting commercial launch in the U.S. which will be at the direction of Sandoz, Novartis' (NVS) generic drug division. The low dose version received FDA approval just last week and is now in the process of commercialization with Sandoz.

Adamis also has a variety of other pipeline developments, including a naloxone injection product, also utilizing the same Symject injection device used in Symjepi, for the treatment of opioid overdose. Adamis seeks to file an NDA by end of 2018 for the naloxone injector.

Although, for the purpose of this article, we will focus on Adamis' lead product, Symjepi.

"Pre-filled Syringe" vs. "Auto-Injectors"

For some general knowledge surrounding epinephrine injector products, they are commonly seen in the eyes of the FDA as "combination products" since they consist of not only a drug (epinephrine), but also the device itself (the injector).

The drug and device are usually offered in two different packages: "auto-injectors" and "pre-filled syringes." Adamis' Symjepi uses a pre-filled syringe delivery mechanism.

Currently, the primary market offerings of epinephrine injectors (EpiPen, Adrenaclick, etc.) are auto-injectors. Auto-injectors use a cartridge system, where the drug solution (in this case epinephrine) is filled into the cartridge and a firing spring mechanism moves the cartridge towards the needle until it penetrates the cartridge and then penetrates the tissue, delivering the dose.

In the syringe system, the epinephrine solution is contained in the syringe and the needle is fixed to the glass body. Once force is applied by the user, the whole syringe moves forward to penetrate the tissue and deliver the dose. Since Symjepi utilizes the more simple syringe system, it allows it to be contained within a more compact size.

Although it has been suggested that auto-injectors are better able to deliver drug doses than syringe-based system, this is misleading. Although auto-injectors have a better dispersion upon first injection, after several minutes, syringes become the better dispersion mechanism of the drug solution, demonstrated in the chart below.

Even after 60 minutes, syringe-based deliveries still have proven to be more effective in delivering the drug solution than auto-injectors, which is important to patients who need enough time to go to the hospital after experiencing a serious allergic reaction. This is shown in the chart below.

The two charts above are taken from a study conducted by authors from Children's National Medical Center, Washington DC VA Medical Center and Georgetown University Medical Center, and show that although auto-injectors have better initial dispersion in the first several minutes, syringe-based delivery systems have significantly better dispersion characteristics than auto-injectors overtime.

Thus, these studies show that Adamis' choice in using a pre-filled syringe gives it a further leg up over its competition in regards to the dispersion and absorption of the epinephrine solution.

Symjepi, a Simplified Auto-Injector The Market Need for Simplified Symjepi Auto-Injectors

Another important advantage unique to Adamis' Symjepi is its simplified use.

For patients known to experience allergic or serious anaphylactic reactions, it is imperative that they be able to properly self-administer an epinephrine injector should the help of a medically trained professional not be available. But doing so, while encumbered by an allergic, or more serious anaphylactic reaction, is difficult to accomplish, especially when specific instructions must be followed to prevent misapplication.

Thus, there has been a rise in the need for not just regular epinephrine injectors but also more efficient and easy ones to use.

In a 2015 University of Texas study, only 16% of the participants knew how to correctly use an epinephrine auto-injector when requested to self-administer the trainer injectors.

The study found that the most common problems that participants faced included:

Failure to keep auto-injector in place for a sufficient period of time; Pressing the incorrect end into the thigh; Administering too little force to inject into the thigh.

To help explain the misuse of auto-injectors, Consumer Reports points out that patients prescribed epinephrine auto-injectors often receive training but forget how to properly administer the injector once an emergency rises, which may be long after the brief instructions offered at a doctor's office. In rarer cases, administrative confusion over whom is to give the formal auto-injector training ultimately leads to training being neglected altogether, with the patient still receiving the auto-injector but not the instructional knowledge.

In a report from the US National Library of Medicine, it found that "among both food-allergic teenagers and parents of younger food-allergic children, only 38% were able to correctly demonstrate how to administer an epinephrine auto-injector."

In March of 2018, Adamis announced the publication of a study that compared Symjepi to Mylan's (MYL) EpiPen in its self-administration by adolescents. The study fielded untrained participants of ages 12 to 17 and was instructed to "imagine" experiencing symptoms requiring the use of an epinephrine injector, such as a potentially lethal anaphylactic reaction. The participants then simulated the injection using Adamis' Symjepi and then Mylan's EpiPen.

The results found a 12% error rate for participants attempting to use the EpiPen, a comparatively more conservative result than those found in other studies, but an affirming study nonetheless that shows more than 1 in 10 people make errors in the application of the EpiPen.

Even in the instances of an exogenous administration of an auto-injector, such as by a parent or guardian, there is still a 10% chance that there will be an incorrect administration of the auto-injector.

These misapplications are made worse by the fact that not only does misusing an auto-injector fail to remedy the allergic reaction-and squander a very expensive EpiPen-but also can cause additional, harmful side effects.

The Dangers of the Improper Use of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors

A report from the US National Library of Medicine showed that inadvertent mistakes made in administering epinephrine injectors can cause negative side effects beyond failing to properly treat the allergic reaction.

For instance, the improper injection of epinephrine can cause myocardial ischemia, reducing blood flow to the heart and increasing the risk of a heart attack, especially for older patients. Moreover, it can also cause less serious, although still concerning, side effects in the numbing of fingers and an abnormally fast heartbeat.

Thus, the need for an easy, simple-to-use injector when an individual is experiencing the symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction is needed for increased safety, especially for younger individuals whose parents have voiced reservations about potential concerns over injury and the incorrect use of auto-injectors.

For the more sentimental, there is even an article documenting one woman's 12 instances throughout her life that necessitated the use of an EpiPen to treat each and every one of her anaphylactic reactions. As she points out as well, there was even one instance where "a nurse was so nervous she stabbed herself."

However, even if the improved simplicity does not convince the skeptics among you, there is a simpler utilitarian argument to be made. Currently, there is a major shortage of epinephrine injectors, creating an exorbitant demand for them, and the fact that Adamis' injector is more simple to administer and more compact is icing on the cake.

The Market at Large & Industry Outlook

The market for epinephrine injectors is quite substantial, especially now given the attendant shortage.

According to Food Allergy Research & Education, "Fifteen million Americans have food allergies - and the prevalence among children has increased by over 50% from 1997 to 2011." Moreover, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports that one in 50 Americans suffer from anaphylaxis, making it a common life-threatening allergic condition.

The current industry trends in treating acute allergic reactions and anaphylaxis are the increased prevalence of competitive generics that are taking market share away from the market leader, Mylan, whose reputation from raising the price of its two pack EpiPens to $600 has left lingering distrust and enmity among consumers.

Mylan's EpiPen at one point had a market share as high as a 90%. However, after several years and more market entrants, this number now has decreased to around 74%. This is still very high, but once competitors like Adamis start commercializing, the real winners will be these new market entrants that can price lower, and uniquely for Adamis, exploit its product's superiority in size and convenience to capture even greater market share.

The Epinephrine Auto-Injector Shortage, Market Contenders & Adamis' Chance

Since the FDA's issuance of a supply shortage notice on May 9, 2018, of epinephrine injectors, the problem continues to persist at the time of writing this article.

The shortage is attributable to manufacturing delays with Mylan and Amneal involving their mutually-used manufacturing partner, Pfizer (PFE). Although Pfizer spokesperson Steve Danehy has described the process as "temporary," that statement is becoming more and more indeterminate as months continue to past. Therefore, in the time being, the shortage gives rising contenders like Adamis the chance to dig into the epinephrine market and seize market share from Mylan.

But, as news last month made clear, Adamis is not the only new game in town.

On August 16, 2018, Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) received FDA approval for its 0.15mg and 0.30mg generic versions of Mylan's EpiPen. Although detail regarding Teva's commercialization plans remain scant, what is known is that the generics are near direct copies of Mylan's EpiPen and have not significantly innovated on Mylan's existing injector technology, giving the user experience no additional improvements.

Therefore, Adamis still stands to seize significant market share because of its unmatched advantages in Symjepi's ease of use and compact size and combined with the marketing prowess of Sandoz, it is certain that it will be a big contender.

Symjepi Versus the Competition

The images below compare Teva's (top image) and Mylan's epinephrine auto-injectors (bottom image).

As you can see from the images, the similarities between Mylan's EpiPen and Teva's new generic fails to address the biggest concerns patients have voiced. In the new Teva alternative, the "Never-see-Needle" cover is still easy to misidentify for users when attempting to syringe themselves amidst an allergic episode. Also, the shape of Teva's product-the same shape that patients have been reported to confuse both ends-is roughly mirrored with Mylan's product. Even Adrenaclick uses the same oblong shape and similarly-shaped ends as shown below.

As you will see below, Symjepi is truly a distinctive shape and makes the size of these three alternatives analogous to the evolution from a brick phone to a smartphone.

Symjepi is nearly half the size of EpiPen, Adrenaclick, and Teva's newly-approved generic. This is a large attraction for people such as Ali Jaffe, who I earlier mentioned earlier, has to constantly carry around epinephrine injectors after experiencing 12 instances of anaphylactic reactions that require the immediate administration of epinephrine.

This lack of innovation on behalf of market participants is a result of the difficulty in creating an injection device. In fact, the process is so difficult, the FDA even altered its guidelines and offered assistance to manufacturers. For a while, Mylan was able to exploit this niche market created by high barriers of entry by charging the exorbitant price of $600 for a pair of the injectors since there were no other market alternatives that adequately replicated its reliability and efficacy.

But, this is starting to change with competitors like Adamis coming to market.

Big Pharma in Step with Adamis

Although there are several big pharmaceutical players in town, there are perhaps none bigger than the force backing Adamis. Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis, and in particular its generic drug division Sandoz, combined arms with Adamis in a deal struck in early July to market and distribute Symjepi and Symjepi Jr., the latter of which was contingent on its FDA approval.

The much-anticipated deal took over a year from Symjepi's FDA approval, drawing the ire of many investors, but the consequent deal made the wait well worth it. Adamis was able to procure evenly-split profit distributions on the sale of Symjepi in the U.S., meaning that although Sandoz will be pulling its weight in the commercialization and distribution efforts, it will split the profits evenly with Adamis.

The deal also stipulates that Adamis will be the supplier to Sandoz for the Symjepi injector, bearing the manufacturing costs, while Sandoz will have the exclusive license to market, sell, and otherwise commercialize and distribute Symjepi in North America. Sandoz will also have sole discretion in determining pricing, terms of sale, marketing, and selling decisions regarding the commercialization of Symjepi.

This partnership alone is a very auspicious deal for Adamis and one that the market seems to be unappreciative of, given Adamis' depressed share price (although this is likely related to management, but that will be covered further below).

Novartis Has Skin in the Game, and its Game Day

As much as the partnership is a success for Adamis, it too is a serious investment for Sandoz. Recent market duress has forced Sandoz to thwart price erosion and deflationary headwinds, spurred by increasing competition in the generic market. In the second quarter of 2018, Sandoz reported a sales decline of 2 percent-although outside of the U.S., net sales actually grew by 5%. Thus, Sandoz is especially keen on making successful investments in the U.S. at the moment given its recent price erosion in sales from generic competition.

In response to the competitive heat, Sandoz has been making concerted efforts to commercialize generic variants of drugs already off patent or those soon to be off patent. For example, Sandoz is going after AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira and Dohme's (MSD) Remicade in an attempt to introduce competitive generics to market and bring fresh revenue to its recently compressed margins. Thus, Sandoz will likely take a similar approach in its commercialization of Symjepi.

Currently, Mylan's EpiPen dominates the epinephrine market, controlling roughly 74% of the epinephrine auto-injector market. As a result, Sandoz is likely aiming to weaken Mylan's grip by countering with cheaper pricing as well as an aggressive marketing campaign showing off Symjepi's improved ease and compact size. This partnership is ultimately apart of a bigger picture for Sandoz to stave off price erosion, and it will make determined efforts to see that goal through.

Thus, as Sandoz has done with generics in the past, it will do with generics in the future, including Symjepi. It will price competitively, undercutting the existing players, and offer up a product that is qualitatively superior to current market alternatives.

This is the likeliest plan Sandoz is to take with Symjepi, and although we still remain in the dark regarding any commercialization timelines, knowing Sandoz' urgency, it is likely very soon.

Balance Sheet Commentary

Adamis finished its 2Q18 with an anemic $3.4M on hand, with a net operating loss (cash burn) of $17M for the first half of 2018. However, on August 6, 2018, Adamis closed a public offering of 11,666,667 shares of common stock priced at $3.00 a share (a 25% dilution from 35.5M to 47.2M shares).

The gross proceeds were approximately $40M from the offering and should sustain Adamis' operations until mid to late 2019. However, should the commercialization of Symjepi prove to be lucrative and provide supplemental revenue, Adamis should remain funded without dilution until 2020.

Management-Shareholder Relations

As many longtime Adamis shareholders will know, management tends to keep particularly quiet regarding internal company developments, such as the highly anticipated commercialization plans of Symjepi. Dr. Dennis Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, received the brunt of shareholder criticism over the past year regarding the management's coyness, with some Seeking Alpha authors publishing aptly-named articles such as "Paging Dr. Carlo."

So, to say the least, relations have been icy.

The year between the FDA's approval of Symjepi and the commercialization deal struck in early July strained shareholder relations greatly, as Dr. Carlo was more inclined to address the progress of the pipeline than to speak about the commercialization plans for Symjepi. But considering this year's events, the worst seems to have passed for shareholder-management relations.

Shareholders were quite pleased with the fact that the commercialization plans with Sandoz would include the 50/50 split of Symjepi profits between Sandoz and Adamis, a huge victory for Adamis since similar generic deals usually see revenue distribution discrepancies in favor of the larger partner.

Although, Adamis' management-shareholder relations were turbulent this year, what has reassured me is that they get the job done. After all, as shareholders, our ultimate desire is to receive value. Although Adamis' preference to remain quiet on certain developments may seem contrary to that idea, they have excelled in delivering material achievements. They did it in the FDA approval of Symjepi, the lucrative commercial deal struck with Sandoz, and now, in the latest FDA approval for Symjepi Jr. I have confidence that, in spite of their reticence, they are exceedingly skilled in creating actual value and not public relations rhetoric.

Insider Transactions

The following insider transactions, as found on SEC forms 4, all seem to be part of an employee stock options vesting schedule. The most recent transactions occur on the same date, at the same price, with similar lot sizes. I have listed a few transactions below, but there are many like them on the forms.

William Denby, an independent director, acquired 30K shares at $4.28 through exercising stock options on July 9, 2018. Robert Rothermel, an independent director, acquired 30K shares at $4.28 through exercising stock options on July 9, 2018.

The same is true for several transactions executed by directors and officers back on February 23, 2018. Although many of their purchases were large lots, exceeding 100K shares, they too bought the same amount of shares last year around the same time, indicating that it was indeed a part of a corporate vesting schedule.

Thus, these transactions are not indicative of any insider-related "conviction buys." However, it does show that many insiders have a lot of shares under their control and have a direct interest in seeing a higher share price.

For example, for Mr. Denby and Mr. Rothermel, their compensations comprises of $64,000 in cash while their options are valued at $67,200 for a total of $131,200. Thus, over half of their compensations are based in stock awards, meaning that they are certainly interested in seeing a higher share price.

As for the larger insiders, Dr. Carlo himself has roughly 1.4M shares of common stock, which is roughly 3 percent of the outstanding shares after the share dilution in August. As you can see in the chart directly above, the other directors are also big owners of Adamis stock, although not as significant as Dr. Carlo.

Market Outlook and Technical Analysis

Adamis traded for as high as $6.45 in June of last year after receiving FDA approval for its adult version of Symjepi. However, since that approval, the stock price has largely moved sideways and slightly downwards with a vacillating stock price mimicking volatile shareholder confidence.

Adamis now trades around $3.30, which is roughly the same price Adamis traded at before the deal with Sandoz was announced and the FDA approval last week. Thus, even with these extremely positive events, the stock's price has yet to reflect these developments.

As seen above in this 180-day range chart, Adamis has found a reliable bottom in the low 2s. Adamis also bottomed at the same price two years ago, contributing to its reliability as a price floor. The recent run up from the $2.2 bottom was a result of the anticipation of the FDA approving Symjepi Jr., which it did, but unfortunately resulted in a "sell the news" type market reaction seen in the chart.

As of right now, there is no discernible chart pattern hinting at possible price fluctuations. The most relevant is perhaps a flag that was formed prior to the price jump as seen on the far right of the graph.

Also to note, over a two year period (shown in a three-year period graph below) ADMP has traded in a downward channel.

Currently, ADMP appears to be climbing back up towards the upper boundary of the channel after hitting its low in August. From a technical perspective, the picture will become very bullish once price closes above that upper boundary, which in the case it does, will almost certainly be due to anticipation or a material development surrounding the commercialization plans with Sandoz.

Company-Specific Risk

Since reliance on exogenous binary events concerning the FDA is now over, the biggest risk that investors should take heed of is competition.

Competition in the generic market has been rising and profit margins have been deteriorating.

Falling drug prices and consolidation among drug-buying groups has led to increased competition in the marketplace among generics providers, even hurting those who once prevailed in the past.

The informed pharmaceutical investor need not look beyond Teva Pharmaceuticals whose title of No. 1 supplier of generic in the U.S. arguably led to its downfall in deteriorating profit margins from generics no longer producing the profits they once did.

In other words, the competition that affected Teva, and other generics providers, will too affect Sandoz, and therefore, Adamis. Although the situation with epinephrine auto-injectors is unique at the moment given the ongoing shortage, the competition is still stiff with new market entrants looking to capitalize on the opportunity. Moreover, an overreaction could trigger an overproduction of auto-injectors, leading to a glut and forcing even greater price cuts as providers attempt to salvage revenues by selling the auto-injectors before they expire.

A more specific risk to Adamis concerns Teva's newly released generic. Although investors should remain assured in the advantages that Symjepi has over Teva's generic, Teva has the significant advantage of being a generic that can be easily substituted for EpiPen users at the pharmacy due to the similar injection mechanism.

Thus, a user's adoption of Symjepi will require additional steps and paperwork to switch to Symjepi, possibly deterring some users from making the switch. However, given the compact size of Symjepi and the patient's need to constantly carry an epinephrine injector, I believe that many will make the switch in light of the logistical advantages of a smaller, more convenient, and easier to use epinephrine injector.

Conclusion

Adamis finds itself today with the wind at its back. With the lucrative 50/50 profit split with Sandoz, the qualitative superiority of Symjepi in its size and ease of use, the FDA's recent approval of Symjepi Jr., a cash supply big enough to last until 2020, and the shortage of epinephrine auto-injectors, the environment is ripe for Adamis and its shareholders.

Additionally, new investors have a considerable margin of safety in that share price remains depressed for reasons that were once justifiable, but are now outright arbitrary. Despite the changing landscape, lingering animosities and contempt towards management has irrationally kept the share price depressed, leaving very little room for price to fall-unlike the cases with more pricey biotechs like GERN and OMER who took massive haircuts recently. Although management has had a rocky history with its investors, it nonetheless has secured major successes in the Sandoz commercial deal and the FDA approval of Symjepi Jr.

There is no reason for shareholders to continue to hold their grudges when management has done their part and has brought success after success back to shareholders who remain obstinate.

Thus, I recommend investors to take this opportunity to consider positions in Adamis. I am a shareholder myself and despite the turbulence seen this year, I believe the future is optimistic. I believe that the upcoming catalyst of the commercialization of Symjepi will bring significant value to Adamis.

Current analyst price targets average at $9, with the highest at $13, and I believe that those targets can easily be met if the partnership with Sandoz in commercializing Symjepi proves fruitful.

