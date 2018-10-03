Cautious On Cracker Barrel

Deteriorating margins will likely be the story in fiscal 2019 as well.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is struggling to grow and will face further pressure from rising costs going forward, such as wage inflation. During its fiscal 2018, the company reported comparable store restaurant sales growth of 0.6% and traffic of -1.9%, which according to its most recent 8-K report outperformed the casual dining industry. Cracker Barrel is guiding for restaurant comps growth in the range of flat to 1% and comparable store retail sales growth in the range of flat to 1% for fiscal 2019 as well.

Despite stagnant growth and the expectation of rising wage inflation as well as rising food commodity inflation (expected to increase by around 2% for fiscal 2019), I still think Cracker Barrel is one of the better names in its struggling sector.

Return on invested capital analysis

Cracker Barrel earns high "headline" return on invested capital. I'm using the non-GAAP, "adjusted" numbers provided by management in the most recent 8-K report. These numbers exclude one-time gains from tax reform and the effects of the extra week in fiscal 2018 (53 weeks vs. only 52 weeks in fiscal 2017 and 2016).

Before accepting its advertised ROIC above, there are some things I would like to adjust, however.

Cracker Barrel, like most retailers and restaurant operators, utilizes a sizable amount of operating leases, which are usually only found buried in the footnotes to the financial statements.

Next, I would like to theoretically capitalize these leases, adding them back onto the balance sheet and gauging their impact on overall ROIC. I will start the process by estimating the present value of these leases, discounting them by the company's pretax cost of debt.

With this estimate in hand, we can now inject them into the company's capital base:

The firm's debt-to-equity ratio jumps from the advertised ratio of 0.69x to well over 1x after accounting for the "off-balance sheet" leases. This is the denominator for our lease-adjusted ROIC number. To complete the equation, we need to now estimate the numerator. This involves re-calculating net operating profit after tax or NOPAT.

Calculating adjusted ROIC and WACC

The first step involves adjusting the firm's operating profit, or EBIT, to account for estimated lease-related depreciation and interest expenses.

Now we can take taxes into account, and then divide adjusted NOPAT by the previously calculated adjusted capital base.

ROIC falls to roughly 16.26% after accounting for the operating leases by my estimates, and this impacts the firm's weighted-average cost of capital as well.

I decided to also include a range of different equity costs above as well, and even assuming a very high cost of equity at around 20%, Cracker Barrel's WACC would come in at only about 9.62% - far lower than its ROIC.

This means that Cracker Barrel's business is able to generate excess returns above and beyond its cost of capital, so as it grows, it grows profitably and creates additional shareholder value. This also indicates that it's able to maintain a competitive advantage since theoretically most firms are only supposed to earn their cost of capital in the long run - as competition erodes away any excess returns. I would chock this up to the firm's strong brand equity as well as its efficient operations.

Return on equity analysis

I also decided to analyze Cracker Barrel's ROE to gather some further insight into what's been going on "under the hood/" To accomplish this analysis, I created the below Dupont that breaks apart the firm's ROE into five pieces.

Once again, I'm using the "adjusted" numbers for fiscal 2018 provided in the firm's most recent 8-K, which excludes the effects of the extra week in fiscal 2018 for all income statement items. One-time items also have been emitted for both fiscal 2018 and 2016 in my above graphic.

The company's deteriorating margin stands out as the weakest aspect of the firm's ROE, which it was still able to increase year-over-year, despite slipping margins and less leverage in fiscal 2018. Cracker Barrel also is expecting this trend to continue, indicating that it expects its fiscal 2019 operating margin to come in at only around 9.3% in its most recent guidance update.

There also are some positive here, however, including the previously mentioned efficiency. Cracker Barrel's asset turnover ratio continued to improve in fiscal 2018, as it was able to generate more sales from its asset base. This - along with a lighter tax burden - helped propel overall ROE higher by around 0.21% year-over-year. The company also expects the bottom line to grow in fiscal 2019, guiding for earnings-per-share of between $8.95 and $9.10 (versus adjusted EPS of $8.87 in fiscal 2018).

Valuations

CBRL shares have traded at around 19.64 times earnings over the past five years on average, and 1.19 times sales. The 13-year median multiples are much lower, however, at around 15.72 times earnings, and only 0.73 times sales.

Shares of Cracker Barrel are trading closer to the longer-term median multiple right now, and stagnating growth could help explain why. Analysts expect EPS of about $9.03 for fiscal 2019 on average, which equates to less than 2% EPS growth year-over-year. Using a conservative discount rate range of around 10% to 12% implies that there's about 3.69% to 5.58% worth of growth being expected in the current share price, so perhaps shares are still a little overvalued.

With shares trading at roughly 1.23 times adjusted sales (which excludes the extra week in fiscal 2018), shares look a little pricey based on this metric as well, especially considering the struggles to grow comps.

Conclusion

I think Cracker Barrel is an above-average operator in a tough sector, but valuations still look a little higher than I'd like before considering shares. I don't think that there's much of a margin of safety here, despite CBRL shares still trading near 52-week lows, but there are also some potential positives that could reverse the company's woes.

Unexpectedly, good comps growth is one thing that I think could push shares higher, and chain store sales have been strong recently, increasing 5.7% during the latest weekly read by Johnson Redbook. They also increased 5.8% the week before that.

Retail sales also are expected to rise by roughly 4.3% to 4.8% during the holidays as well, according to the National Retail Federation, which stated that:

Thanks to a healthy economy and strong consumer confidence, we believe that this holiday season will continue to reflect the growth we've seen over the past year. While there is concern about the impacts of an escalating trade war, we are optimistic that the pace of economic activity will continue to increase through the end of the year.

Strong consumer confidence would undoubtedly be a good thing for Cracker Barrel, especially if it carries through to 2019. If this translates into unexpectedly strong sales at Cracker Barrel during fiscal 2019, then it could, in turn, reverse some concerns. Unless that actually happens, however, I will remain cautious on the company's shares at this price.

