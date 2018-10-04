Gold Faces Rising Rates - NUGT And DUST Offer Turbocharged Trading Opportunities

The summer of 2018 was a rough time for the gold market which put in its worst price performance since 2015. The price of the yellow metal had been making higher lows since December 2015 when the U.S. Federal Reserve began tightening credit after years of accommodation. Gold reached a high of $1377.50 per ounce in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in July 2016, which still stands as the critical technical resistance level. However, until July 2018, the precious metal had not declined below the lows from the previous December. Rate hikes during the final month of the year in 2015, 2016, and 2017 weighed on the price of gold. However, as the precious metal digested the action by the central bank, it moved higher the following year and did not violate the low from the previous December until July 2018.

The low in gold in December 2017 was at $1236.50 per ounce, and in July the price fell below that level on its way to a bottom at $1161.40 in August. Gold broke its pattern of higher lows this past summer and now the price is trading on either side of $1200 per ounce over recent weeks.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the gold market these days that are pulling the price of the yellow metal in opposite directions. The current state of the market suggests that we could see lots of trading opportunities on both sides of the market over the coming weeks and months. Gold mining equities tend to magnify the price action in the gold futures market on a percentage basis. Therefore, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Bull ETF (NUGT) and its bearish counterpart (DUST) may be useful tools to profit from the price gyrations in the gold market over the coming days and weeks as we head towards December and another Fed rate hike.

Fed rate hikes are bearish

Conventional wisdom tells us that rising interest rates weigh on the price of gold, but that is only half the truth. When rates move higher because of increasing inflationary pressures, the yellow metal often responds by moving higher. Higher real rates are a bearish factor for the gold market.

Interest rates in the United States began moving to the upside with liftoff from a zero Fed Funds rate in December 2015. Since then, the FOMC has acted eight times to increase the short-term Fed Funds rate to the 2-2.25 percent level. According to the latest statement by the central bank at their September 26 meeting, the market should expect another 25-basis point increase in the short-term interest rate by the end of 2018.

At the same time, interest rates continue to move to the upside when it comes to medium and longer-term maturities. The Fed put a program of quantitative tightening in place to reduce the size of their balance sheet which swelled after years of quantitative easing. As government debt holding roll off the Fed's balance sheet, it puts upward pressure on interest rates along the yield curve.

Since the first rate hike in December 2015, the price of gold has moved lower as the Fed prepared to increase rates.

Source: CQG

As the weekly continuous COMEX futures chart highlights, the prospects of the first rate hike in December 2015 caused the price of gold to dip to a low of $1046.20 per ounce. The next hike came in December 2016, and gold fell to a low of $1123.90. After several increases in 2017, the price of the yellow metal fell to a bottom of $1236.50 during the final month of the year.

Late in 2017, the Fed told markets they planned three 25 basis point interest rate hikes for 2018 because of "solid" economic growth. However, a new chairman and more hawkish approach to monetary policy resulted in the FOMC adding another rate hike to their agenda for 2018 at their June meeting. A faster pace of credit tightening took the price of gold lower over the months that followed the June 2018 meeting. Gold fell to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August as the Fed upgraded their view of economic growth in the United States to "strong." At their latest September meeting, the Fed removed the word "accommodation" from their statement which reflects their current path of monetary policy. Gold did not move appreciably lower following the latest rate hike, and on October 2, it rose to the $1212.30 on the active month December contract despite another hike coming at the December meeting. The rise of inflationary pressures to the Fed's target 2 percent level could be supporting the price of the precious metal. Moreover, the move to the mid-August low came at a time when the dollar reached its most recent high.

The dollar edges higher

The inverse historical price relationship between the level of the dollar and the price of gold has been a powerful influence when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of the yellow metal over past months. The dollar had been moving higher against other world currencies as higher interest rates increase the yield on the greenback.

With short-term European interest rates steady at negative forty basis points, the yield differential between the dollar and euro currency has widened steadily. Short-term interest rate differentials are typically the most significant factor for the path of least resistance of foreign exchange instruments. The euro makes up 57 percent of the dollar index, so the prospects for a widening interest rate gap between the two currencies sent the dollar to its most recent high in mid-August which sent the price of gold to its low.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, it reached a high of 96.865 in mid-August which sent gold to lows of $1161.40 per ounce. However, the dollar index declined from that peak which took the selling pressure off the gold market and allowed the yellow metal to recover to the $1200 per ounce level.

The path of least resistance of the dollar index is higher and so is the path of interest rates in the United States. Gold broke its pattern of higher lows this summer, and we are coming into a time of the year where the precious metal has made lows in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Signs of life at the start of the fourth quarter

Gold had been the victim of selling pressure since reaching a high at $1365.40 in April which created a double-top in the gold futures market in 2018. In late January, the precious metal traded to the same high. The price failure in April led to a steep decline of 14.9 percent.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price of gold has been consolidating since falling to its low in mid-August, but there are some technical signs that the yellow metal could be ready to recover. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market declined from over 530,000 contracts at the April highs to 459,776 contracts as of October 2. When the metric falls alongside the price, it is not typically a sign of an emerging bear market in a future market. At the same time, both price momentum and relative strength have turned higher over recent sessions as gold moved to the higher end of its consolidation range. Additionally, daily historical volatility has increased to over the 11% level which could mean that we are on the verge of a more active gold market with wider daily trading ranges over the coming days and weeks.

There are bullish and bearish factors pulling the price of gold in opposite directions these days. On the bullish side, rising debt levels and increasing inflationary pressures are supportive factors for the yellow metal. Trade issues with China could future increase inflationary pressures if the PPI and CPI continue to rise. Meanwhile, rising rates and a strong dollar are a bearish factor for the price of the yellow metal. We could see lots of price action over the coming weeks in the gold market if the price of the metal breaks above the top end or below the bottom end of the trading range that has been in place since the middle of August.

NUGT for rallies

Gold mining stocks have a long history of exacerbating price action in the gold market. Companies that produce the yellow metal rise and fall with the price of gold, so their equity prices can magnify price movement in the underlying commodity. Moreover, gold stocks tend to experience periods where herds of buyers or sellers move prices. Therefore, gold stocks can turbocharge results when it comes to trading in a volatile gold market.

GDX and GDXJ are the ETF products that represent the primary and junior gold mining equities respectively. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Bull ETF is a leveraged short-term trading instrument that magnifies results in GDX and other gold mining stocks. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified."

Source: Yahoo Finance

NUGT's recent portfolio construction includes a 57 percent position in GDX, but to achieve the leverage; the ETF holds futures, options, and swap contracts to magnify results.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, NUGT moved from the September 11 low in gold to its high on October 3 from $10.56 to $14.41 per share, an increase of 36.5 percent. Over the same period, GDX moved from $17.28 to $19.23, a rise of 11.3%. Meanwhile, the move in gold from the mid-August low to its high on October 2 and 3 took the December futures contract from $1167.10 to $1212.30, an increase of 3.9%.

As you can see, the move in gold stocks magnified the appreciation in the gold futures market. At the same time, NUGT turbocharged the price action in the gold mining stocks. NUGT is a highly liquid instrument with net assets of $1.14 billion and an average of 10 million shares trading each day.

NUGT is an instrument that can provide returns on steroids in gold mining stocks when prices rise. However, it is a short-term tool that can suffer from decay making it only appropriate for positions with limited time horizons.

Source: Barchart

As the longer-term chart shows, the value of NUGT declined from $17,460.00 per share in September 2011 to $13.50 as a result of time decay and reverse-splits in the product. Those who overstayed their welcome and held onto NUGT for too long would up with nothing but a dust collector in their portfolio.

DUST for dips

With bullish and bearish factors at play in the gold market, the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Bull ETF (DUST) offers market participants the other side of the trade and an opportunity to magnify returns on the short side of the market in gold mining stocks. The fund summary for DUST states:

The investment seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses of 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. The fund invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's net assets. The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index comprised of publicly traded companies that operate globally in both developed and emerging markets, and are involved primarily in mining for gold and, to a lesser extent, in mining for silver. It is non-diversified.

DUST uses short positions, options, and swaps to achieve exposure to gold mining shares on the short side of the market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, as gold mining shares fell from July 9 through September 11, DUST moved from $22.21 to $48.79 per share, an increase of 120%. At the same time, GDX moved from $22.93 to $17.28, a decline of 25%, and the price of December gold futures fell from $1278.20 to lows of $1167.10 within the period, a drop of 8.7%. On the downside, GDX magnified the move in the gold market, and DUST turbocharged those results. DUST is also a highly liquid product with $151.72 million in net assets and average daily trading volume of 2.48 million shares. However, it suffers from the same decay that NUGT displays over time.

Source: Barchart

Anyone holding DUST from June 2013 until October 2 watched the value of the ETF drop from $4,162.50 to $37.30 per share.

NUGT and its counterpart DUST can be useful tools to take advantage of short-term price volatility in the gold market and the mining stocks which tend to magnify the moves in the COMEX futures market. Be careful not to overstay your welcome in these products as they will become eggs that never hatch any profits.

Gold looks like a period of higher volatility is in the cards, NUGT and DUST are appropriate for nimble traders looking to turbocharge results.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.