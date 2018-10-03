Chevron: Risk/Reward Turns Tepidly Bullish

My biggest problem with Chevron (CVX) since the collapse of oil prices back in 2015 was the stock valuation. The stock never saw the extreme selloff, therefore, not offering an attractive risk/reward equation at the bottom. Then, the stock quickly rallied back to previous highs above $130 far in advance of the oil rally that wasn't even guaranteed.

Image Source: Chevron website

The risk/reward equation may now finally support owning the oil producer as the stock pauses during the breakout rally of WTI Crude. As oil hits new highs at $75 and Brent crude tops $85, the company should be gushing positive cash flows assuming Chevron doesn't squander the cash yet again.

CVX data by YCharts

Cash Flow Concerns No More

As oil prices soar, Chevron naturally no longer has operating cash flow issues. The big issue of the past was that the energy giant seemed highly reliant on oil prices surging in order to meet targets. In essence, the company was setting up shareholders for potential failure if oil didn't top $70. A prime reason the stock rallied back above $100 by 2016 was this concept of where cash flows would reach at oil prices above $70-plus.

Depending on how one looks at cash flows, Chevron either generated first half numbers of $14.2 billion or $11.9 billion (including working capital declines) while cash capital expenditures were only $6.5 billion. Clearly, higher oil prices are very positive for Chevron, but the company still sits in a highly negative debt position. The situation is not horrible for an energy giant generating more than $150 billion in annual revenues to have net debt of $30 billion, but the company tends to find itself in a bad situation when energy prices dip.

A big concern is that these cash flows are being generated by cutting capital expenditures by 50% since the peaks back in 2014. Sure the company is more efficient now, but a lot of the cuts are coming from lower oilfield service fees.

Source: Chevron Barclays Energy Power conference

One has to assume that the ability to generate production gains in the 5% range won't last without the company having to spend more. Either that or oil prices will take a hit since production growth is easily achievable at these low capital spending levels. Competition will inevitably ramp up production to make up for the sanctions on Iranian oil.

Capital Returns Gone Awry

This historical stock repurchase plan is the epitome of the cash flow problems at Chevron. The energy giant always pulls back on share buybacks when oil prices dip. During the financial crisis, Chevron bought very few shares during 2009 and 2010 and the company hasn't bought shares since 2014. The company did continue paying dividends that highlights to problems of not having the flexibility to buy shares when the stock is beaten down.

Source: Chevron Q2'18 presentation

The problem isn't necessarily spending $3 billion on shares now that the stock has stalled at $125 for a significant period, the problem is missing out on periods of weakness. What an investor wants is for Chevron to save this $3 billion for the next rainy day. Or at the least having the company only spending this cash, if the energy giant is fully capable of buying shares in the next downturn.

The company already offers a substantial 3.7% dividend yield so Chevron has a full plate of demands fighting over very volatile cash flows.

The chart is supportive of a breakout above $125 as oil turns bullish on the Iranian oil sanctions. The stock isn't interesting if Chevron can't break this downtrend, pushing the entry point closer to $115.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that my thesis on Chevron is tepidly bullish. Investors getting the right price in this channel has key target points for entering and exiting positions. The upside potential exists to follow a big rally in oil prices. Ultimately though, the thesis is still discouraged by the inability of the company to wisely use precious cash resources.

