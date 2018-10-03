BlackBerry: Challenging Opportunity

Investment Thesis

BlackBerry (BB) is attempting to reposition itself as a high margin recurring revenue business. However, so far, there is little evidence of this ambition to fundamentally support its current market cap valuation. Furthermore, I believe its share to be overpriced relative to its intrinsic potential.

Recent Developments

BlackBerry is undoubtedly a fallen angel from a previous era. And typically, these stocks allow for bargain-basement investors to purchase shares at a large discount to intrinsic value and to sell them later on - at a profit. However, in BlackBerry's case, it is one of those events, that in spite of its shares having largely traveled sideways in the past 6 years, there is still little reason to believe that BlackBerry today offers investors a compelling opportunity at close to $6 billion market cap.

Is There Any Growth?

What follows below is BlackBerry's business segment's YoY growth. Readers should be attentive to the fact - that management's rhetoric aside - BlackBerry's total revenue continues to contract. Highlighted below are BlackBerry's main business units YoY growth rates. (Note: smaller, less meaningful units are not singled out).

Source: author's calculations; financial report.

Moreover, while management spent a lot of time and energy on BlackBerry's Q2 2019 earnings call highlighting the fact that BlackBerry Technology Solutions is growing at a rapid clip. However, realistically, this is too small a revenue generator at just 23% of total revenue to have any meaningful impact one way or another.

Licensing Business; Some Good news

One area which could be promising for BlackBerry could be its licensing business. Below is a breakdown of its licensing business.

Source: Q2 2019 earnings call

As we can see, this could be a worthwhile jewel hidden away inside BlackBerry's portfolio. Furthermore, CEO Chen stated that BlackBerry had 37K patents with an average life of 10 years and that this might be underappreciated by investors. And while common sense would dictate to readers that BlackBerry's licensing and IP revenue should be very high margin, BlackBerry does not disclose its individual segment's profitability. However, Blackberry does disclose that its consolidated gross margin, which reached approximately 84% in Q2 2019, which reinforces my assumption that licensing and IP revenue should mostly fall to the bottom line.

Financial Health - What To Do?

The only aspect of BlackBerry's 'story' which is somewhat attractive is the fact that BlackBerry carries a resounding balance sheet with a net cash position of approximately $1.6 billion. But so what? CEO Chen made it abundantly clear during the latest earnings call that BlackBerry would not be using the cash for share repurchases.

Thus, presented right here is a problem. Shareholders are left reliant on BlackBerry, a company which is struggling to find meaningful technological growth organically, to now go out and make a suitable acquisition? Also, one which BlackBerry could relatively easily integrate? And finally, we need to trust that BlackBerry will ensure it does not overpay for its acquisition - which from this author's perspective, it is simply one assumption too many.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

At the time of writing, BlackBerry trades for just over $5.6 billion market cap. However, I find little evidence to support this valuation. Granted, BlackBerry appears to be slowly stabilizing its operations. However, while BlackBerry is being promoted as a service-oriented business, at the end of the day, its high-profit margins are simply not here.

For example, in Q2 2019, its EBITDA margin stood at approximately 16%. Then, when we look out further, management is selling the story of jam tomorrow, where BlackBerry's adjusted EBITDA might in time reach 25-30%. All the while, for FY 2019, its free cash flow, after restructuring and legal proceedings, will not even be positive. This makes BlackBerry a challenging investment.

Takeaway

The idea that BlackBerry had seen its share price travel sideways for the past 5 years picked the interest of this bargain hunter. Also, its balance sheet certainly added to its appeal. However, when it comes down to it, there is not enough potential to warrant a hefty price tag.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

