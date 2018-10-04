Tilray Dips On Convertible Offering

After the bell on Wednesday, Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) dipped after the company announced a $400 million offering of convertible notes. With shares now about 50% off their recent high, it will be interesting to see how this deal prices given the craziness we've seen in the pot sector over the past couple of months. Today, I'll discuss the latest news.

As I mentioned in my previous article as shares were racing in the high $200s, the company should look to raise funds at this apparent extreme valuation. When you IPO at $17 and rise to just $300 in less than a quarter, it's not a bad idea to bring in fresh capital, especially for growth companies. Remember, this was a name that was trading at a ridiculous 680 times sales at its peak, basically a $28 billion valuation for a name expected to do around $40 million in revenues this year.

With the company offering to sell $400 million in convertible notes, the valuation being sliced in half since the peak does dampen investor enthusiasm a bit. It will be interesting to see what the interest rate is, especially since revenues are very low at this point, and we've seen US interest rates surge to new multi-year highs in recent weeks. A few million a quarter in extra interest costs will really hurt the bottom line until growth starts to ramp next year. The good news here is that it's a convertible debt offering instead of a straight equity sale, because I think a stock sale would have done a bit more damage to investor confidence. Management also missed an opportunity to potential joke around and grab some headlines had it decided to offer $420 million, given that number's significance in the industry.

If the deal is oversubscribed, maybe the company even raises half a billion or more, which at the moment means at least 3 million shares of dilution (a little more than 3.2% at current share count levels). Interestingly enough, the company also stated that it had between $117.5 million and $118.0 million in cash and equivalents on hand, as compared to $25 million at the end of Q2. Remember, the IPO was during the quarter, which was to be about $176 million before expenses based on the underwriters exercising their option to buy more shares. The full balance sheet and cash flow statement will be quite interesting to see in a couple of weeks, along with management's discussion of how exactly it's going to use these funds.

There's some good news in this report, as management is now guiding to Q3 revenues between $10.0 million and $10.5 million, compared to $5.5 million in the year-ago period. The street average was at $9.94 million, so this is a beat of expectations. However, it's also likely that net losses will also grow quite a bit, as operating expenses are currently rising even faster than the top line. Next year is expected to see growth really take off in dollar terms, with the street calling for $153 million after $41 million this year.

In the end, Tilray is tapping the markets as I figured it would given the surge in valuation recently. The convertible note offering will add some interest expenses in the near term, while potentially diluting investors a little down the line depending on the deal's terms and how this stock trades moving forward. Shares are down more than 6% in the after hours as investors digest the news, and even though they've dropped in half since their peak, remain quite expensive despite projected high growth.

