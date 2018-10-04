Do Not Invest In Ciner

Investment Thesis

Quantitatively, Ciner (NYSE:CINR) is a sound investment offering an attractive 8% dividend yield that is well-covered by operating cash flow. However, the qualitative factors are far worse and cause the company to not be considered investment-worthy at this time. The recommendation is because Ciner is a subsidiary of a larger business, and the larger business acts as a third-party manager of the company.

I dislike third-party management structures for quite a lot of reasons, but to stay on point, I will only be addressing ways that this specific third-party manager is actively destroying shareholder value at Ciner. It also raises long-term concerns about the manager's ultimate goals for the company, as the third-party manager is (i) diverting all possible cash flows to the dividend; (ii) the owner of Ciner via the parent company is Akkan Enerji ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi, a Turkish utility provider; (iii) the parent company just opened a new subsidiary in Turkey, also under the Ciner brand name that directly competes with its Wyoming-based counterpart. As will be explained in more detail, these three points do not bode well for the company’s long-term value to shareholders. It is also important to note that Ciner’s manager receives a dividend roughly equal to that which is shared by all common stockholders. The quantitative and qualitative factors are fairly interwoven in this analysis, and I attempt to do my best to separate them, but there is crossover in each section.

Qualitative Factors

With Ciner, it is with the qualitative factors that it becomes clear that the company is a toxic asset. Ciner, through a number of parent companies, is controlled 100% by Akkan Enerji ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi, a Turkish utility provider. It is also significant that 44% of its revenue is from selling soda ash to a distributor that is controlled by a different subsidiary of the Turkish utility provider. Adding more color to the picture, said utility provider is reinvesting the bare minimum cash flow back into Ciner and is paying itself about $49 million annually. All common stock shareholders combined only receive about $44 million annually. Roughly half of the cash flow that could be directed towards shareholders is being siphoned off by the third-party management.

Ciner’s parent company recently created yet another subsidiary that is separate from Ciner, which uses its brand and directly competes with the company. This business is essentially the same as the Wyoming-based Ciner operations, except that it is located in Turkey, the home country of the owner of the whole enterprise. The Turkish-based Ciner mines the same type of ore as the Wyoming-based Ciner and functions in the same manner. This is when it becomes even more important to consider the significance that no investment is going into the future of the Wyoming-based Ciner operation, the operation in which purchasers of the CINR stock would be investing.

None of this means that the company is going out of business anytime soon or even cutting its dividend. What it does mean is that an investor shouldn’t expect any growth from Ciner, as management is not reinvesting in the business and will quite possibly be making decisions favoring the company’s Turkish competitor whenever their interests are not aligned.

Quantitative Factors

Purely looking at quantitative factors and ignoring the qualitative, the future would look very bright for Ciner. In my opinion, the best situation to invest in is a business that is supply-side constrained. There was a recent article in Industrial Minerals that describes how demand for soda ash is greatly exceeding the supply currently. It even states how recent increases in the global volume of soda ash production have done nothing to bring the current market price down. This bodes extremely well for Ciner, as even a small amount of capital investment could result in substantial organic growth. At which point, it becomes important to consider how likely that occurs, which is where I would refer you to the previous section.

Next, examining the Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement, there are a few items of importance to note. Net income has been essentially flat since 2014, which would also be an indication that the business is not moving to capitalize on this current environment of high demand for soda ash. This is also evidenced by Capital Expenditures holding steady at $25 million annually for the last two years, averaging $18.9 million a year for the past 10 years. I would say this, combined with stable top line revenue, indicates that it is business as usual at Ciner. An opportunity to expand during a period of high demand appears to be being missed. Moving onward to the Balance Sheet, there is one item that jumps out at me: depreciation, which appears to be quite high on all of the firm’s tangible non-current assets. But when compared with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), a copper mining business, the rate of depreciation on its non-current assets was similar. This would seem to point towards this level of depreciation to be common in mining companies and not a sign of neglect.

Truthfully, absent the backdrop of high demand for soda ash, Ciner would appear to be chugging along just fine, with a stable, well-covered dividend, assets in excess of liabilities, stable revenue, and stable net income. If one were to invest purely on quantitative factors alone, Ciner would be a buy. It is how the company came to my attention in the first place, as I was screening for stocks based on purely quantitative factors. Also, if this mining operation were ever divested from the larger Ciner corporation, I would be very eager to invest.

Recommendation

Given the current structure of management and the behavior that is being seen from the parent company, I would not invest in Ciner. An 8% dividend yield that is well-covered, in a traditional sense, is not enough of a reward to entice me to risk the very real possibility of the share price dropping due to a decline in revenue. Ciner's most recent 10-K statement is full of indications that a share price drop is likely to occur over a long-term period. Since a neglected business will eventually be pushed out by competitors, some of them oddly are part of the larger Ciner family of companies corporate structure. Ciner could also be in an odd situation where the cash flows it has been sending its parent company could have helped pay for the creation of a competitor.

If one were inclined to invest in the company, they would be well advised to watch the global demand for soda ash. Right now, it would seem that the demand is so high that even a neglected Ciner will be profitable. If the demand drops and the price for soda ash falls, that could spell disaster for a business that is largely being ignored by its owner.

