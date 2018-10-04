Robinhood Won't Kill E-Trade, It Will Complement It

In this age of technological upheaval, with firms like Robinhood coming onto the scene and revolutionizing the brokerage space by moving toward free trading, there might be some concern among investors that legacy providers like E-TRADE Financial Corp. (ETFC) might be in trouble. The fact of the matter is that things are far more complicated than that. Though this transition may be, in a way, painful, E-Trade itself is actually performing amazingly well and, absent a disruption far more significant than anything Robinhood and its peers have brought about, the future for the incumbents in this space still looks bright.

Robinhood and my thesis on the future

I spend a lot of time thinking about and performing work related to the fintech space. Initially, when Robinhood came onto the scene and as other smaller outfits have ventured out from obscurity and onto the mainstream, I thought the future might look radically different from the past, that incumbent firms might lose users and valuable assets might shift to the startups in this space. You, the reader, might think that now that Robinhood has surpassed the number of accounts that E-Trade has and now that it has garnered a valuation reported at $5.6 billion, that I would feel this way more than ever. You would be wrong.

I have come to conclude that the new entrants (at least the ones who have made a name for themselves thus far) are right now more complementary services than they are competing ones. Yes, there is no denying that E-Trade has been hurt on the trading commission side of its business by the emergence of free trades. Between 2016 and 2017, for instance, the average commission per trade generated by E-Trade declined from $10.20 to $8.23. This year, that figure will certainly be less and at some point in the future, it might be at or near $0.

This is painful for E-Trade because last year it generated $441 million in sales from trading commissions, down from $456 million three years earlier. This drop came despite the fact that the number of accounts on its platforms grew from 3.144 million in 2014 (up from 2.998 million in 2013) to 3.635 million last year. As of the second quarter of this year, it has an impressive 3.882 million accounts.

What’s more, over time we have seen customer assets grow at E-Trade. Back in 2013, the company held customer assets of $261 billion. This figure had grown to $383 billion as of the end of last year, and this year it’s currently at $441 billion. Along the way, the actual average assets per account has risen, climbing from $73 thousand back in 2013 to $101 thousand today. Robinhood hasn’t made available what its assets are or what its average assets per account come out to, but despite its large user base of more than 4 million users, I’d wager it’s smaller than E-Trade is at the moment in dollar terms.

Robinhood’s rise and E-Trade’s continued growth may seem odd, but there are good reasons for this. For starters, E-Trade has, like other players in the space such as TD Ameritrade Holdings (AMTD), continued to grow by means of acquisition. In January of this year, for instance, E-Trade announced that it struck a deal to buy 1 million retail brokerage accounts from Capital One that had aggregate assets of $18 billion in exchange for $170 million.

Another reason, I posit, has to do with the role that Robinhood is playing. The barebones platform that it operates and the limited functionality of some of its other peers are strategically advantageous when it comes to drawing in users who otherwise might have eschewed online or app-based trading. In essence, the company and many of its peers happen to be drawing in users who are newer to investing. This can be seen when you consider that the average Robinhood user is just 28 years old. That leaves older and more sophisticated investors still wanting to use legacy platforms like E-Trade.

E-Trade’s business is insulated

Earlier this year, Robinhood stated that the company’s goal is to become the Amazon of finance. Though that moniker sounds flashy, it’s not really a new idea. After all, E-Trade itself is far more complicated than being an online broker. Even though the business generated $441 million from trading commissions last year, nearly 63% of its sales ($1.485 billion) came from net interest income.

In short, through its sweep accounts, legacy loan business, margin accounts, and more, the business is able to use customer assets to generate investment income for itself. Undoubtedly, the most integral part of this is its sweep account model where it gives users the ability to invest excess cash into interest-bearing assets in exchange for paltry rates of return (between 0.04% and 0.30% per annum). Most of these proceeds find themselves invested into either available-for-sale securities or held-to-maturity securities, both categories overwhelmingly comprised of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities (aka MBS). The weighted-average balance of $18.391 billion worth of available-for-sale securities last year generated gross investment income for E-Trade of $390 million (2.12% per annum), while its held-to-maturity securities generated $572 million off of $20.699 billion (implying an annual interest rate of 2.76%).

Because of its ability to use customer assets in the way that it has, E-Trade’s business model has thrived in recent years. As you can see in the graph below, revenue for the firm soared from $1.61 billion in 2013 to $2.37 billion last year, while net income grew from $86 million to $614 million over the same time frame. If this year’s results so far are any indication, that trend is unlikely to stop for the foreseeable future.

As Robinhood and other platforms switch to focus on all-things finance, they won’t be competing in any way that will serve to displace E-Trade (how many investors have you met who both know and care about picking up a few dozen basis points on spare cash?). The more likely scenario is that E-Trade will continue to move in Robinhood’s direction on the fee front, decreasing its trading fees and using its large net investment income to absorb any shortfall. This will institutionalize (in form, not name) the industry in such a way that both legacy providers and many (but not all) startups will benefit from the banking structures required to maintain these various operations. The differentiator, instead, will be emphasis. While E-Trade and its peers have a nice hold on larger account sizes, Robinhood will play the role of catering to less-sophisticated investors, some of whom will stay that way and remain on its platform or benefit as Robinhood grows its offerings, while others will transition to the slightly more costly, but perhaps more useful, platforms provided by E-Trade, its other legacy peers, and more niche startups.

For investors who feel like the real outcome is more pessimistic, that this must be a losing game for somebody, I would like to draw their attention to the image below. In it, you can see that, in 2016, the brokerage industry was a whopping $17.6 trillion in size. Of that, direct brokerages accounted for $4.2 trillion and were growing at a rate of 12% per annum. Even traditional brokerage options, which would be the most susceptible to changes both at startups and among legacy providers, have grown at a respectable 7% rate per annum from 2008 through 2016. In short, there appears to be plenty of the pie for every player and even if that pie becomes more competitive, the traditional providers will likely be gobbled up first.

Takeaway

Right now, the brokerage space is in an interesting position where technology is making trading cheaper and that has brought about a number of startups, the leader of which right now is Robinhood. While I cannot know the financial picture of it because of a lack of publicly-available information, I do believe that it is seizing on an interesting opportunity; but I believe that this will have little or no negative impact on big players like E-Trade. In some ways, it could even be beneficial for them. The next step in this space is for niche alternatives to come into play, but irrespective of what time frame that takes place over, I suspect that E-Trade and its legacy peers will be able to coexist in what is a massive and almost continually-growing space.

