Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank 26th Annual Leveraged Financial Conference (Transcript)

Okay. If everyone can go ahead and take their seats, we are going to go ahead with our next and final version at our 26th Annual Leveraged Financial Conference with Windstream. For those of you who don't know me, I am Matt Niknam, telecom services equity analyst here at Deutsche Bank. We are very pleased to be joined by Windstream's CFO, Bob Gunderman.

Bob, welcome back.

Bob Gunderman

Thank you. Good to be here.

Matt Niknam

So I am going to start with some Q&A and then midway through the presentation, I will pause and open up to the audience. If anyone has any questions, just raise your hands and we will address the question. But maybe just to start, Bob, can you help us think about some of the top priorities for Windstream as we close out 2018?

Bob Gunderman

Sure. Well, from an operational standpoint, beginning with our enterprise business, we are very focused on promoting and bringing our strategic services to the market, both to new logos and also to our existing base of customers. And for us, that means our SD-WAN and UCaaS products, very robust set of services and puts us in a great competitive position. We have seen good progress on selling those services. Year-to-date, just in the second quarter, reached 50% of our sales for those strategic services.

We had prior set our goal of reaching that by year-end. So slightly ahead of plan in terms of where we expected to be by this point. The real opportunities here continue to be that from an enterprise sales standpoint but also start to bring more and more of those services to our base of customers because the significant benefits that we get from switching those customers from the legacy services to strategic services brings a lot of gross margin benefits but also makes for a stickier customer base. So lots of priority there, lots of focus.

Also within the enterprise business, certainly we have a tremendous cost optimization opportunity in front of us. Despite losing some revenue in over the first half of this year, we have continued to grow our enterprise contribution margins significantly. And that's come with a sizable opportunity to manage our interconnection costs, in particular. That's our largest expense stream at Windstream of around $1.5 billion and we have been able to take that cost down at about 10% annually. And so it's really helping us to grow cash flows we make the revenue transition.

Turning to our consumer business. Obviously the priority there is to continue to sustain the momentum that we have with our broadband share we gain. When you look at the progress that we have made so far from March through September, we have continued to have positive high-speed Internet growth. That momentum has accelerated into the third quarter. And while we have delivered about 2,300 net positive adds into 2Q, we certainly will deliver a better number well in excess of that in the third quarter. So lots of momentum on that front. We are bringing to market some of the enhanced speeds that we brought to bear through Project Excel last year and that's really starting to resonate in the marketplace.

In terms of balance sheet, we are looking to do some refinancing in the near-term. We have obviously made a tremendous amount of progress in refinancing just within the last year of about $3.5 billion of our debt. We now have no material bond maturities due until 2023. So now our focus turns towards refinancing our secured debt that sits in 2020 and 2021 and that being a revolving credit facility and a term loan. So we will be opportunistic and look to do that in the near-term. Obviously, we have been active around asset sale processes in addition to we think we have good access to capital markets to refinance and extend those maturities.

Matt Niknam

Okay. So a couple of things I am going to touch on, but maybe broadly before we begin to the specific segments, the team at Windstream's invested meaningfully to transform this business over the last decade. How is the company positioned to differentiate and win competitively, both in enterprise and consumer?

Bob Gunderman

Sure. We will begin with consumer this time. If you think about the investments that we made as part of Project Excel, those are in the range of about $250 million to 300 million. They wrapped up in mid-2017 after a couple year of reinvestment period. It really brought our ILEC consumer broadband network back to what I call speed relevancy. We certainly are now much more competitive in our markets. We have been able to drive positive flow share really in all of our markets against all of our competitors. And so that was a big focus for us.

The consumer business is our largest cash flow generating segment and so it's played a large part in driving some stability in the overall cash flows of Windstream. So that reinvestment has really started to pay off this year. And obviously we will look to continue to invest going forward into consumer broadband business to bring more benefits.

From a differentiation standpoint on that segment of the business, obviously having the relevant speed against our cable competition is most important. We will continue to make advancements within our network as we go forward. And so that's really how we will differentiate, not only from being speed relevant, but also actually providing a better level of service. We think that's the way for us to win.

On the enterprise side of the house, certainly, we have pivoted the business somewhat within the past year. We did two significant acquisitions, both the EarthLink acquisition and also Broadview. Each of those brought various benefits to us, but certainly the combination of each of those transactions has solidified our go-to-market strategy with SD-WAN and UCaaS. And so not only did it extend our network but it also brought capabilities to serve our customers in unique ways.

As you look ahead, the way we differentiate in the marketplace, obviously, with SD-WAN and UCaaS, we are very focused on going through the technology transition with our customers. Our business will benefit from that, from the margin expansion that comes from taking off-net MPLS and other services into a lower-cost, higher margin SD-WAN and UCaaS set of services. And so by bringing those services to our customers, we think obviously that helps our business but also we think consumers and enterprise customers will want to have those services to drive their businesses to a better place.

In particular, on SD-WAN clearly we think the way we have positioned it into the marketplace, the portal where we bring so much of the technology together on behalf of our customers, the way we package this within our concierge service, the go-to-market service model we think is differentiating us right now. We are also the only PCI compliant SD-WAN product in the marketplace today, which is something that's pretty important to our financial services customers. So we think that puts us in a great position and we will continue to advance that.

Matt Niknam

So I want to dig into that a little bit more, because enterprise is your largest segment by revenue. I think it's about half of your total at this point, but organic growth trends on enterprise service revenue basis have been pressured. So digging into this growth opportunity from SD-WAN and UCaaS, you talked about strategic sales being 50% of your sales last quarter, getting to that target a little bit sooner. But when does this actually start to translate to more meaningful revenue contribution?

Bob Gunderman

No, a great question and certainly as we have been very forthcoming, it's not the largest part of our revenue stream today, obviously, but it's certainly the fastest-growing. I think it's going to take some time for it to become a very sizable portion of our total revenue stream. We will start to bring out more of this financial information in the near-term, so you all can track that on a separate basis from our legacy services. But over time, as customers begin to adopt the technology, as they make their way through that technology transition, as they come up for contract renewals, we expect this to accelerate and we will find ways to stimulate that transition where we can to bring customers into this new technology as long as it drives a good favorable margin outcome for us.

Matt Niknam

And to the extent that there is -- how do we think about maybe quantifying the MPLS erosion risk as customers move forward some of these more strategic services?

Bob Gunderman

Well, again, keep in mind, most all of our MPLS business and a lot of our legacy services and core services on the enterprise side are actually off-net. We use someone else's network to provide those services and we mark that up with a margin and obviously try to bundle other things around it to make for a more attractive solution for our customers. But by moving from off-net MPLS into an SD-WAN and UCaaS type service, regardless of whether or not we have a revenue transition down or could be video neutral in many cases, the margin increases that we will get through the displacement of higher access cost with lower access cost, it's a revenue transition that we frankly embrace. So we are not too concerned about how that will go for us because the upside in terms of the contribution margins will be substantial.

Matt Niknam

Got it. Okay. I am going to dig into that a little bit more with some of the interconnect opportunity. But before we jump into that, can you talk about the competitive landscape you face in enterprise? I think traditionally you have talked more about midmarket and carving a little bit of a niche. What are you seeing in terms of competitive dynamics? Are you seeing like cablecos maybe a little bit more than you have seen in the past?

Bob Gunderman

Well, clearly the enterprise space is competitive. We compete against all of the large ILECs. We compete against the large cable companies. We compete against all the competitive providers that are mostly midsized out there. So it's not a space that hasn't been competitive. It certainly has been competitive for some time. We haven't seen a measurable change in terms of competitive response.

I do think for the reasons that we are promoting and advancing the transition from legacy services into SD-WAN, we think some others out there in particular, the cable companies will want to do that as well because they are not looking at a large base of MPLS revenues or something like that to protect. And so I think that dynamic will play out in the near-term and those are going to be some of the more active and aggressive participants. But we are in a good spot. We compete in the midmarket enterprise. That's a deliberate action on our part.

We are trying to go after customers that we think we have the best chance of winning. We think about the midmarket customer base there. Typically those are customers who don't get as much attention from the very large LECs, from an enterprise standpoint and there are also customers who have a level of complexity in terms of network and integration of solutions that typically today we do better than the cable companies do. So that's a good spot for us and we are in a good position going forward.

Matt Niknam

Okay. We talked about some of the positive profitability that comes from this mix shift that's ongoing in your enterprise revenue stream. You have talked a lot about interconnect. I think it's about $1.5 billion of OpEx annually. You talked about cutting that 10% over the next five years, I believe, since you embarked on that last year. You have made substantial progress as well. And you have talked about exiting this year, I think at about 24%. You were 22% last quarter. So maybe we will start with just the drivers of the margin expansion. Can you talk to the opportunity with interconnect? What gives you confidence and line of sight to say you can take out 10% of OpEx annually?

Bob Gunderman

Yes, absolutely, a very important part of our business plan. Certainly, again, the $1.5 billion of interconnection expense, it's our largest cash expense in the business. We have been taking that expense down at about 10% per year. I think in second quarter we actually did a little bit better than that. But I think the 10% is a good planning number. So a lot of cash flow and margin benefits coming into the business when we groom that expense way. We did get to around 22% contribution margin in the enterprise business in 2Q. We do expect to hit our 24% goal by the end of the year. I think there is certainly room to move ahead past that 24% and we will be able to speak to that as we enter into 2019, from a guidance standpoint.

What are we doing to make it happen? Really, it's a multi approach there in terms the technology transition and the solutions that we are driving for our customers. When they move from legacy to strategic, we do get some lower cost of access that's helping the margin profile of the enterprise business. But importantly, we have a very large legacy TDM spend within the enterprise primarily. And that's our TDM spend in the range of about $850 million a year. And we have been very aggressive in trying to manage and groom down that portion of our network cost.

This comes in many forms. It could be just the contraction and the shutting down of certain parts of our footprint, certain parts of network points of presence that we pay others for. We are trying to be more efficient with that. We are trying to drive higher cost access cost that we pay to lower cost access and that can be done through rehoming our customers to different points in the network to drive away mileage cost which is a component of what we pay to other carriers to serve our customers with their network. We have also done some things to incent our customers to move to newer technologies.

In addition to that, we have spent a modest amount of capital each of the last few years. I think it's about $10 million this year to continue to expand our network and that gives us the ability to take off-net traffic to on-net. So a multi-play playbook that's been pretty productive for us.

Matt Niknam

Got it. But it sounds like still very strong visibility into being able to continue down this path of 10% reduction?

Bob Gunderman

Absolutely.

Matt Niknam

Okay. Let's shift gears to consumer and SMB ILEC. You talked about the expectation, I guess, that there is more improvement in subscriber trends on the broadband side as a result of Project Excel. Can you maybe talk to how these investments have actually helped close this or maybe tightened the gap between yourself and some of your cable peers in your markets?

Bob Gunderman

Sure. It's been a very good outcome for us. When we wrapped up Project Excel last year, really what that project was, is we went into areas where we had substantial fiber investments that had been made in certain of our broadband footprint and we effectively brought a number of electronics investments to bring our broadband nodes up to current technology to give us the best available speed within the distances that we had to serve our customers. Once we did that, obviously the next clear step for us was to go off and try to market that and use that as a retention tool within our base.

If you looked at our subscriber trends over the last probably four or five quarter, you could see that in the second half of last year, we start to enjoy some of the benefits of lower churn almost immediately, but it wasn't really until late first quarter of this year that we started to hit an inflection point where the new sales in combination with the term benefits really start to take us to the next level. And really since that point, we started to accelerate and have seen considerable progress on the broadband side through this year.

Obviously, we will continue to look for ways to improve upon that. But really, it comes down to just being speed relevant. Prior to those investments, there were many places where we just were at a disadvantage in terms of the competition from having what I call relevant speed. And keep in mind, for Windstream, given our very rural footprint, our largest cities are the places like Lincoln, Nebraska or Lexington, Kentucky. After that, we serve places with towns of 5,000 and fewer people.

So relevant speed matters. It matters where you are in terms of the cities that we are serving. And then in those larger markets for us at least, we have some Gig services. We have 100, 200, 300 Meg. And in the smaller markets, the more rural markets where in some cases, we have no competition, 20% of our markets have no cable competition. In those markets, 50 and 100 Meg speed is very relevant and the take rate there is what you would expect. So it matters where we are talking about and we are obviously continuing to make progress in all those markets to remains speed relevant.

Matt Niknam

Is that helping with pricing as well?

Bob Gunderman

Pricing, once we brought the new speeds to market, obviously we revised our pricing to be consistent with what others in the competitive space were offering in terms of the speed profile that we had. But the good news is that we haven't had to do anything overly aggressive. All we are doing in the marketplace today is matching our competition in terms of first-year pricing which is very common in our space. And then after that, everything re-rates back up to the rack rate.

I have been pleased to see that we have not had to do anything irrational with our pricing to get the share gain. I think in some of our markets where we are certainly insurgent in terms of market share position, I think we have the ability to be more aggressive on price if needed. But so far that hasn't been something that we had to do.

In fact, if you look at our ARPUs over the last many quarters, we have been able to grow ARPU. So I think it's 14 quarters in a row. I do expect to see some moderating, see ARPUs moderate and flatten out here over the next couple of quarters, but the fact that we continue to grow share along with stable ARPUs will be good for our revenue numbers.

Matt Niknam

And then maybe just to close the discussion on consumer, from a margin perspective, contribution margins remain very high in consumer relative to other parts of your business. As you think about maybe a little bit of a lift in broadband revenues as you return to share growth, but you are still losing legacy voice. How do these moving parts translate for your margin trajectory?

Bob Gunderman

Yes. Certainly, you are right. It is a very high-margin business. We have been able to effectively keep these margins in this range that we are at today. I think that will continue. Not only are we obviously getting some tailwinds from the broadband revenue share, I think that's going to put us in a good spot to outpace some of the legacy voice declines. That's not something that we are that concerned about. I think the efficiencies that we are getting within our workforce, the automation that we are bringing through our technicians, in some cases just self-serving tools that are available to our customers, that's going to help us keep our operating costs in check and we have always done a very good job within Windstream and certainly within the CSMB segment of keeping our cost in check and we have been able to benefit from that on the margin profile.

Matt Niknam

So that's a good segue into my next question. So we talked about enterprise and some of the moving parts, consumers and some of the moving parts. There is a wholesale segment in the CLEC business, the consumer CLEC business as well. But when I think about the bigger pieces of this business and where we are going, you talked about targeting the return to OIBDAR growth next year. Is this contingent on any improvements in your rate of revenue decline? Or do you have visibility to growing OIBDAR just entirely through your cost savings initiative?

Bob Gunderman

Yes. We certainly still feel comfortable with that prediction. Obviously, right now we are growing OIBDAR. Year-to-date, we are still growing OIBDAR. That's a very good indication about our progress. You are right to say that a lot of that progress has come through cost savings initiatives, not only does the synergy opportunities that are still being realized. As a reminder, we still have more incremental synergies to gain from the EarthLink and the Broadview deal. By the end of this year, we will exit at about $145 million annualized run rate of synergies. By the end of 2019, we will be at the full run rate of $180 million. So that gives us one area of certainty just in terms of the cost reductions that will help support our EBITDA projections for next year.

In addition to that, obviously, the transition with some of the products that we are driving here, not only on the enterprise side but the momentum we are seeing on the consumer side, while we are not planning for any measurable material changes in revenue trajectory, we do expect to see some modest improvements over the next several quarters. But the line of sight on the interconnection savings, the line of sight on the synergies and some of the other things that we are doing around third-party sourcing as well as real estate footprint consolidation, that gives us good line of sight that the cost benefits that we will see will exceed any revenue losses that we will have and we still feel good about the overall OIBDAR growth for next year.

Matt Niknam

Okay. But just underlying the assumption, is that contingent on the rate of organic revenue? Because I guess there is some M&A in the 2018 number that won't necessarily recur next year. So is there an assumption that your organic rate of revenue decline moderates? Or is it entirely just cost savings?

Bob Gunderman

Nothing significant. I mean, there is some very modest changes, but most of it is the cost savings.

Matt Niknam

Got it. Okay. I am going to pause and open it up to the audience. If anyone has any questions, just raise your hand.

Q -Matt Niknam

Yes. One at the back.

Unidentified Analyst

Bob Gunderman

The question was about the CAF receipts, the various sorts of receipts that we get. Recently, the CAF auction occurred, we were a participant in that. We did not win any funds as part of that auction. But we observed some of bidding and some of the outcomes there. Obviously, we will use some of what occurred within the outcomes there to help us influence, hopefully, some of the regulatory outcomes for the renewal of what we think will be this CAF program. It's been a very important program for us over time.

We get about $175 million of subsidies today, which we are using, as you can see, to aggressively reinvest back into rural America and drive significant improvements in our broadband speeds. We think we demonstrated a willingness and have accomplished a lot with those funds to drive broadband expansion. So going forward we have also shown a willingness to use alternative technologies. One of things that we are doing in a couple of our states today is to deploy fixed wireless as a way to enable broadband for our consumer business.

And so we not only have a substantial network in rural America that we can, with some additional subsidy, continue to improve on, but we also have shown the abilities and the capabilities to use alternative technologies. In fact, that's what the future SEC might want to incent for. So while it's still too early to predict what the outcomes might be there, we certainly think we are in a good position to be a participant in the next round of those programs.

Matt Niknam

We have talked about EBITDA or OIBDAR returning to growth next year, but maybe let's talk about cash flow and how that may translate. How should investors think about the outlook for next year relative to the $145 million you are targeting this year?

Bob Gunderman

Yes. Sure. So obviously we will have more specifics to say about that in February when we give our annual guidance for 2019. But directionally, clearly the OIBDAR growth that we have been talking about, that's obviously going to be very helpful for us. It will be a modest growth trajectory for 2019 for CapEx which is also a large portion of obviously what we spent our cash flows on.

I think there is a couple of areas of CapEx that could see some lessening of spend. The first would be in some of our IT project spends. We been quite active over the last couple of years in going through a pretty significant systems consolidation effort. Our IT team and the business partners that they are working with are doing a tremendous job simplifying our business, consolidating our billing systems, consolidating our provisioning systems, consolidating some of the customer care and other systems that we use to serve our customers.

That brings efficiency to our business. I think you have seen that. We have been able to operate this business at improving margins just about throughout all areas of the business. And I think that has been a great return for us. But as we look ahead, we think that's an area where some of the investments could start to come down. We have done so much that we have just knocked a lot of those projects out.

The other areas that I think could see some lessening of spend would just be in the core maintenance CapEx for the business. And again, we have made some recent investments into our capacity and I think there could be some opportunities for that to come down.

In terms of the rest of our CapEx budget as a predictor free cash flow, I think the real wildcard becomes what happens with our success-based CapEx. And obviously, the pace at which our sales move and obviously as a predictor of better revenue answers, that could dictate whether that number is higher or lower. But we think right now the numbers that we are spending is a good proxy for what we should see for 2019.

And then from a refinancing standpoint, obviously we have been talking about our next step there. We do think we have a good roadmap to get to some extension of our balance sheet, extension of our maturities at good interest cost into the future. And so the push for free cash flow benefits into 2019 will then come from both the OIBDAR growth and some lessening of CapEx. But we will have more to say about the specifics in 2019.

Matt Niknam

On the CapEx front, I think even this year you are back within that 13% to 15% guidance range for cap intensity. As you think about some of the systems consolidation works, some of the core maintenance rolling off, is it fair to assume that you will still be within that 13% to 15%?

Bob Gunderman

Yes. That's where we see it today. Again, we will see how that success-based trend goes, but right now I think that's a good predictor.

Matt Niknam

Do you think capital intensity can trend lower over time as you bring out more software centric enterprise revenue streams?

Bob Gunderman

It's a great question. I do think that we do have the opportunity that to occur. Certainly the CapEx intensity of the strategic services that we are promoting, on a relative basis is less than some of the strategic or the legacy services, I should say, over the past. Certainly, we will expect to still have fiber builds and things like that for our customers going into the future. But as the higher and higher concentration of our sales and revenues go more towards these software defined networking and UCaaS type solutions, which in some cases will be provisioned over-the-top without any builds or any CapEx, then I think that could have a lessening of the burden on CapEx.

Matt Niknam

Got it. You talked about interest expense a little bit. So maybe just to highlight, just talk about some of the progress you have made thus far. Lot of progress, actually refinancing that, pushing out bigger debt maturities. You mentioned, I think, before, no material bond maturities till 2023. Can you talk about the plan in terms of addressing, I think there is a about $975 million worth of revolver due 2020 and then there is $1.2 billion in term loans that come due 2021.

Bob Gunderman

Yes, exactly. Thanks for noticing. I think we have had a really good year in terms of refinancing the balance sheet. We have moved out about $3.5 billion of debt within about 12 months period. It had really good results on free cash flow. The business recently, with our last set of transaction we actually got a slight benefit in deleveraging. As we look ahead, obviously the focus now, given that we have no material bond maturities until 2023, the focus is squarely on the revolver and the term loan.

We have been pretty public about our intentions here on the revolver. Once we get through a favorable trial decision, we will you measure the results in the marketplace and look at our current refinancing yields and we will get on with refinancing the revolver. Obviously I have been active in discussions with our bank group for some time. They have been very supportive of us. And I think we will have a good result there.

In terms of the term loan, I look at that from the standpoint as a near-term refinancing option as being more opportunistic. Obviously, if the opportunity to refinance that at favorable rates is there, we are going to take advantage of it. We will just have to see again what our refinancing rates look like in the near-term. We have always had a e posture of being very proactive in refinancing our balance sheet and certainly that will be no different and our view on the term loan will be to look for that first opportunity to take cure of that.

Matt Niknam

Okay. While we are on the topic, I mean I guess there is the litigation that's still out there. Are there any updates you can share? Maybe when you would expect the judge's decision to be released?

Bob Gunderman

No insights into the exact time frame there. Obviously, it's been a couple of months since the trial wrapped up. And so we are, like everyone, are eagerly awaiting the outcome and optimistic with our chances of prevailing, getting a positive ruling there. Obviously, we would like to that come sooner rather than later because as I said earlier, that's sort of catalyst for our next steps on the balance sheet. But no, we don't have any direct insights into the exact timing for the judge. But we are hopeful that he is going to get to that soon and eager to see the outcome.

Matt Niknam

Where would you like to see target leverage for the business relative to the, I think we are at 3.93 as a pro forma of some of that activity? Is there sort of like a long-term target you would like to get the business to?

Bob Gunderman

Well, we haven't set a specific leverage target, per se, but I will say that we have operated this business in the range of 3.5 to four times generally. And that's been a range for us that we have been able to refinance the balance sheet and also continue to have the ability to reinvest, I should say, back into the business. And so I think with the improving EBITDA profile, OIBDAR profile, that's a good signal for us that better days are coming in terms of our leverage profile. We have made some good progress here recently. But I think we can continue to make progress from here.

Matt Niknam

Got it. We talked a lot about organic moods for the business. Inorganic, Windstream has been no stranger to diversify the business through M&A. You have also been fairly active exploring other means of value creation. And asset sales are one of the things you have talked about exploring. You have talked about the potential to monetize some unused portions of your fiber network over the last year. Are there any updates you can share in terms of how that's proceeding?

Bob Gunderman

Sure. We continue to believe that we have about a couple hundred million dollars of value tied up in fiber that we own outright but has little to no utilization on it. So it's obviously, in terms of priority, we don't think it's an asset that we need to hold on to. If we can get the fair valuation, we think it's a great way to pay down debt and delever more. We have monetized about $15 million of that portfolio to-date of the transactions that we have done which admittedly have been modest in size. It's sort of firmed our view on valuation. We continue to be active in discussions with multiple parties about that. And so I still think we have the confidence that we will get more done and we still have a good view that that valuation range that we are predicting is still the right place to be.

Matt Niknam

And this is fiber that doesn't have any EBITDA attached to it?

Bob Gunderman

That's right.

Matt Niknam

Okay. But it sounds like, on a forward basis, it won't be sort of a one fell swoop. This is going to be more singles and doubles, I guess?

Bob Gunderman

Yes. More so single than doubles. Obviously, we stand ready to transact with one party if they want to transact on the entire portfolio. But I think based upon the last couple of quarters of developments, it looks like it's more likely to be singles and doubles.

Matt Niknam

Got it. Okay. Another area you looked at was the consumer CLEC business where you explored potential monetization over the summer, but I think ultimately you decided against monetization. You talk about valuation expectations not being met. So I guess, A, can you give us a little bit more color on the process? And then B, would you be open to reexploring this, if valuation expectations were in fact met at some point in the future?

Bob Gunderman

Well, sure. But just to describe the business for everyone who hasn't been following. Obviously, the consumer CLEC business, as we call it, it's a legacy business that we got as part of the EarthLink merger. Lot of good cash flow business. They have roughly $80 million or so of cash flow per year that comes from that. Very predictable. Basically it's comprised of customers who pay us for either dialup or more commonly now email addresses, some other ancillary services that we bundle around that.

And then more recently, we started to resell other large LECs fiber broadband products. And so we sell this where we are not a LEC, of course. And that's been a nice tailwind for us. So it's a good business. It's one that we are pleased with. The operating team there has done a great job. In fact, in second quarter, we actually grew cash flows in that business year-over-year. I don't necessarily expect to do that every quarter. But our view of the business has improved as the year has played out here.

Having said that, we have said consistently that we are open to transacting there. We did not get the results in terms of valuation expectations as you alluded to earlier. But if ever that valuation expectations were met, we would be open-minded to reconsider. But that's where we are today.

Matt Niknam

Got it. Okay. And then just maybe to wrap it up, in terms of five the inorganic discussion. I mean you have been fairly active, even over the last year with EarthLink and Broadview. How would you describe your appetite for further M&A? Do you feel like there are other pieces of the business where you are looking to add or you would look to add maybe more capabilities?

Bob Gunderman

Well, you know, last year was a pretty busy year for us in terms of M&A and integration. Obviously that continues into this year. I would say the biggest part of the heavy lifting in terms of the integrations is largely behind us. Some of my IT and business team might be chuckling right now back home as they are still working pretty hard to integrate some of the billing conversions. But I think we are in a good spot and the end is in sight in terms of that. So we would have the capability to take on something additional. However, right now, I think given where we are in terms of our product set, we have what we need to win. I think there is a lot of opportunity here to drive benefits in free cash with the assets and the product portfolio that we have. So it's not like we are lacking in terms of network, lacking in terms of something to go-to-market with in terms of driving free cash or equity value accretion. We have been willing to do smaller acquisitions that are good customer bases, that are predisposed to want to take the products that we see as strategic going forward at good valuations, as long as they meet a very defend set of criteria, which is leverage neutral to accretive and free cash flow accretive in the first year. So we did a couple of those this year, pretty small deals. I think those are probably, if there is going to be anything additional on the acquisition front, it would be more akin to that. Probably less likely that we do anything of size in the near-term. And I think when we get back to the point of having a better equity currency, I think that could come back into the consideration set again.

Matt Niknam

I think we will end it on that note. We are just out of time. Thank you Bob

Bob Gunderman

Thank you. Appreciate it.