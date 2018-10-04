Boeing Books Triple Win

As the DoD fiscal year came to an end, defense contractors have been getting some rather big contracts in the past couple of weeks. The reason for the last-minute surge is partly that some awards need time to make a proper decision, but also with the fiscal year coming to an end the departments are using the funds they still have available. Not using the funds would make it harder to request higher funding levels in subsequent years. In this report, we have a look at some important contracts awarded to Boeing (BA) over the past couple of weeks in various key areas of Boeing’s Defense business.

Refueling

Source: Boeing

One of the areas where Boeing is active is refueling. The KC-46A is probably Boeing’s figurehead for aerial refueling, but the program is also associated with extremely big cost overruns and delays. Deliveries have been delayed by over a year while the EMD contracts and first 3 low-rate initial production are in reach-forward loss position, having cost the company over $3B already. The first deliveries have been scheduled for October, but it has been reported in September that two more category 1 deficiencies have been detected that could result in another delay of the first deliveries, but currently Boeing and the USAF are working on fixing these issues parallel to aircraft deliveries as a USAF spokesperson said:

"Boeing and the program office are still reviewing the test data and assessing the risk and potential solutions to these deficiencies, and proceeding in parallel to aircraft delivery,” she said in a statement.

Despite new issues arising, Boeing was awarded a new contract for 18 tankers, spare engines, spares, support, wing air refueling pod kits valued $2.9B. The new contract brings the number of tankers under low-rate initial production contract to 52.

Boeing also received an important EMD (engineering and manufacturing development) contract for 4 unmanned aerial refuelers worth $805 million for the MQ-25 at the end of August. The MQ-25 is designed to provide the U.S. Navy with refueling capability. According to the U.S. Navy, the MQ-25 Stingray will allow for better use of combat strike fighters by extending the range of deployed Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, Boeing EA-18G Growler, and Lockheed Martin F-35C aircraft. Fully exercised, the program will be valued $13B for 72 refuelers. To win the contract Boeing had to compete against Lockheed Martin (LMT) and GA-ASI, something it successfully did.

So over the past couple of weeks, Boeing received $3.7B worth of refueling orders. Including the LRIP contracts, the refueling orders now and in the future can be valued at nearly $50B: $13B for the tanker drones procurement and $36B for procurement of the KC-46A including support.

The MQ-25 is derived from the Boeing Phantom Ray, which first flew in 2011 but we think that Boeing’s investment strategy for unmanned vehicles has also led to the company being able to produce a stronger refueling body.

With the selection of the MQ-25 as the refueling drone, Boeing is strengthening its unmanned vehicle business as well as its refueling portfolio that includes the KC-46A tanker and future V22 Aerial Refueling System (as pointed out by one of my premium members). This positions Boeing well to increase the combat range of fighters, helicopters and fighter jets with hovering capability.

Rotorcraft

Source: Boeing

The next area where Boeing won big business is in the rotorcraft segment where Boeing partnered with Leonardo, proposing the MH-139 as the UH-1N replacement. Via the $2.4B program, Boeing will provide 84 helicopters including training devices and support equipment. The MH-139 will replace the aging Huey fleet, resulting in acquisition and life-cycle savings of $1B and will be used to guard the land-based nuclear sites in the US. Boeing received an initial $375 million contract for item integration of 4 rotorcraft.

Advanced Trainer Jet program

Source: Boeing

As part of the selection of the Boeing-Saab T-X, Boeing received an EMD contract valued $813 million versus the $1.5B that was estimated. The initial contract calls for the engineering and manufacturing development of 5 trainer jets and 7 simulators. Boeing won the contract by significantly underbidding - the estimated cost for 351 and 46 trainers was $19.7B and Boeing secured the contract by offering to do it all for $9.2B. Beyond that the USAF might decide to acquire an additional 124 trainer jets and 74 simulators, which according to our estimates would be valued around $3.4B. The contract does not only guarantee assembly in St. Louis to continue for years to come thereby preserving the manufacturing and assembly know-how, but also guarantees that engineering talent in the fighter jet space will continue to choose Boeing and remain with the company in the future.

The fighter jet backlog already guaranteed production in St. Louis until 2025 on the back of sales to the Navy and foreign military customers, and that is now at least extended until 2034 and possibly beyond that with the T-X contract. For Boeing, this is definitely big since fighter jet production in St. Louis was close to being discontinued not too long ago.

What is also important to take into account is the role of the T-X jet as a light combat air vehicle. The jets that were competing with Boeing’s T-X proposal already have a history as trainer jets as well as light combat vehicles. With the T-X, Boeing and Saab (OTCPK:SAABF) could internationally market a light combat vehicle which could be a suitable solution for countries for which bigger fighter jets are too expensive and drones do not fulfill the desired requirements. Boeing and Saab could turn the T-X base aircraft into a light combat vehicle and market that aircraft internationally to extract more value out of the development of a clean-sheet advanced trainer.

Conclusion

Boeing scored big in the final month of the DoD fiscal year. Boeing was selected to provide the tanker drone, received the 4th LRIP order for the KC-46A, was selected to provide 84 MH-139 helicopters to replace the Huey helicopters and production in St. Louis has been secured for years to come via the advanced pilot training program. Boeing received $2.9B worth of orders for the tanker program where it already was selected as the supplier. Additionally, Boeing has been selected for 3 important defense programs with a combined value of almost $25B when fully exercised. With the $80B stealth bomber going to Northrop (NYSE:NOC) and the gigantic F-35 program for Lockheed, Boeing needs to increase its footprint going forward via smaller projects like these.

Overall, it is good to see that Boeing bolsters its defense business in the areas of refueling, drones, rotorcraft and military jets. Obviously, these programs will take years to become fully operational, but the programs will layer in nicely in Boeing’s Defense business during those years and what should also be taken into account is that these acquisitions will remain with the USAF and Navy for years to come, which will require dedicated support for which Boeing as the OEM is positioned best. Boeing might be giving out discounts here not only to secure the future of its business, but also to secure the long tail of services revenues.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. To get the best reading experience, I recommend to read my reports on a desktop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.