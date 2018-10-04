Crane Highlights Its Payment Growth Opportunities, While Fluid Handling End-Markets Improve

A clearer outlook on Payment and Merchandising Technologies is nice and certainly important, but I'm also eager to see an upswing in the Fluid Handling business on stronger end-markets.

Above-average exposure to later-stage markets like aerospace, chemicals, energy, and municipal water is certainly not hurting Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) these days, even though the performance of its Fluid Handling business left something to be desired in the second quarter. I thought I saw some value in Crane shares when I last wrote about the company after second-quarter earnings, but I didn’t foresee the 12% jump the shares have delivered in such a relatively short time.

Management’s recent Investor Day focused on the Payment and Merchandising Technologies (or PMT) business certainly won’t hurt sentiment, as management laid out some good arguments for above-average growth. What’s more, Crane’s valve business (the bulk of Fluid Handling) should see improving results as companies like Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) continue to report healthy demand from key process automation end-markets like oil/gas, chemicals, and so on. I don’t find the valuation particularly cheap now, but the company’s market exposures should give it a better-than-peers chance of beat-and-raise quarters for a little while yet.

A Deeper Dive Into PMT

Crane recently hosted an investor event devoted almost exclusively to discussing the outlook for its PMT business - a sensible move, as with the acquisition of Crane Currency, this seems to be one of the less well-understood parts of the business (and at close to 40% of revenue and 50% of segment-level profits, certainly the biggest).

With Crane Currency, I believe Crane management laid out a strong case for why and how this business can continue to grow, even at a time when various types of mobile and cash-free payment technologies continue to see rapid, if not explosive, growth. Underpinning it all, currency is still widely used, and particularly in many countries outside the U.S. where card-based payments are still not the norm.

Key to the Currency business is Crane’s technology edge. At over 4,000 patents, the company’s IP estate dwarfs its competitors (who hold about 600 patents combined). Although comparing the number of patents only gets you so far (patenting something is no guarantee the market will care about it or pay for it), Crane laid out a strong case for how its technology leadership in areas like anti-counterfeiting technology, substrates, and so forth can continue to grow the business by expanding the addressable market. As an example, Crane has built upon its strong core “Motion” technology (which uses a thread/ribbon of micro-lenses woven into the note) used in high-denomination bills with “Rapid” (which uses durable sealed lenses and can be used in lower-denomination bills) and “Motion Surface” (which includes customizable features) to more than double its addressable market.

Technology is also a relevant driver in the Payment Innovations segment, as Crane continues to develop products that reduce labor intensity for customers. The average payback period for Crane products is under two years, and these currency acceptance/validation products are key for retailers, banks, and other currency-accepting businesses that want to automate more relatively menial customer-facing tasks. To that end, the company has recently launched its new Paypod system, which targets smaller retails (those with five checkouts or less, typically) and offers substantial (75%-plus) potential cost savings.

Merchandising Systems is now the smallest part of PMT at around 15% of revenue, but here too, Crane is looking to innovation to drive more revenue opportunities. This is where the company is making its biggest initial push with connectivity technologies, using real-time data to help improve location sales and operator productivity (as the operators can see in real time what is/isn’t selling). Longer term, Crane intends to build subscription-based revenue streams around this connectivity capability, including more Big Data/analytics and responsive advertising, as well as transporting the technology to the CPI business.

Will Later-Cycle Process End-Markets Start Boosting Fluid Handling?

With management laying out a solid case for how/why PMT can be a solid performer in the coming years, I’m more concerned now with whether the Fluid Handling business can pick up the pace from its recent low-single digit revenue growth rates. Order growth has been outpacing revenue growth, and management made a good case earlier this year pointing to how far below prior peaks many of its end-markets were, but better delivery of actual revenue still matters.

Looking at recent guidance and comments from companies like Emerson, Flowserve Corp. (FLS), and IMI plc (OTCPK:IMIAY), I do expect better results. About a third of the business comes from commercial construction, and various confidence and activity indicators in both Europe and North America remain quite high. Although manufacturing PMIs have been edging down and short-cycle industrial businesses are looking shakier, only about 20% of Crane’s fluid power business should be at risk. In contrast, oil/gas and chemical end-markets are growing nicely, with catch-up MRO spending starting to transition toward new project spending. I’d also note that while power isn’t exactly strong, the MRO spending trends have been decent. Trends in municipal water spending have also been healthy, with municipalities leveraging stronger property tax receipts to make long-awaited reinvestments in their infrastructure.

The Opportunity

I don’t expect torrid growth from Crane, and I think investors do need to keep a sense of moderation in mind with this company. Aerospace should see mid-to-high single digit growth for at least a couple of years, and Fluid Handling should certainly improve in the coming quarters, but longer term this is likely a low-to-mid single digit grower in most years. I do see further margin uplift potential, though, as the company integrates the Currency acquisition and continues its cost-out programs. If Crane can get its FCF margins up into the low double digits, high-single digit FCF growth should be attainable.

Looking at the discounted cash flows, I think the company is priced for high-single digit total shareholder returns, which is okay but not exceptional. EV/EBITDA offers a potentially more exciting picture. Current margins and returns on capital and assets argue for a forward multiple around 11x and a fair value range of $100-105 (depending on whether you use 12-month EBTIDA or 2019 EBITDA), but if Crane can stay on target with margin and return improvements, that multiple could expand another point or so, adding another $10 in per share fair value.

The Bottom Line

A fair value of $100 or more today and the possibility of another $10 or more of upside with ongoing improvement do keep these shares on my “worth looking at” list. Ideally, I’d like a better implied return on the basis of DCF, but if Crane can come through with better results (particularly in Fluid Handling and PMT) over the next few quarters, I don’t dismiss the possibility of ongoing outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.